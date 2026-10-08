by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

There is a 28-year-old woman named Darya Shipilova who worked at a research laboratory in Siberia.

On September 29, she was hospitalized with what initially looked like a respiratory infection. Three days later, she was dead.

That alone would be tragic.

But Darya worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, a Russian facility that studies some of the world’s most dangerous infectious diseases.

And nobody outside the Russian investigation has been given a clear explanation of what killed her.

Russian authorities quarantined approximately 200 people, restricted access to hospitals, and isolated laboratory employees. Independent Russian reporting suggested Darya may have accidentally broken a test tube containing the bacterium responsible for pneumonic plague.

Russia denies finding evidence of an accident or a plague infection.

Then something happened today that made this story even more serious.

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The World Health Organization said it still cannot complete a full risk assessment.

And it is asking Russia about reports of a possible second sick laboratory employee.

The WHO wants to know what happened.

On October 7, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus publicly requested additional information from Russia.

The organization wants to know which pathogens Darya was tested for, what those tests showed, and why Russian officials implemented such extensive precautions.

It also wants clarification about reports that another laboratory employee developed pneumonia of unknown origin.

That possible second case has not been independently confirmed. There is no verified second plague death.

But the WHO’s director of epidemic and pandemic management, Maria Van Kerkhove, made the situation clear:

“We need information in a timely way.”

Russia says its response has been appropriate.

Its health regulator reported Wednesday that nearly 5,000 laboratory tests had found no dangerous pathogens among contacts and that approximately 90% of those quarantined had been released.

Those are reassuring developments, provided the testing and reporting are accurate.

But Russian authorities still haven’t publicly established what killed Darya.

And the WHO says it needs more information before it can fully assess the situation.

Before I continue, I want to ask you for something.

When I first read about this death, I could have written that the Black Death was returning and scared everybody into clicking.

But that would have been irresponsible.

Instead, I spent time comparing what Russia says, what the WHO actually knows, what American officials are saying, and what the science tells us.

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Trump was asked whether this could be a biological weapon.

Today, reporters asked Donald Trump about the possibility that the incident involved biological weapons.

He answered:

“We don’t think so. We’re going to find out soon enough.”

Trump also acknowledged Russia’s limited disclosure, saying:

“China didn’t say much and Russia is not saying much either.”

He was referring to the early handling of COVID-19.

The United States has formally requested additional information from Russia. Trump says he intends to discuss the matter with Vladimir Putin, although the Kremlin has disputed that a call was already scheduled.

Here is what we actually know about the bioweapon question.

The bacterium responsible for plague, Yersinia pestis, has recognized biological-weapons potential. The CDC classifies it as a high-priority biological threat.

But there is currently no public evidence this incident involved a biological weapon, intentional release, or even a laboratory accident.

An institute researching dangerous bacteria is not evidence of a weapons program.

That question cannot be answered responsibly without evidence.

Could this become another pandemic?

This is the question I know people are asking.

Pneumonic plague is real. It is extremely dangerous.

Unlike the more familiar bubonic plague, it affects the lungs and can spread between people through infectious respiratory droplets.

Without prompt treatment, it can kill rapidly.

The World Health Organization warns that pneumonic plague can cause severe epidemics and has historically contributed to devastating outbreaks.

So I am not going to tell you a larger outbreak is biologically impossible.

It isn’t.

However, pneumonic plague is not COVID-19.

Plague is caused by bacteria, not a coronavirus. It generally requires close contact for person-to-person transmission, and effective antibiotics exist.

The CDC says asymptomatic person-to-person transmission has not been documented.

Those differences substantially reduce the likelihood of sustained global spread when infections are identified and treated promptly.

The CDC currently assesses the threat to Americans as extremely low.

That is the best available assessment, not a guarantee about what future evidence might reveal.

The quiet part.

What bothers me most is not the word plague.

It is the unanswered questions.

I remember what it felt like watching COVID-19 develop into something that would change all our lives.

Early information was incomplete. Officials revised their assessments as new evidence emerged.

That experience is a reason to demand transparency now, not proof that every mysterious pneumonia will become another pandemic.

One woman is dead.

Her cause of death remains publicly unexplained.

International health officials are asking for more information, including about another possible illness.

And Russia is telling everyone the situation is under control.

Maybe it is.

I hope it is.

But the WHO should not have to piece together a potential infectious-disease incident from government statements and reports it cannot independently verify.

The public deserves to know what happened to Darya Shipilova.

And until those questions are answered, this story deserves continued attention.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

A note from me: I am 20 years old and running Centered America as a nonprofit publication. I work with research and editing tools, including AI assistants, to keep up, the same way journalists work with editors, researchers, and fact-checkers. Every quote, number, and source in this piece was checked against the cited material before publication. I care deeply about journalistic integrity, and part of earning your trust is telling you how the work gets made.

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America