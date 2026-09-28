by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

Five men in their early 20s are sitting in British custody this morning after police found them a few hundred yards from RAF Fairford, the air base American B-1 bombers have used during the war with Iran.

All five are British nationals living in London. Counterterrorism police are examining suspected explosives found near the base and investigating whether the alleged plot had a connection to Iran or an Islamist group. Officials have not established a motive, and nobody has been charged yet. Security officials told the Wall Street Journal they believe the American bombers at Fairford were a likely target.

The details are genuinely frightening.

Police were called after someone saw three suspicious vans moving toward the base in the middle of the night. Armed officers responded. Army bomb-disposal specialists brought in robots. Roughly 85 households in the nearby village of Whelford were evacuated while investigators examined the vehicles. The five men were first arrested under explosives laws and were later arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.

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Five men. Three vans. One phone call from a resident. Those details matter more than whatever screaming headline comes next.

Trump and the police are telling slightly different stories.

Trump said Sunday that authorities had the men “under view for a long time” and that they were “looking to do big damage.”

British police, however, say the arrests were triggered by a late-night call about suspicious vehicles near the base. The Associated Press reports investigators have not concluded that this was a state-backed operation. British officials are publicly refusing to speculate about Iranian involvement while counterterrorism investigators examine that possibility.

Iran has previously warned that bases used to attack Iranian territory could become targets. Fairford has hosted American B-1 and B-52 bombers involved in operations connected to the war. If investigators ultimately prove Iranian direction or sponsorship, this would represent a serious expansion of the conflict onto British soil.

Right now, they have not proved that.

Trump rejected Iran’s proposal. Now he expects more talks.

There is another strange contradiction developing this morning.

Trump rejected Tehran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and move toward ending the war. Then Sunday he said he expects negotiations with Iran to resume this week.

“They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make,” Trump told Axios. He also refused to rule out more American strikes before the November midterms, saying renewed military action was “possible.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded that Iran remained ready for diplomacy but was also “fully prepared for the war to be resumed.”

So we begin Monday with suspected explosives near an American bomber base in Britain while Washington and Tehran simultaneously discuss another round of negotiations.

That is where this war has gotten us.

The press fight somehow got worse again.

A federal judge ordered the White House last week to temporarily restore access to CNN, MS NOW and Politico.

Then CNN was kept off Air Force One on Saturday even though it was scheduled to handle pool coverage.

Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the decision Sunday, saying access to the White House is “a privilege” and “not a right.” He also argued that reporting the administration considers inaccurate can itself create a national-security problem. Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee, had already written that the record before him did not support the White House’s claim that the original ban was motivated by national security.

So the reporters are technically back at the White House, but the underlying fight over whether the administration can exclude particular outlets is very much alive.

And Trump apparently asked Xi if China wanted American weapons.

Here is one more thing that emerged overnight from Xi Jinping’s visit.

U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue said Trump at one point asked Xi whether China would like to buy American weapons.

“He actually asked President Xi, would he like to buy some,” Perdue said Sunday.

The Chinese government did not confirm the exchange Monday. The idea is remarkable because China is America’s principal strategic competitor, while Washington simultaneously sells billions of dollars in weapons to Taiwan so the island can defend itself from a potential Chinese attack.

The midterm investigations are already being planned.

Reuters reported this morning that Democrats are preparing investigations into Trump family business dealings if they take control of either chamber of Congress.

Potential targets include Trump-linked cryptocurrency ventures, Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital and companies or donors involved in the president’s business network. Control of the House or Senate would give Democrats subpoena power. The White House says Democrats are preparing to “baselessly target” Trump’s agenda. Reuters

No investigation has happened yet. The election decides whether Democrats get the power to launch them.

The quiet part.

Yesterday’s story was about taxpayer-funded Trump advertisements and Republicans suddenly spending money in dozens of House districts.

This morning is different.

The war overseas is now creating a terrorism investigation around a U.S. bomber base in England. Trump is rejecting one Iranian peace proposal while predicting another round of talks. His administration is still fighting over which journalists get access to him. And people on Capitol Hill are already preparing for what congressional investigations could look like after November.

The part worth holding onto is that the Iran connection at Fairford is still an investigation, not a proven fact.

We will know more.

Until then, the confirmed story is serious enough.

If this brief helped, restack it. The easiest way to lose track of what is actually happening right now is to let every developing story become certainty before investigators have finished their work.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

A note from me: I am 20 years old and running Centered America as a nonprofit publication. I work with research and editing tools, including AI assistants, to keep up, the same way journalists work with editors, researchers, and fact-checkers. Every quote, number, and source in this piece was checked before publication. I care deeply about journalistic integrity, and part of earning your trust is telling you how the work gets made.

Sources: Wall Street Journal on the Fairford investigation Read the report; AP on the arrests and suspected explosives Read the report; Reuters on planned Trump-family investigations Read the report; ABC News transcript of Todd Blanche’s press-access comments Read the transcript; AP on Trump asking Xi about buying U.S. weapons Read the report.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America