More and more people want to ensure their spending aligns with their values. Progressive consumers can use their wallets to support social justice and hold corporations accountable. This guide highlights companies currently facing organized boycotts from left leaning activists, and provides resources for identifying brands that align with progressive values.

If you support our work to defend democracy, resist authoritarianism, and keep the truth visible, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

Get 5% off forever

Companies to Avoid

Amazon – The consumer‑activist group People’s Union USA has called for a boycott of Amazon for October 2025. The group argues that Amazon’s business practices harm small businesses and that the boycott is part of a broader campaign to promote corporate accountability and restore diversity, equity and inclusion programs (www.newsweek.com).

Walmart – Walmart is also targeted in People’s Union USA’s October boycott. Activists criticize the company for exploiting labor and undermining local economies. The boycott is meant to push Walmart to reinstate DEI initiatives and contribute more fairly to society (www.newsweek.com).

Starbucks – The October campaign includes Starbucks, with organizers citing the company’s rollback of DEI commitments and other equity programs (www.newsweek.com).

Disney – People’s Union USA added Disney to its boycott list. Newsweek reports that the group aims to pressure the entertainment giant to commit to social justice and corporate accountability (www.newsweek.com).

Target – Target appears on the boycott list after discontinuing elements of its DEI program following political pressure. Activists want the retailer to restore its diversity commitments (www.newsweek.com).

Ben & Jerry’s – Although traditionally viewed as a socially responsible brand, Ben & Jerry’s has been included in the October boycott. The addition reflects tensions between the ice‑cream brand and its corporate parent after the founders accused Unilever of undermining the brand’s activist mission (www.newsweek.com).

McDonald’s – In June 2025 People’s Union USA launched a week‑long boycott of McDonald’s after the chain rolled back diversity goals and supplier diversity programs (Our Ethical Ratings).

Coca‑Cola and its brands (Schweppes, Sprite, Fanta, Innocent, Appletiser, Smart Water, Costa Coffee) – The BDS National Committee and Palestine Solidarity Campaign have added Coca‑Cola and its associated brands to their boycott lists as part of the “Don’t Buy Apartheid” campaign (Boycotts List).

Companies & Resources to Consider Supporting

Progressive Shopper – This browser extension and website helps shoppers quickly see how aligned a company is with progressive causes, including climate change, gun‑violence prevention and LGBTQ+ rights (progressiveshopper.com).

Good Shopping Guide’s Top 200 Ethical Businesses – The Good Shopping Guide compiles a list of companies committed to positive ethical impacts on the environment, animals and people (Boycotts).

Ethical Consumer’s ratings – Ethical Consumer publishes detailed research and campaigns on corporate ethics; their guides analyze company policies on climate, workers, taxes and more (Our Ethical Ratings).

Local and Cooperative Businesses – Whenever possible, support local cooperatives, worker‑owned enterprises and small businesses with transparent social and environmental commitments. These organizations tend to reinvest profits locally and have greater accountability to workers and communities.

Final Thoughts

Values‑based spending isn’t about perfection but about making conscious choices. By steering clear of companies facing credible boycotts and directing your dollars toward ethical businesses, you can use everyday purchases to promote social justice, environmental stewardship and equality. Keep informed through trusted resources and adjust your shopping habits as new information emerges.

Centered America Merch!

Preorders end tonight. Don’t miss your chance.

This is the final day to preorder your official Centered America shirt before sales close. Every preorder directly supports our mission to defend democracy and fund care packages for veterans and marginalized communities.

Preorder Now and Save $5 Before Midnight

Join the movement. Wear your values. Stand with us.

Preorder Now!

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America