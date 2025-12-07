Good afternoon,

It is Sunday, my least favorite day of the week. I’m like Garfield, only my Mondays land on Sundays. I never know why, but the day always feels slower and heavier for me. Still, there’s something useful about that. Sundays tend to be quiet, without much breaking news, and sometimes that pause is exactly what helps me reset before everything picks up again.

Before I get into today’s update, I hope you’re having a great day. Let yourself rest a little. Take care of your mind and your body. And if you haven’t yet, this is a good time to join us as a free or paid subscriber. For Christmas, we’re opening a limited offer for readers who want to support Centered America and help us keep this work going.

Get 15% off for 1 year

For the next few days you can sign up at fifteen percent off. This is open to new subscribers and to anyone who wants to upgrade from free to paid.

Thank you for reading and sharing the work. This community has grown fast and it means a lot to Gavin and me.

Here’s your afternoon update:

Leaked Trump DOJ memo directs FBI to build nationwide “extremist” list

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent an internal Justice Department memo instructing the FBI to intensify investigations into antifa and other groups labeled “extremist,” and to have the FBI compile a list of organizations potentially engaged in such activity, with an emphasis on reclassifying past incidents as domestic terrorism and prioritizing prosecutions, including for alleged tax fraud. Reuters

A separate memo obtained by the Guardian shows Bondi telling agencies to investigate antifa and other left wing groups for possible tax crimes, review intelligence on them, and work with the FBI to compile a list of “domestic terrorism organizations,” while exploring revocation of tax exempt status for targeted groups. The Guardian

Kremlin openly welcomes Trump’s new national security strategy

The Guardian reports that the Kremlin publicly praised Donald Trump’s new National Security Strategy, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying the U.S. document “aligns with Russia’s interests” and reflects a more favorable approach to Moscow than previous U.S. strategies. The Guardian

The strategy describes Europe as facing the risk of “civilizational erasure” and sharply criticizes the European Union, language that European diplomats and analysts say echoes far right conspiracy narratives about demographic and cultural “replacement.” The Guardian

The new strategy downplays the previous bipartisan focus on competition with Russia and China and instead elevates ideological and cultural conflict with Europe while signaling a desire for “strategic stability” and closer security coordination with Moscow. Council on Foreign Relations

Donald Trump Jr signals U.S. may walk away from Ukraine war

In remarks at a conference in the Middle East, Donald Trump Jr told attendees that the United States “may end support for the Ukraine war effort,” suggesting his father could “walk away from the Ukrainian war” and signaling a possible halt to American backing for Kyiv. The Guardian describes the comments as speculative but notes that Trump Jr’s views are influential within the MAGA movement. The Guardian

Trump Jr called Ukraine “more corrupt than Russia,” accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of prolonging the war for political gain, and claimed that wealthy Ukrainians had fled while leaving poorer citizens to fight. The Guardian

He argued that European sanctions on Russia have failed and instead raised energy prices, framing domestic threats like drugs entering across the southern border as more important to Americans than the fate of Ukraine, and implied that under his father the U.S. would not provide “unlimited” funding to Kyiv. The Guardian

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber. Get 15% off for 1 year

Trump lashes out at pardoned Democrat over “lack of LOYALTY”

Newsweek reports that President Trump issued a “full and unconditional” pardon for Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, who had been indicted on federal bribery and money laundering charges tied to hundreds of thousands of dollars from foreign linked banks. Newsweek

Days after the pardon, Cuellar announced he would run for reelection as a Democrat. Trump then went on social media to complain about a “lack of LOYALTY,” expressing anger that Cuellar did not switch parties after receiving clemency. Newsweek

Cuellar has long been one of the most conservative Democrats in the House, but his decision to stay in the party despite the pardon highlights how Trump continues to treat clemency as a transactional favor and publicly attacks recipients who do not deliver the political payoff he expects. Newsweek

Tom Cotton defends second strike on boat, says survivors “were not incapacitated”

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton defended the U.S. military’s second strike on a capsized boat in the Eastern Pacific, an attack that killed two survivors of an initial strike on a suspected drug smuggling vessel. Local outlet KATV reports that Cotton insisted the “double tap” was not a war crime. KATV

Cotton argued that according to the Pentagon’s Law of War manual, orders to fire a second time can still be lawful, and said the two men on the overturned boat “were not incapacitated,” describing them as sitting or standing on the hull of the capsized vessel.

His comments come as lawmakers from both parties demand that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth release full video of the September boat strikes, after some who viewed the footage said the unarmed survivors appeared clearly distressed before they were killed in the second strike. AOL

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America