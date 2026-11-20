by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

Two suspected Russian missiles and a likely drone came down in Poland on Friday during a large Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine, Polish officials said.

Poland’s defense minister said one of the objects was identified as a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile. Officials reported no injuries or damage to critical infrastructure in Poland.

The incident brought Russia’s war in Ukraine onto the territory of a NATO member, as the wider assault killed civilians and damaged infrastructure across Ukraine.

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What happened in Poland

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said three objects crossed into southeastern Poland. Officials believe they were two missiles and a jet-powered drone.

The objects came down in three locations, including near Nowy Lipowiec. One traveled about 50 kilometers, or 31 miles, into Polish territory, the defense minister said.

Polish and Swedish fighter aircraft were sent into the air during the overnight attack. Poland also raised the readiness of its air defenses.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he believed the incident was likely a deliberate Russian provocation, pointing to European military exercises taking place elsewhere in Poland. His assessment has not independently established Russia’s intent.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called the missile landing a grave violation of Polish airspace. Poland’s defense minister said he would seek additional NATO support and an extraordinary meeting of the alliance.

The attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched more than 110 missiles and over 400 drones in the overnight assault. At least eight civilians were killed and more than two dozen were wounded, he said.

The Associated Press reported that six of those killed were in Kyiv. The attack also damaged apartment buildings, medical facilities, bridges and energy infrastructure, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The assault came after Putin threatened retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on the bridge connecting Russia to occupied Crimea.

What NATO membership means

Poland is a member of NATO, the military alliance that includes the United States. Its collective defense agreement says an armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all.

But a missile landing in a member country does not automatically mean NATO has invoked Article 5 or that the United States is going to war. Allies assess the circumstances and determine what response is appropriate.

This is a developing story. Centered America will continue to follow the response from Poland, NATO and Ukraine.

Sources

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America