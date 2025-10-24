Sick of this Show: Radicalization Pipelines

We joined our good friend Nick Paro for an honest, unfiltered discussion about radicalization pipelines, accountability, and what it means to actually fight back, not just talk about it.

Our conversation covered three main themes:

Social pressure for good: Why fans and subscribers have every right to ask that platforms like MeidasTouch use their reach and resources for actionable impact (legal action, advocacy, and protection of our democracy) not just commentary.

White leniency and accountability: The ongoing discussion surrounding Graham Platner’s Totenkopf tattoo, and what it says about privilege, forgiveness, and the standards we hold leaders to.

Friendship and responsibility: How real accountability, especially between men, can change lives and build stronger, more empathetic communities.

We’ve seen a lot of comments and questions about our stance on people or organizations not fighting back against the Trump administration, and we get it. Lawsuits are expensive, complex, and not every lawyer is ready to take on a government case. But that’s exactly why people support outlets like MeidasTouch in the first place. They built their brand on fighting back with facts and the law. It’s not an attack to ask them to do what they promised; it’s a call to action.

All of you are fighting back every day with the resources you have, and I think it’s fair to ask organizations that are bigger than us to fight back too, not just with commentary or a megaphone, but real action.

That said, this is a discussion. We’re not here to shut anyone down; we want to hear from you. Your voices, perspectives, and ideas matter.

This conversation is part of something bigger, about how we move from outrage to action, from silence to solidarity.

The betterment of this country starts with all of us.

Thank you to everyone who tuned in live, commented, and shared your thoughts. Whether you agreed, disagreed, or offered another angle, you’re part of the reason this dialogue matters.

Join the conversation. Stand with us. Speak your truth.

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America