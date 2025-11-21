Sick of this Show: Setting Goals for 20 Years and 20 Months

Thanks to everyone who tuned in. And a huge thank you to

Here’s a simple rundown of what we talked about, based entirely on today’s discussion:

• Trump’s rhetoric and why it matters

We discussed the video circulating today where Democratic lawmakers urged service members to refuse illegal orders, and how Donald Trump responded by accusing them of “seditious” behavior and resharing posts calling for them to be hanged. Nick and I talked about why it’s important to acknowledge this kind of rhetoric without letting it dictate the entire narrative.

• Defining treason through the Constitution

Nick pulled up Article 3, Section 3 and we broke down what “levying war” and “adhering to enemies” actually mean. We talked through why treason is not limited to moments of formally declared war, and how public opinion plays a major role in shaping what the country recognizes as anti-constitutional behavior.

• The long term: how we build a functioning democracy again

A big theme today was the difference between a 20-month plan and a 20-year plan. We talked about why public memory, accountability and democratic culture matter just as much as elections, and why January 6, institutional defiance and presidential abuses can’t just disappear into the background.

• Building community as a form of resistance

We emphasized what the anti-fascist thinkers wrote about after World War II: democracy only survives when communities are strong. Volunteering, food banks, mutual aid, voter drives, community gardens, organizing courses, relational organizing, these aren’t side tasks. They’re the structure that keeps a society from collapsing under authoritarian pressure.

• What real short-term wins look like

We talked about practical steps we actually can take in the next 20 months, including:

• expanding the House of Representatives to restore real representation

• pushing states to open primaries and stop suppressing third-party access

• encouraging people to run through sites like wherecanirun.org

• training organizers through the National Democratic Training Committee

• “flooding the zone for democracy” instead of letting MAGA flood it with chaos

• How a multi-party future could realistically emerge

One of the most interesting pieces we landed on was the idea that a future multi-party structure might come from existing sub-parties breaking off, for example, the Libertarian Party caucusing with Democrats the way Bernie Sanders does. We talked through how realignment is already happening whether people admit it or not.

