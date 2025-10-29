Special Report: Focusing Our Efforts

Good evening, everyone.

Tonight we joined a powerful live hosted by Banner and Backbone, featuring Nick Paro, Shane Yirak, Melissa Corrigan, Zev Shalev, Dean Blundell, and our Centered America co-directors Sharad Swaney and Gavin Faivre

We talked about the future of grassroots organizing, sustained protests, and how to build a movement that lasts, one that targets power where it hurts: through unity, strategy, and collective civic action. The discussion ranged from digital protest tactics and economic disruption to physical presence, the role of media networks like Banner and Backbone, and how Centered America connects activism to direct community relief, including care packages for veterans and marginalized communities.

This live was about turning outrage into organized impact, creating coalitions that outlast one-day protests, building networks across platforms, and ensuring every voice can help shape the resistance, whether online or in the streets.

If you missed it, the full discussion is worth watching — it’s one of our most grounded and forward-looking panels yet.

Centered America is a non-profit organization uniting disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the Democratic Party into one that truly represents the people. We defend constitutional and democratic principles, fight oligarchy and fascism, and empower citizens through truth, activism, and engagement to protect our democracy.

If you support us, please become a free or paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America