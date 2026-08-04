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Mare's avatar
Mare
1d

I am downwind of the smoke, so I am aware of the fires in Spokane. I cannot imagine the people's anguish seeing their homes and city destroyed. I hope for everyone's safety.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
1d

Help put out the fire, it's getting hot!

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