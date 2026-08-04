by Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre, Co-Directors of Centered America

Hey everyone,

Nearly a quarter of Spokane’s residents have been displaced by three wildfires that destroyed hundreds of homes, according to NPR’s summary of the emergency.

That scale is difficult to absorb. Behind every count is a household forced to leave, a familiar street transformed, and a community suddenly dependent on decisions made under pressure.

We write about moments like this because people deserve reporting that keeps the human consequences in view. If you value clear news grounded in democratic responsibility, we hope you will join us.

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What happened.

Authorities arrested Aaron F. Farinacci, 37, of Spokane, in connection with the Old Trails fire. He was charged with first-degree arson for allegedly starting the blaze, according to The Guardian’s report on the charge.

A charge is an allegation, not a conviction. Farinacci is entitled to due process, and the government carries the burden of proving its case.

The Old Trails fire was the largest of three wildfires burning through the region. It had consumed almost 4,000 acres and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes, according to the same Guardian account.

NPR reported that the three fires destroyed hundreds of homes. Its summary described the displaced population as nearly one-quarter of the city’s residents.

These reports use somewhat different measures, but they describe the same central reality. A major American city and its surrounding community are confronting displacement on an extraordinary scale.

When nearly a quarter of a city is displaced, the emergency is no longer at the edge of public life. It is public life.

More than an arrest.

An arrest can give a disaster a human focal point. It can also tempt the public to treat accountability for an alleged act as the end of the story.

It is not.

The criminal case will address whether prosecutors can prove that one person started the Old Trails fire. It cannot restore a home, replace a neighborhood, or remove the instability confronting thousands of displaced people.

Those tasks belong to the larger community. They also require functioning public institutions.

Firefighters, emergency personnel, local officials, public agencies, nonprofit groups, and neighbors become the infrastructure holding people together after catastrophe. Their work is not an abstraction about the size of government. It is the practical work of protecting life and helping families return to stability.

This is why a strong public sector matters. Capacity built before an emergency determines how well a community can respond during one. Staffing, planning, communications, and public trust cannot be improvised after the smoke arrives.

What accountability requires.

We should resist two easy mistakes.

The first is reducing this disaster to the person charged. Criminal accountability matters, but recovery will demand sustained attention long after the court proceedings begin.

The second is allowing the enormous numbers to make the people invisible. “Hundreds of homes” can sound like a statistic. For the people who lived in them, those homes held medicine, documents, tools, photographs, routines, and a sense of safety.

A democratic society shows its character by whether displaced people remain members of the community rather than becoming an afterthought. That means treating recovery as a shared obligation, not a private test of who has enough money, insurance, time, or connections to rebuild alone.

We do not yet know from the supplied reports how long displacement will last or what the final damage will be. We do know that the consequences are already vast.

The choice in front of us is whether public attention disappears when the immediate spectacle fades. Spokane’s residents deserve better than a burst of concern followed by silence.

Why we are asking.

Hundreds of destroyed homes should not become a passing headline. Our work is to keep human consequences connected to the public choices that follow, including whether institutions have the resources and resolve to help communities recover.

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The quiet part.

Disasters expose the cost of treating public capacity as optional.

People often recognize the value of government only when they need a firefighter, an emergency alert, a safe road, or a coordinated response. By then, years of earlier choices about staffing, funding, and trust are already shaping what is possible.

Our responsibility does not end with sympathy. It begins with refusing to abandon people once their emergency stops leading the news.

Spokane now faces a long recovery alongside the immediate work of containing fires and pursuing a lawful investigation. We can insist on due process for the accused while demanding durable support for everyone displaced. Those commitments reinforce each other because both come from the same democratic value: every person matters.

Please restack this post. Sharing helps this reporting reach people who might otherwise see only an arrest headline and miss the scale of the community still facing loss and displacement.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad & Gavin | The Centered America Team

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

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