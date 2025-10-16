Centered America

Centered America

Preorder Your Centered America Shirt Today

Your preorder fuels real impact — supporting veterans, communities, and our mission for change.
Centered America
Oct 16, 2025
Hey everyone,

We’re thrilled to announce that Centered America merchandise is now officially available for preorder!

Preorder Now!

If you’d like to grab a Centered America T-shirt, you can save $5 when you preorder today on our website. Every purchase directly supports our mission. Proceeds support care packages for veterans and marginalized communities, as well as future community initiatives led by Centered America.

It’s more than a shirt, it’s a statement. Wear your values. Stand with us.

Preorder Now!

Thank you for continuing to believe in what we’re building together.

In solidarity,

Gavin & Sharad | The Centered America Team

