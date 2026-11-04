by Sharad Swaney

Texas, look what you did!

Decision Desk HQ, which partners with The Hill, has projected that Democrat James Talarico will win the U.S. Senate race, defeating Republican Ken Paxton and flipping a Republican-held seat.

If the projection holds, Talarico will be the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Texas since 1988. That is HUGE.

And there is more reason to be excited. Democrat Gina Hinojosa is leading Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the governor’s race. As of 9:32 p.m. Central, Decision Desk HQ showed Hinojosa ahead 52.78% to 45.92%.

The governor’s race had not yet been called by Decision Desk HQ at that time, so we are still watching. But if Hinojosa wins, she would become the first Latina governor in Texas history.

To everyone in Texas who voted, volunteered, knocked on doors, and refused to give up: You helped make this moment possible. We see you, and we are celebrating with you tonight.

- Sharad & Gavin

Sources

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America