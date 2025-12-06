The American idea is the belief that people everywhere deserve freedom, self-government, equal dignity, and the chance to build a better life.

This is also the Centered American idea.

The 2025 National Security Strategy

The Trump administration’s 2025 National Security Strategy is a declaration that America and its leadership are being replaced by something harsher, narrower, and more ideological.

The most important thing to understand is how the strategy defines the world. It treats alliances not as partnerships built on shared democratic values but as a way to sort countries into favored and unfavored civilizations. It treats regions not as shared responsibilities but as zones to be ranked, controlled, or deprioritized.

Europe’s reaction to the strategy has been sharp. This is not just about policy, but about identity, sovereignty, and whether the United States now sees democratic partners as equals or as countries expected to follow its views. Reuters

The “Trump Corollary” And The Return Of Sphere Politics

The strategy explicitly states the United States will assert and enforce a “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere.

That language matters.

The Monroe Doctrine was a nineteenth century U.S. policy that told European powers to stay out of the Western Hemisphere. It said the Americas were no longer open for colonization and that any attempt by Europe to interfere would be seen as a hostile act toward the United States.

A modern National Security Strategy almost never uses language this openly imperial. It signals a shift back toward a 19th century mindset, where the United States treats the entire Western Hemisphere as its own protected zone and sees any outside influence as a direct threat.

The 2025 National Security Strategy pulls migration, cartel crackdowns, and a larger U.S. military role into one big project: controlling the Western Hemisphere. It treats these problems as pieces of the same plan rather than separate issues. The result is a mix of domestic politics and regional power that is framed as national security, even though it reaches far beyond traditional security policy.

Europe Is Not Described As An Ally, But As A Civilizational Risk

The strategy argues Europe’s deepest crisis is not just economic or military, but a potential “civilizational erasure,” tying that fear to migration, EU governance, censorship, low birthrates, and loss of national identity.

It goes further by suggesting that within a few decades some NATO members could become “majority non-European.”

This is civilizational politics in official U.S. doctrine.

The strategy treats population change as a threat to cultural identity and frames Europe’s future through a lens of civilizational decline rather than through normal policy or demographic trends.

The strategy says the U.S. should “cultivate resistance” to Europe’s current trajectory.

That is an extraordinary statement for a U.S. strategy document. This language is resonant with Russia, European far-right narratives, and is an attempt to legitimize nationalist movements from outside their democratic systems. The Guardian

A NATO Shift That Could Break The Alliance’s Core

The strategy does not just criticize Europe culturally. It also signals structural change.

It says the U.S. should prioritize ending the perception and preventing the reality of NATO as a perpetually expanding alliance.

Combined with the civilizational framing, this implies a United States that is less interested in NATO as a growth project and more interested in NATO as a selective tool, where membership and solidarity are shaped by ideology and perceived cultural cohesion.

Even critics who agree Europe must shoulder more defense responsibility argue this document undercuts that goal by politically empowering parties that would be least likely to invest in collective defense. Atlantic Council

Ukraine Reframed Through “Strategic Stability” With Russia

The strategy says it is a core U.S. interest to quickly end the war in Ukraine and to “reestablish strategic stability with Russia.”

That sounds reasonable on the surface, but the real concern is how the document frames it. Instead of focusing on Russia’s invasion, it spends more time criticizing Europe’s politics and treating the war as something that should be wrapped up fast for the sake of a new balance with Moscow.

This is a major shift from how the United States has approached the conflict since 2022. It makes the goal look less like supporting Ukraine and more like reshaping the U.S.–Russia relationship on the administration’s terms. Council on Foreign Relations

The Middle East Downgrade, With A Values Retreat

The Middle East section says the United States no longer needs to dominate the region the way it used to, since America is now a major energy exporter. So the strategy argues the U.S. should step back, share burdens, and focus on basic stability.

It also says the U.S. will stop trying to push Gulf monarchies toward democratic reforms. The priority becomes stability, investment, and practical deals rather than values or human rights. This marks a clear retreat from the older idea that American influence in the region should be tied to democratic change.

China Remains The Central Long-Term Contest

The Indo-Pacific section is the most predictable part of the strategy. It treats China as the main long-term competitor and focuses on Taiwan because so much global trade and regional stability depend on it.

The strategy repeats what U.S. policy has said for years. The U.S. will keep helping Taiwan defend itself, and it will not change the official status quo. It also makes a familiar point that America cannot manage this alone. The U.S. wants its allies to share more of the cost and to give the U.S. more military access across the First Island Chain.

This section is the most straightforward part of the entire document. It keeps the same hardline approach the U.S. has used for more than a decade. It stands in sharp contrast to how the strategy treats Europe, which is described in cultural and ideological terms instead of as a normal security partnership.

What Makes This Feel So Historically Dangerous

This strategy is not a single policy stance. It is a worldview.

The throughline is a shift from shared democratic purpose to a ranked vision of who counts as a preferred civilization. The document stops treating values as the bond that holds alliances together. Instead it elevates cultural identity, ideology, and ideas about national greatness as the basis for choosing partners.

The 3 Most Immediate Risks For America

1) An alliance rupture that adversaries can exploit

When the United States publicly frames Europe’s internal politics as a target for external “resistance,” it invites a spiral of mistrust that Moscow and Beijing can weaponize.

2) A return to hemispheric coercion

Reasserting a Monroe-style corollary in explicit terms raises the likelihood of escalatory confrontations in Latin America and increases the risk that domestic political goals become drivers of military posture.

3) A values vacuum in strategic regions

The Middle East pivot signals to both partners and publics that U.S. leverage will no longer be tied as strongly to governance ideals. That might reduce friction in the short term, but it can erode long-term legitimacy and soft power.

The Bottom Line

The 2025 National Security Strategy is a high-impact ideological document dressed in the structure of a policy roadmap.

It argues that American power must be consolidated, regions must be triaged, and allies must be evaluated not only by capability but by cultural and political trajectory.

If this framework becomes institutionalized, we are looking at a United States that is less a steward of a democratic order and more the lead actor in a civilizational competition, willing to pressure allies internally and redraw the meaning of partnership externally.

That is not just a shift in foreign policy.

It is a rewriting of what the United States claims to be.

