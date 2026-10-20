by Sharad Swaney | October 20, 2026

Dear America,

For the first time in quite a while, there is a genuinely encouraging possibility emerging from American politics: Donald Trump could be heading toward a devastating midterm defeat.

And the evidence is becoming difficult to ignore.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Trump’s approval rating at just 31%, the lowest of his presidency. On the question of which party Americans would prefer to control Congress, Democrats lead Republicans 47% to 35%, an extraordinary 12-point advantage. The Cook Political Report has moved numerous congressional races toward Democrats, including contests in places Republicans ordinarily expect to win.

This is the kind of political environment that can produce a wave election. But there are two very different conversations we need to have about November 3: what Democrats could realistically accomplish if they win, and what could still prevent the results people are expecting.

Because as encouraging as these numbers are, polls don’t elect members of Congress. Actual ballots do.

The House could flip. The Senate is within reach.

The Democratic opportunity extends beyond one national poll.

Earlier this month, the Cook Political Report expanded its estimate of potential Democratic Senate gains to between two and six seats. Democrats need a net gain of four to take control. Kansas, a state that hasn’t elected a Democratic U.S. senator in nearly a century, is now considered competitive.

The House presents another opportunity. Republicans hold a narrow majority, and Reuters reported that Democratic candidates are increasingly competitive in districts previously considered reliably Republican.

If Democrats capture the House, they would gain committee leadership, subpoena powers, and the ability to investigate executive-branch misconduct. Senate control would give them additional influence over nominations and federal legislation.

For people frustrated with an administration operating with limited congressional resistance, those are consequential changes.

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What if Democrats impeach Trump?

There’s another scenario worth understanding, particularly given the investigations a new Congress could pursue.

A Democratic House could impeach Trump with a simple majority. But removing him would require a conviction by two-thirds of the senators present. With all 100 senators voting, that means 67 votes.

Even a Democratic Senate majority of 51 seats would need 16 Republican votes to convict. Impeachment and removal are therefore two very different possibilities.

Now consider what happens if Trump were removed or resigned.

Vice President JD Vance would immediately become president under the 25th Amendment.

And here’s an overlooked constitutional possibility.

If Vance became president on or after January 20, 2027, he could constitutionally serve the remainder of Trump’s term and still be elected to two full presidential terms.

If he won in 2028 and 2032, he could remain president until January 2037, potentially serving nearly ten years altogether. If he succeeded Trump before January 20, 2027, the 22nd Amendment would limit him to one subsequent presidential election because he would have served more than two years of Trump’s term.

It’s a hypothetical scenario, not an indication that Trump’s removal is imminent. But it’s an important reminder that removing a president doesn’t necessarily remove his political movement from power.

The scenario that worries me: election interference

The greatest uncertainty isn’t necessarily whether Democrats can win enough voters. It’s whether political interference, voting restrictions, or disputes over ballot eligibility could complicate the election.

On October 15, Trump’s Justice Department sued California to prevent ballots associated with more than 20,000 people identified as possible noncitizens from being counted. California officials disputed the government’s evidence and warned that eligible voters could be affected.

The Brennan Center reports that at least 11 states enacted 14 restrictive voting laws during the first nine months of 2026, although more expansive than restrictive laws were enacted nationwide.

And on Monday, ProPublica revealed that Trump administration appointees had asked federal cybersecurity officials to secretly acquire and hack a voting machine.

Then there’s Russia.

American intelligence agencies established that Russia interfered in the 2016 election through influence operations and attempts to access election infrastructure. Investigators found no evidence that votes were changed.

More recently, reporting by Le Monde described Russian-linked disinformation operations targeting the 2026 midterms, including manipulated videos.

The possibility of renewed foreign interference deserves attention. But previous Russian activity does not establish that the Trump administration is coordinating with Moscow to manipulate this election, and there is no verified evidence that the coming results have been predetermined or rigged.

The documented threats are serious enough: disinformation, disputed voter eligibility, changing voting rules, and efforts to undermine confidence in legitimate results.

The quiet part

What gives me hope about this election is the possibility of genuine political accountability.

An unpopular president, a restless electorate, increasingly competitive districts, and the potential for new congressional oversight all point toward a consequential November.

But I think the most dangerous mistake anyone can make is confusing favorable polling with an accomplished result.

Even an eight- or twelve-point national advantage doesn’t automatically translate into victory in every competitive congressional district. Millions of individual decisions determine the outcome.

The polls describe an opportunity. The election determines whether that opportunity becomes reality.

There is a genuine possibility of a blue wave on November 3. The uncertainty surrounding it is precisely why the next two weeks deserve everyone’s attention.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

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Sources

Reuters: Trump’s approval falls to 31% · Cook Political Report: The Senate majority is within Democrats’ reach · Brennan Center: October 2026 voting laws roundup · Reuters: Nine ways the administration could interfere with the midterms · ProPublica: The secret voting-machine hacking request · U.S. Senate: Impeachment procedures · 22nd Amendment: Presidential term limits · Le Monde: Russian disinformation targeting the midterms

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America