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Tim-The south will fall again!'s avatar
Tim-The south will fall again!
6d

Article II, Section IV states that the whole administration can be impeached in one trial series (House majority and Senate super majority is the only catch)...On Nov 4th we should have a better idea of where we're at

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Tar42's avatar
Tar42
6d

Impeach from the bottom up like they do with other mob families

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