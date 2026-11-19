by Gavin Faivre

Dear America,

The stock market didn’t move in just one direction today.

The Dow fell 1.1%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. Those figures compare Wednesday’s closing prices with Tuesday’s close.

So when someone says “the market is down,” it’s worth asking: Which market?

These indexes track different groups of companies. That means they can move in different directions on the same day. UnitedHealth fell sharply Wednesday, weighing on the Dow. Nvidia also dropped, even after reporting strong earnings.

There was another development worth watching, especially if you’re planning to borrow money.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s October meeting, released Wednesday, showed that almost all participating officials believed further interest rate increases would likely be appropriate in the coming months under their economic outlooks.

That does not mean the Fed raised rates today, and it does not guarantee a future increase. The minutes tell us what officials discussed at their last meeting. Their next decision will depend on the information they have when they meet again.

Higher rates can make borrowing more expensive, though the effect depends on the type of loan. If you’re considering a mortgage, car loan, or another major purchase, it may be worth comparing offers and asking your lender how long a quoted rate is available.

In today’s video, Gavin breaks down the market moves and what the Fed’s message could mean for borrowers.

Tomorrow, we’re watching two more stories: Anthropic’s expected stock market debut and Take-Two Interactive, the company behind Grand Theft Auto VI, which is scheduled for release Thursday.

Gavin will be back Friday with another update.

If this helped you make sense of the news, please share it and subscribe to Centered America for more straightforward updates. If you’re able to support our work with a paid subscription, thank you. Your support helps us keep reporting.

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America