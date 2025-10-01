The U.S. government has officially shut down.

This shutdown was a choice by Republicans. They control the House, the Senate (through the majority), and the presidency. They could have passed a clean funding bill today by negotiating with Democrats, but they refused because they want to keep damaging health care provisions in place.

With no agreement in Congress, hundreds of thousands of federal employees face furloughs, while essential services such as air traffic control, military operations, and border security will continue without pay until funding is restored. Social Security and Medicare benefits will remain active, but agencies across the government will scale back operations.

The shutdown is the direct result of Republicans refusing to reverse medicaid cuts. Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress and the presidency, refused to move forward on a clean funding bill, demanding that health care provisions damaging to the Affordable Care Act remain in place. Democrats pushed for restoring health subsidies and protections, but negotiations collapsed in the final hours.

This marks the first government shutdown since 2019, setting the stage for an uncertain path ahead as both sides brace for the political fallout.

