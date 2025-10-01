The Federal Government Officially Shuts Down
Oct 1 | Government Shuts Down as Funding Lapses
The U.S. government has officially shut down.
This shutdown was a choice by Republicans. They control the House, the Senate (through the majority), and the presidency. They could have passed a clean funding bill today by negotiating with Democrats, but they refused because they want to keep damaging health care provisions in place.
With no agreement in Congress, hundreds of thousands of federal employees face furloughs, while essential services such as air traffic control, military operations, and border security will continue without pay until funding is restored. Social Security and Medicare benefits will remain active, but agencies across the government will scale back operations.
The shutdown is the direct result of Republicans refusing to reverse medicaid cuts. Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress and the presidency, refused to move forward on a clean funding bill, demanding that health care provisions damaging to the Affordable Care Act remain in place. Democrats pushed for restoring health subsidies and protections, but negotiations collapsed in the final hours.
This marks the first government shutdown since 2019, setting the stage for an uncertain path ahead as both sides brace for the political fallout.
The admiral leaned forward. “Sir, I don’t know what you are. A vision? A warning? But I’ll listen.”
Lincoln nodded. “I am not here to haunt.”
He gestured toward the window, where helicopters danced like insects and planes were catapulting from the carrier's runway.
"A remarkable sight. I could not imagine a small city on the sea. And, you say this is a ship?"
Lincoln turned around and then placed his vintage stove pipe hat on top of the admiral's desk.
"The social contract, Admiral, is not ink on paper. It is breath shared between the governed and those who govern. It is fragile - not because it is weak, but because it is sacred. And sacred things are easily defiled.”
Lincoln then carefully sat down in the modern chair, worried he'd fall out of it.
“You swore an oath - not to a man, but to a document. That parchment is fragile, but its spirit is not. It does not bend to ambition. Nor, yield to fear.”
Lincoln then sighed as he pulled at his beard.
“During the war between the states, I saw that fragility firsthand. Brothers turned rifles on brothers. Governors defied the Union. And I, sworn to preserve it, had to stretch the Constitution to its very edge."
But, then Lincoln looked troubled.
"I did not do so lightly. I did so to keep the promise alive.”
"I understand," the Admiral nodded empatheticly, "Our command is never easy."
"But now I see troops being sent not to preserve the Union, but to suppress its voice."
Lincoln looked angry.
"I see orders given that defy law, and soldiers who will not be paid for their patriotic sacrifices. This is not governance. That is exploitation.”
The admiral shifted, uneasy.
"We stand NOT upon a battlefield of blood, but upon a crossroads of conscience, Admiral."
Lincoln stared unflinchingly.
"The federal government was not forged to dominate cities with boots and rifles. It was conceived to safeguard liberty, to mediate justice, and to ensure that no voice is drowned beneath one man's power."
The Admiral smiled. This was Lincoln alright.
"The Constitution is not a weapon - it is a covenant. And when the executive wields force against the governed, not in defense but in assertion, we must ask: has the republic forgotten itself?"
Lincoln looked the Admiral straight in the eye.
"If unrest brews in the streets, let us not answer with suppression, but with understanding. If fear spreads, let us not deploy soldiers, but summon truth. The role of the federal government is not to impose order - it is to cultivate peace."
Lincoln leaned back in his chair.
"When you are asked to enforce tyranny without a thought, your troops are no longer defenders of liberty. They are pawns in a game that has forgotten its rules.”
Lincoln turned, eyes heavy with saddness, to pick up his hat.
"You must decide, Admiral. Whether to obey, or whether to remember. My time has come and gone, and I already had to make my choice."
Lincoln got up, and put on his hat.
"Obedience is a shield for the powerfully corrupt. The Constitution is a shield for the just."
Lincoln then turned around as his cape swung behind him - and suddenly vanished.
