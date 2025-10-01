Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy's avatar
Andy
Oct 1

The admiral leaned forward. “Sir, I don’t know what you are. A vision? A warning? But I’ll listen.”

Lincoln nodded. “I am not here to haunt.”

He gestured toward the window, where helicopters danced like insects and planes were catapulting from the carrier's runway.

"A remarkable sight. I could not imagine a small city on the sea. And, you say this is a ship?"

Lincoln turned around and then placed his vintage stove pipe hat on top of the admiral's desk.

"The social contract, Admiral, is not ink on paper. It is breath shared between the governed and those who govern. It is fragile - not because it is weak, but because it is sacred. And sacred things are easily defiled.”

Lincoln then carefully sat down in the modern chair, worried he'd fall out of it.

“You swore an oath - not to a man, but to a document. That parchment is fragile, but its spirit is not. It does not bend to ambition. Nor, yield to fear.”

Lincoln then sighed as he pulled at his beard.

“During the war between the states, I saw that fragility firsthand. Brothers turned rifles on brothers. Governors defied the Union. And I, sworn to preserve it, had to stretch the Constitution to its very edge."

But, then Lincoln looked troubled.

"I did not do so lightly. I did so to keep the promise alive.”

"I understand," the Admiral nodded empatheticly, "Our command is never easy."

"But now I see troops being sent not to preserve the Union, but to suppress its voice."

Lincoln looked angry.

"I see orders given that defy law, and soldiers who will not be paid for their patriotic sacrifices. This is not governance. That is exploitation.”

The admiral shifted, uneasy.

"We stand NOT upon a battlefield of blood, but upon a crossroads of conscience, Admiral."

Lincoln stared unflinchingly.

"The federal government was not forged to dominate cities with boots and rifles. It was conceived to safeguard liberty, to mediate justice, and to ensure that no voice is drowned beneath one man's power."

The Admiral smiled. This was Lincoln alright.

"The Constitution is not a weapon - it is a covenant. And when the executive wields force against the governed, not in defense but in assertion, we must ask: has the republic forgotten itself?"

Lincoln looked the Admiral straight in the eye.

"If unrest brews in the streets, let us not answer with suppression, but with understanding. If fear spreads, let us not deploy soldiers, but summon truth. The role of the federal government is not to impose order - it is to cultivate peace."

Lincoln leaned back in his chair.

"When you are asked to enforce tyranny without a thought, your troops are no longer defenders of liberty. They are pawns in a game that has forgotten its rules.”

Lincoln turned, eyes heavy with saddness, to pick up his hat.

"You must decide, Admiral. Whether to obey, or whether to remember. My time has come and gone, and I already had to make my choice."

Lincoln got up, and put on his hat.

"Obedience is a shield for the powerfully corrupt. The Constitution is a shield for the just."

Lincoln then turned around as his cape swung behind him - and suddenly vanished.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Russ's avatar
Russ
Oct 1

This is what trump wants. He wants to push Americans to a breaking point. So violence, will erupt. then he can use martial law. What is needed are. the generals need to step up and remove him

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture