by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

The Trump administration can once again put migrants on planes and deport them to countries that are not their home countries, sometimes without first giving them a chance to argue that they could face persecution or torture there.

The Supreme Court allowed the policy to resume Tuesday night while it considers the full case. The three liberal justices dissented. Arguments are scheduled for December.

More than 25,000 people have already been deported to 29 third countries under the policy, according to human-rights groups. Most were sent to Mexico, but the administration has also used countries including South Sudan, Uganda and the Central African Republic. The State Department itself warns Americans against traveling to South Sudan because of kidnapping, armed conflict and violent crime.

The administration says third-country removals are necessary when someone cannot be returned to the country listed on their deportation order, particularly for people it describes as dangerous criminals.

The people suing the government say the policy also catches longtime U.S. residents, including people with no criminal history, and can send them somewhere they have never lived without a meaningful chance to say, “I could be tortured there.” Court filings cited by Reuters describe deportees allegedly being beaten, sexually assaulted, detained, disappearing or being transferred back to countries from which the United States had previously protected them. Reuters

That is what the Supreme Court has temporarily allowed to continue while it decides the larger legal question.

A Supreme Court order can be eight lines long. The consequences can involve someone waking up in a country they have never called home.

If you value having someone follow what these rulings actually mean after the push notification disappears, become a paid subscriber. $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

The Cornell statement is now public.

ABC News obtained the six-page statement a former Cornell student gave campus police after the night she now describes in a lawsuit as a gang rape.

The student says seven Chi Phi fraternity members sexually assaulted her in 2024 after she was pressured into taking ketamine, marijuana and alcohol until she could no longer consent.

She described being extremely intoxicated, refusing some sexual acts and becoming horrified when multiple men entered a room while she was naked. During another encounter, she told police she was at an “8 out of 10” level of intoxication and felt “unable to make any decision.”

“To me, that felt like coercion,” she wrote.

Prosecutors originally declined to bring charges. The district attorney says her 2024 account appeared to describe consensual sexual activity and argues the lawsuit contains materially different allegations. Her attorneys dispute that characterization.

CBS obtained the transcript of her interview with Cornell campus police three weeks after the alleged assault.

Her words were not vague.

“I can say with 100% confidence I was raped.”

Now the criminal investigation has been reopened, the case will go before a grand jury, and Governor Kathy Hochul has called for an outside investigation into Cornell’s response.

Whatever eventually happens in court, reading her own words makes one thing very clear: she was telling authorities in 2024 that she felt horrified, profoundly intoxicated and unable to make decisions. Those statements now deserve the serious review they are finally receiving.

For me, the humane baseline here is not complicated. When a woman tells police, “I was raped,” she deserves to be taken seriously and she deserves a serious investigation. Taking her seriously does not require pretending a jury has already decided the case. It means she should never have to create a national media firestorm two years later just to get authorities to look at it again.

A Tel Aviv-bound plane dropped thousands of feet.

Early Wednesday, a Flydubai flight carrying roughly 150 Israeli passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv diverted to Saudi Arabia after transmitting emergency signals.

Israeli officials told Reuters they are treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack. Their preliminary account says the co-pilot stabbed the captain, after which cabin crew entered the cockpit and helped regain control. The aircraft rapidly lost altitude before stabilizing and landing at Tabuk, where both pilots were hospitalized.

There are already conflicting reports about exactly what happened, including the motive and the pilots’ backgrounds.

Your economy is flashing warning signs.

This might affect more people reading this than anything else today.

U.S. consumer confidence just fell to its lowest level since April 2014.

Job openings dropped by 256,000 in August. The percentage of Americans saying jobs are hard to find is the highest since January 2021. Mortgage rates averaged 7.03% last week, their highest since early 2025, while home prices are still rising. Diesel is at a record high, and survey respondents are increasingly complaining about gas, groceries and the overall cost of living.

The deterioration crossed party, age and income lines.

That matters more than another Washington argument about whether the economy is “good” or “bad.” People are telling surveyors that finding work feels harder, buying a home feels further away and ordinary expenses are wearing them down.

Trump’s tariffs are back before judges today.

A federal trade court is hearing a challenge to tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners, covering more than 99% of U.S. imports.

Twenty-five Democratic-led states and four businesses argue Trump simply found a new legal justification for sweeping tariffs after the Supreme Court struck down his earlier global tariff system in February. The administration says it investigated forced-labor practices in each country and has separate legal authority for the new duties.

Three judges, appointed by Trump, Obama and Biden, will hear the case today.

The Pentagon is cutting the top ranks again.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is also expected today to announce a 20% reduction in positions for generals and admirals, doubling the 10% cut he previously ordered.

The roughly 800 senior positions across the armed forces are supposed to be reduced by January 2027. Hegseth argues the military has too many senior officers and needs a leaner command structure. Critics worry the repeated firings and cuts could destabilize military leadership.

The quiet part.

This is the morning I would pay attention to.

Not because one politician said something outrageous on television, but because several systems that directly shape people’s lives are moving at once.

Who can be deported and where.

Whether a woman who says she was sexually assaulted gets another chance at a criminal investigation.

Whether you can find a job, afford a mortgage or fill your gas tank.

How much imported goods cost.

And who is left running the military.

Those are the stories that actually follow people home.

If this helped you understand the morning without drowning in twenty disconnected headlines, restack it. That is the easiest free way to help Centered America reach someone who would otherwise never see this reporting.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

A note from me: I am 20 years old and running Centered America as a nonprofit publication. I work with research and editing tools, including AI assistants, to keep up, the same way journalists work with editors, researchers, and fact-checkers. Every quote, number, and source in this piece was checked before publication. I care deeply about journalistic integrity, and part of earning your trust is telling you how the work gets made.

Sources:

Reuters on the Flydubai emergency and possible terrorism investigation

Reuters on the tariff challenge

AP on the White House AI accord

AP on OpenAI Dots · CBS on the Cornell allegations

ABC on the reopened Cornell investigation

Wall Street Journal: Pete Hegseth plans a 20% reduction in positions reserved for generals and admirals. Read the Wall Street Journal report

Reuters: Supreme Court allows Trump administration to resume deportations to third countries. Read the Reuters report



