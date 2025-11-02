This November, millions of Americans are preparing to take part in the Mass Blackout, a week-long act of economic resistance from November 25 to December 2.

During this time, people across the country will withhold spending, travel, and non-essential work as a form of protest against the systems that profit off working people while communities struggle to survive.

The movement, known as Blackout The System, is about clarity. It’s about showing that the economy doesn’t move without the people. When we stop feeding the machine, it slows. And when it slows, those in power have to listen.

This is one of the biggest spending weeks of the year, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holiday sales rush. If there’s ever been a moment to show what collective action looks like, it’s now.

So, for one week:

Don’t shop with major corporations.

Don’t pour money into systems that exploit.

Support local , small , and community-based businesses instead.

Rest. Reflect. Refuse to be used.

This is about power we build together.

Still, we want to acknowledge something important: not everyone can afford to stop.

For many essential workers, especially nurses, hospital staff, first responders, and service workers, not showing up could mean real harm to others. Lives depend on them, and their labor keeps entire communities standing. We see that. We respect that.

Participating in the Mass Blackout doesn’t have to mean doing it perfectly. It means doing what you can, cutting unnecessary spending, making conscious choices, talking to others about why you’re doing it, and finding small ways to shift your power.

Change happens when ordinary people decide they’ve had enough. From November 25 to December 2, let’s remind those in charge who this country really runs on.

Donate to Centered America

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America