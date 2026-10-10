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robin wright's avatar
robin wright
Oct 10

We need a new president Ukraine doesn't. This is the worst administration EVER! Live-stream an

execution so kids can watch too. Really? How sick is this group that is in charge. King of theWorld.

He is a nothing that was a bully all his life and still is. Hogsbreath is a loser too and the entire 'clown cabinet' is in it for the money.

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SydneyMichalski🌿NatureMoments's avatar
SydneyMichalski🌿NatureMoments
Oct 10

JD Vance, a human rights violator who wants credit for not watching the crimes against humanity that he participates in authorizing.

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