by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

The United States government is preparing to let people watch a man be executed by firing squad.

Not a documentary about an execution. Not footage somebody illegally recorded and uploaded afterward.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. This is the kind of story I write every day, and I need readers here to keep doing it.

A small moment of peace in a very loud world.

An execution livestreamed by the Pentagon.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Americans would be able to watch the December 3 execution of Nidal Hasan, the former Army psychiatrist convicted of murdering 13 people and wounding 32 others at Fort Hood in 2009.

A Defense Department official subsequently confirmed the livestream plan, although details remain unsettled.

Now even Vice President JD Vance is distancing himself from it.

Asked Friday whether he would watch, Vance replied:

“I’m not going to be watching it.”

He also questioned whether the broadcast would actually happen.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis called the idea “beyond disgusting.” Catholic leaders condemned turning an execution into public entertainment. The United Nations warned that broadcasting an execution would violate international human-rights standards.

Hasan’s crimes were horrific. Thirteen people lost their lives.

But there is a difference between carrying out a lawful sentence and turning someone’s death into something Americans can stream from their couches.

The Pentagon has not explained how it intends to handle the psychological effects on the soldiers ordered to participate, or what safeguards would govern the broadcast.

And remarkably, this is not even the only execution story making headlines today.

She survived her execution. Today, she went back to prison.

Christa Pike was supposed to die on September 30.

Tennessee administered two doses of pentobarbital as part of her execution for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer.

She continued breathing.

The execution was stopped, emergency medical personnel intervened, and Pike was hospitalized.

Her attorneys later described severe injuries, difficulty moving her arms, and concerns about possible neurological damage.

Today, October 10, Pike was discharged from the hospital and returned to prison, where she will continue receiving medical care.

Her attorneys are seeking to have her death sentence commuted to life imprisonment. Tennessee has not announced whether it will attempt another execution.

Pike was convicted of a brutal murder. That does not erase the questions raised by what happened when the state attempted to carry out her sentence.

Two entirely separate cases, days apart, now have Americans debating whether the government should be broadcasting executions while another state investigates why its execution failed.

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Nine people are dead in Pennsylvania. Two were children.

Friday evening, police responded to reports of gunfire near Perry Street in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Officers discovered two women dead outside a home.

Inside, investigators eventually found additional victims, including two children.

Nine people died in total, including the suspected gunman, who authorities say apparently died by suicide.

Police have not established a motive publicly.

The city confirmed Saturday that all nine deaths occurred before officers arrived and said there was no continuing threat to the community.

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah described the magnitude of the loss as extraordinary.

Nine people went into Friday expecting an ordinary evening. Eight victims never came home.

Their families are now waiting for answers.

Trump made a deal with Putin. Then he told Ukraine to replace its president.

Friday, Donald Trump announced an agreement with Vladimir Putin to release Russian diesel supplies into global markets.

The Treasury Department also issued temporary sanctions relief permitting transactions involving Russian diesel.

Trump says the arrangement will help bring down fuel prices.

There is a reason Americans care about that. Diesel prices have climbed above $6 a gallon, raising costs for truckers, farmers and businesses transporting everyday goods.

But Russia’s energy exports also provide revenue for its government while it continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the agreement, warning that it would financially benefit Moscow.

Then, today, Trump went further.

Speaking at the White House, he said:

“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal.”

He added that he believed Ukraine needed a new president.

This happened as Russian attacks killed at least 20 people, including three children, in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

Trump argues that a negotiated settlement could end the fighting and that restoring diesel supplies could provide economic relief.

Ukraine argues that easing pressure on Russia while its attacks continue undermines those efforts.

And now the American president is publicly suggesting that the country Russia invaded should replace its leader.

Trump didn’t win the Nobel. Hours later, his administration sanctioned an international court.

Friday morning, South African human-rights jurist Navi Pillay won the Nobel Peace Prize.

She previously served as a judge at the International Criminal Court.

Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to win the prize, publicly criticized the decision.

Hours after the announcement, his administration imposed sweeping sanctions on the ICC itself.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued that the court improperly seeks jurisdiction over Americans and called it a threat to U.S. sovereignty.

The court condemned the sanctions as an attack on international justice.

The timing is striking, but there is no established evidence that the Nobel decision caused the sanctions. Trump has opposed the court for years, including over its investigations involving American and Israeli officials.

The new measures could nevertheless seriously disrupt the institution’s ability to investigate genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

And the FDA is considering a change to what goes into your food.

A proposal from the Food and Drug Administration would expand an exemption allowing certain substances present in extremely small quantities to avoid the usual food-additive review process.

Under the proposal, that exemption could apply to ingredients intentionally added directly to food, rather than primarily substances migrating from food packaging.

Public-health advocates warn that some potentially harmful chemicals can have effects even at extremely low concentrations.

The FDA’s proposed rule includes restrictions involving known or suspected carcinogens, but critics argue those restrictions do not adequately address other possible health effects.

The proposal is not yet final.

This is one worth watching because it concerns something substantially less abstract than Washington politics.

It concerns what could legally end up in the food you buy.

The quiet part.

I keep thinking about how strange it is that these stories are happening together.

A government considering whether to broadcast an execution.

A woman recovering from an execution she survived.

Families in Pennsylvania mourning eight people killed in a shooting.

A president negotiating fuel supplies with Russia while openly criticizing Ukraine’s leadership.

An international court facing sanctions.

And a proposal changing how certain chemicals could be approved for use in food.

These stories are different, and they deserve to be examined individually.

But they all raise questions about the exercise of power and what institutions owe the people affected by their decisions.

Some of those questions are legal. Others are moral. Many have consequences far beyond Washington.

That is why I want to keep following them.

If you found this useful, please restack it. It helps put this reporting in front of people who might otherwise never see it.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

A note from me: I am 20 years old and running Centered America as a nonprofit publication. I work with research and editing tools, including AI assistants, to keep up, the same way journalists work with editors, researchers, and fact-checkers. I care deeply about journalistic integrity, and part of earning your trust is telling you how the work gets made.

Sources

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America