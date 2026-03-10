by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

New Mexico is now investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s former ranch, a remote property that remains one of the least fully understood and most troubling locations in the Epstein case.

New Mexico has reopened a criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch and, on March 9, 2026, state authorities carried out a search of the property with help from New Mexico State Police and the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office. The New Mexico Department of Justice has said the search is tied to illegal activity at the ranch before Epstein’s 2019 death, and that the current owners cooperated by granting access.

Zorro Ranch has long sat in an uneasy gap in the Epstein story. It is one of the places where survivors have said abuse happened. It is one of the places that appears repeatedly in court records, lawsuits, and newly released federal files. And yet, unlike Epstein’s townhouse in Manhattan or his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the New Mexico ranch appears never to have received the same level of federal scrutiny while he was alive.

What follows is a grounded look at what Zorro Ranch was, what New Mexico is investigating now, what survivors and court records say happened there, and why the property still matters. Nothing in this report should be interpreted as support for Jeffrey Epstein. This report is written with the victims in mind and with the goal of clearly documenting what investigators are now examining. We have also included a full list of sources at the end of this article for readers who want to explore the reporting, court records, and official statements referenced throughout this investigation.

What Zorro Ranch Was

Zorro Ranch is a large, secluded property near Stanley, New Mexico, about 30 miles south of Santa Fe. Epstein bought it in 1993 from the family of former New Mexico Gov. Bruce King. Reporting and public land records describe it as a sprawling high desert compound with a hilltop mansion, guest facilities, and a private runway.

Epstein’s Zorro Ranch - Photo from @Rep_Stansbury/x

The acreage is described somewhat differently depending on what is being counted. Recent coverage commonly refers to the ranch as roughly 7,500 to 7,600 acres, while other reporting and state land records note that Epstein’s larger landholdings in the area once approached nearly 10,000 acres when state-leased land is included. The New Mexico State Land Office has said Cypress Inc., a Virgin Islands company tied to Epstein, held state trust land leases connected to the property, and those records date back to the original 1993 acquisition.

The ranch was not just a private residence, it was a place where Epstein hosted guests, moved young women and girls through his network, and maintained a level of privacy that made outside scrutiny difficult. Newly released federal files also include photos from the ranch and records suggesting Epstein used it as a regular base over many years.

The ranch also became notorious for a separate reason. In 2019, The New York Times reported that Epstein had discussed using the New Mexico property as the site of a eugenics-style scheme to impregnate women with his sperm.

What New Mexico Is Investigating

The current investigation was formally reopened on February 19, 2026. In its public statement, the New Mexico Department of Justice said Attorney General Raúl Torrez ordered the criminal investigation reopened after reviewing information recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice. The state said its earlier investigation had been closed in 2019 at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, but that newly unsealed FBI files now warrant further examination. The department also said special agents and prosecutors would seek immediate access to the complete, unredacted federal case file.

On March 9, the state moved from announcement to action. The New Mexico DOJ said it initiated a search of the former Zorro Ranch property, with assistance from New Mexico State Police and the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office. Officials publicly thanked the current owners for granting access and said the operation was part of the criminal investigation into illegal activity at the ranch prior to Epstein’s death.

Here is what has been publicly confirmed about the search:

It was directed by Attorney General Raúl Torrez.

New Mexico State Police and the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

The current owners cooperated and granted access.

The state has not publicly described search results.

Officials have not publicly said exactly what they were looking for, how long the search would continue, or whether a warrant was obtained, filed, or unsealed.

What the state has said, and not said, is important. New Mexico has confirmed it is investigating illegal activity connected to the ranch before 2019. It has also said it intends to collect and preserve any relevant evidence that remains available. But officials have not publicly narrowed the inquiry to one theory alone. Based on public statements, the investigation appears broad enough to include sexual abuse, trafficking-related conduct, and other possible crimes tied to the property. Beyond that, the exact scope remains undisclosed.

Separately, New Mexico lawmakers created a bipartisan investigative commission to examine what happened at the ranch, who may have known about it, and how the property avoided deeper scrutiny for so long. The legislative inquiry has subpoena power and is intended to produce interim findings later in 2026. That inquiry is separate from the criminal probe but is expected to work alongside it.

What Survivors And Records Say Happened There

The public record is clear on one point. Zorro Ranch is not peripheral to the Epstein case. Multiple survivors have tied the ranch directly to abuse.

At Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 federal trial, Annie Farmer testified that she went to the New Mexico ranch in 1996 when she was 16, after being led to believe Epstein and Maxwell might help her with academic opportunities. Instead, she testified that Maxwell massaged her breasts and that Epstein later got into bed with her without permission.

Another Maxwell trial witness, identified as Jane, testified that she was taken to New Mexico as a teenager and sexually abused by Epstein there. Court testimony described her being brought to the ranch as part of Epstein’s broader trafficking network.

Virginia Giuffre also said she was abused at the ranch. Court filings submitted in 2015 included photographs of Giuffre at Zorro Ranch and statements describing how she was trafficked within Epstein’s network of properties, which included New Mexico.

There are also broader records suggesting the ranch was part of Epstein’s operating system, not an isolated outpost. Newly released federal materials include a 2007 FBI interview with Epstein’s ranch manager. According to that record, the manager said Epstein often spent weeks there in the summer with staff, friends, a trainer, and young women described as masseuses. The FBI memo says the interview ended after someone instructed ranch staff they were no longer allowed to speak with agents.

That does not prove the full scope of what happened at the ranch by itself. But it does show that federal agents had at least some contact with ranch personnel years before Epstein’s 2019 arrest, and that the New Mexico property was known to investigators long before the current search.

The Burial Allegations

This is the part of the story that most requires caution.

There have been claims that two girls may have been buried near Zorro Ranch. Those claims trace back to an anonymous 2019 email that appeared in newly released Justice Department materials.

The email was sent after Epstein’s death to New Mexico radio host Eddy Aragon by someone claiming to be a former ranch employee. The sender claimed that two “foreign girls” had been buried somewhere near the ranch after dying during sexual encounters. The sender also claimed to possess video evidence and demanded cryptocurrency in exchange.

The radio host said he forwarded the message to the FBI.

What is verified is limited:

The email exists in released federal materials.

New Mexico authorities have said they are examining the claim.

The state asked the U.S. Department of Justice for an unredacted copy of the email.

The allegation is therefore being treated by investigators as a lead that requires examination.

Who Owns The Ranch Now

Epstein owned the ranch until his death in 2019. His estate later placed it on the market, and the property was sold in 2023.

The property was purchased through a company connected to the family of former Texas state senator Don Huffines. The entity identified in property filings is San Rafael Ranch LLC.

Public reporting says the buyers have discussed converting the property into a Christian retreat. The family purchased the ranch several years after Epstein’s death, and the estate sale proceeds were intended to help fund settlements with victims.

Most relevant to the current investigation, the New Mexico Department of Justice said the present owners cooperated with the March 2026 search and granted investigators access to the property.

What The Files Reveal

The newly released federal files did not suddenly create the case against Zorro Ranch. But they have revived interest in it.

The state’s February 2026 statement said the reopening of the investigation was triggered by information contained in newly unsealed FBI files.

Those records include references to ranch operations, witness interviews, and the anonymous burial allegation.

Some of the most important details in the public record include:

New Mexico’s earlier investigation in 2019 was paused at the request of federal prosecutors in New York.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said in 2019 that they had not searched the New Mexico ranch property.

FBI agents interviewed the ranch manager in 2007.

Survivors have repeatedly placed the ranch in their accounts of Epstein’s abuse network.

New Mexico land records show state trust land leases connected to Epstein’s company Cypress Inc.

These records help explain why state officials now believe the ranch deserves renewed scrutiny.

What Still Is Not Known

For all the attention surrounding Zorro Ranch, major questions remain unanswered.

Investigators have not disclosed the full scope of the March 2026 search. They have not publicly said whether they were searching for physical evidence, documents, or possible burial sites.

Officials have not announced any criminal charges connected to the search.

The public record still does not provide a complete list of visitors to the ranch or a full accounting of who may have known about abuse occurring there.

It also remains unclear why the ranch appears to have received less federal investigative attention in 2019 compared with other Epstein properties.

Why Zorro Ranch Still Matters

Zorro Ranch matters because it appears to have been one of the most secluded and least examined locations in Epstein’s network of properties.

Survivors have placed it directly in their accounts of abuse. Court records connect it to Epstein’s operations. Newly released files suggest investigators knew about the property for years.

The renewed investigation by New Mexico authorities may help answer questions that have lingered since Epstein’s death. It may also determine whether evidence connected to crimes committed there still exists.

Most importantly, the renewed scrutiny is part of a broader effort to uncover the full truth of what happened in Epstein’s network and to ensure that the victims who came forward are heard.

What We Know / What We Don’t Know

What We Know

New Mexico reopened a criminal investigation into activity connected to Zorro Ranch in February 2026.

State investigators searched the property on March 9, 2026.

The search involved the New Mexico Department of Justice, New Mexico State Police, and the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office.

The current property owners cooperated with the investigation.

Multiple survivors testified or filed statements placing the ranch in Epstein’s abuse network.

Epstein owned the property from 1993 until his death in 2019.

The ranch was sold by Epstein’s estate in 2023.

What We Don’t Know

What investigators were specifically searching for during the March 2026 search.

Whether any physical evidence was recovered.

Whether the burial allegation is true.

Whether the current investigation will result in criminal charges.

Whether additional records will reveal who visited the ranch and what they knew.

