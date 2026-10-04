by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

As of Sunday afternoon, October 4, this has turned into one of those days where five separate stories could have been the headline.

But the one I keep coming back to is Yemen.

A war that had largely gone quiet just came roaring back beside one of the most important shipping routes on Earth.

Yemen’s internationally recognized, Saudi-backed government announced a major military operation today aimed at retaking territory controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis. The Houthis made their biggest territorial gains in years last month, including taking Yemen’s Red Sea coast around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the narrow gateway connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

That waterway is not some obscure line on a map. Ships traveling between Europe and Asia use it constantly.

And today, a commercial tanker reported explosions nearby.

At almost the same time, the British military said another tanker had been struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, while a U.S. Navy-run monitoring center said three tankers were struck there Saturday. Nobody has publicly established who carried out those attacks.

The Houthis are also claiming missile and drone attacks against Saudi Aramco facilities. Saudi Arabia has not confirmed that those attacks caused the fire reported at one facility.

So I want to be precise here. The United States did not suddenly declare a new war in Yemen today. This is Yemen’s Saudi-backed government fighting the Iran-backed Houthis.

But it is happening inside an already expanding regional conflict involving Iran, the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia and some of the most important oil and shipping routes on the planet.

That is how wars spread without anybody ever announcing, “Hey everybody, the war just got bigger.”

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Trump just put America’s intelligence chief in charge of AI

This is probably the strangest domestic story of the day.

Trump announced that Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton will lead a new federal AI task force called the “Super Intelligence Force.”

Yes, that is actually the name.

The group will coordinate the federal government’s approach to AI and includes officials from the FTC, Pentagon and Office of Personnel Management. It will report directly to Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The administration is favoring voluntary industry safeguards rather than heavy regulation. Last week, major AI companies agreed to what Trump called a “morally binding” safety agreement, but Reuters reports that the agreement contains no stated punishment if companies ignore it.

And somehow this gets weirder.

Elon Musk announced today that he plans to rename SpaceX’s AI division from SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI, following Trump’s push to stop calling the technology “artificial intelligence” and instead call it “super intelligence.”

We have apparently reached the stage where presidential branding is changing the names of Elon Musk’s companies.

Big Oil goes to the Supreme Court tomorrow

The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday, and its first major argument could affect nearly 60 climate lawsuits around the country.

Boulder, Colorado, is suing ExxonMobil and Suncor, arguing the companies misled people about the risks of fossil fuels and should help pay for climate-related damages. Exxon and Suncor want the case thrown out, arguing federal law blocks Boulder’s claims.

The Trump administration is backing the oil companies.

Justice Samuel Alito will not participate. His financial disclosures show that he owns stock in several oil and gas companies, although not Exxon or Suncor.

If the companies win, Reuters reports that numerous similar lawsuits seeking billions of dollars could potentially be dismissed.

Russia says the attacks on Kyiv are getting worse

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced today that it will intensify strikes on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine.

The announcement came after Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Reuters that Ukraine intends to increase attacks on Russian oil refineries in response to Moscow’s attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Russia has recently hit bridges across the Dnipro River, seriously disrupting daily life for roughly three million Kyiv residents heading into winter. Both countries deny intentionally targeting civilians.

And Brazil is voting right now

Nearly 159 million Brazilians are choosing their next president today.

The race pits President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva against Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro and an ally of Trump.

Early returns showed Bolsonaro ahead, but counting was still underway when I wrote this, and nobody should treat early numbers as a final result. If neither candidate receives more than 50% of valid votes, they advance to an October 25 runoff.

The campaign has also included allegations of American interference, which the U.S. government denies.

The quiet part

The story tying most of this together is not Trump, AI or even a particular election.

It is how quickly systems that feel distant become personal.

A fight in Yemen becomes a problem for container ships. A problem for ships becomes an oil-price problem. A war between Russia and Ukraine becomes an energy problem. An AI policy meeting in Washington eventually becomes rules about technology sitting on millions of phones and computers.

Most people do not experience geopolitics as geopolitics.

They experience it when something gets more expensive, their job changes, their insurance changes, or something they assumed was stable suddenly is not.

That is the stuff I want Centered America to keep paying attention to.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

A note from me: I am 20 years old and running Centered America as a nonprofit publication. I work with research and editing tools, including AI assistants, to keep up, the same way journalists work with editors, researchers, and fact-checkers. Every quote, number, and source in this piece was checked before publication. I care deeply about journalistic integrity, and part of earning your trust is telling you how the work gets made.

Sources: AP: Yemen offensive and shipping attacks · Reuters: Yemen launches major Houthi offensive · AP: Trump’s new AI task force · Reuters: Musk renames SpaceXAI · Reuters: Supreme Court climate case · Reuters: Russia promises heavier Ukraine strikes · Reuters: Brazil election results

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America