The Window of Discussion, E11: Accountability, Affordability, & Authenticity

Hey everyone,

On today’s episode of The Window of Discussion, we focused the discussion into the AAA Strategy to rescue and reclaim the U.S. from the anti-Constitutional takeover. What’s the AAA strategy? Glad you asked!

A ccountability

A ffordability

Authenticity

In the first part of the show — Nick Paro and Melissa Corrigan, she/her are bringing the receipts to hold criminality out of the DoD — through Pete Hegseth and others — accountable. For background and deep-dives:

We will be producing and amplifying content to ensure everyone is empowered and activated to be on offense. In the coming days and weeks, we will be amplifying and discussing Indivisible’sOne Million Rising Pillars of Support Exercise which outlines the ways We the People can engage locally to make a difference.

📝 Clarification: Centered America is clarifying that the team is working with the Indivisible Steering Committee and are attending their meetings — the team is not working on the Steering Committee and are not board/committee members.

In the final part of the show — Nick Paro, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Sharad Swaney, and Shane Yirak shifted into a discussion on the Flock Safety case in Norfolk, VA where the Police department installed and used Flock cameras without public consent or notice and without an official data handling policy. The team is looking to use this case an example for the rest of the Nation.

This is where the power of this community will shine — the Banner & Backbone Media and Centered America teams are going to work hard to amplify and support the voices already doing the work, while creating any missing tools and resources we can. One such tool:

Transparency and Accountability

A big part of the live focused on surveillance concerns, FOIA requests, and how people can use local government processes to demand accountability. Viewers wanted clarity on camera placement, data access, and oversight. The goal is to make it easier for people to stay informed and speak up.

Community Projects and Local Action

We talked about the work happening in places like Las Cruces. Blanket drives, local outreach, resource lists, and new ideas that help people take real action in their neighborhoods. We also went through the One Million Rising pillars of support and talked about why tools like that matter right now. A lot of people asked how creators can help amplify this work, and Substack remains one of the best places to do that.

Collaboration in New Mexico

Centered America is in New Mexico for the next several months, meeting organizers and learning how we can support ongoing projects. We talked about our connection with Indivisible Las Cruces and what collaboration looks like. To keep things clear, we have been invited into their meetings to learn about their projects and work alongside their leadership. We are not part of their governing board.

Scheduling Note

I arrived late because I am still adjusting to a new schedule here in New Mexico. Earlier in the live I said we had a meeting with Indivisible that got pushed to noon. I misunderstood my own calendar. We were only trying to connect and follow up collaboration, not hold a formal meeting. My morning was chaotic and I misread what I thought was planned. Everything is sorted now and I appreciate everyone’s patience. I just wanted to keep the record clear.

Scheduling is going to become easier as I settle in.

Building Toward Real Action

We also talked about printed materials, mailers, door knocking, and the impact of in person conversations. The chat made it clear that people want practical steps they can take right now. Our goal is to keep giving people the tools and direction they need to support their communities and stay involved.

Thanks to everyone who joined the live and added to the conversation. More updates soon.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America