by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

Three senior Justice Department officials have resigned in two days. A Republican says he could force a vote to impeach Pete Hegseth next week. The governor-elect of Texas is pushing back on a possible land deal involving Elon Musk. And now Donald Trump has announced that Stephen Miller will become his new White House chief of staff.

Democrats won the House and Senate, but their majorities do not take over until January. Trump remains president, and Republicans still control the current Congress. Winning gave us an opportunity. Our work is not finished.

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Stephen Miller is moving up.

Trump announced Friday that Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff starting Monday, November 9. Trump said Wiles will move to his political operation.

Miller, currently a deputy chief of staff, has helped design the administration’s immigration crackdown and mass deportation policies. He is about to become one of the most powerful people in Trump’s White House.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the Democrat expected to lead the House Oversight Committee, responded to the news by saying Miller should “lawyer up.”

The departures.

John Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general for national security, resigned Friday. So did Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Their exits followed Thursday’s resignation of Harmeet Dhillon, who ran the department’s Civil Rights Division.

We do not yet know why each chose to leave. Dhillon said she told the White House in early October that she intended to go, before the election.

Whatever their reasons, leaving a job does not erase what happened while they held it. Congress can still investigate.

Texas is already moving.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa asked Texas Parks and Wildlife officials not to take action during her transition on public land near Boca Chica, where a possible sale involving Musk’s SpaceX has drawn scrutiny.

The issue was not on Thursday’s meeting agenda, and Hinojosa has not said whether the agency agreed to her request. She is asking for a pause, not announcing a canceled sale.

Meanwhile, James Talarico defeated Trump-backed Ken Paxton for the Texas Senate seat. The Wall Street Journal reported, based on accounts from Trump’s advisers, that the president had privately regretted endorsing Paxton. Trump had publicly defended the endorsement.

And Jimmy Kimmel played a montage of Republicans confidently predicting Paxton, Susan Collins and others would win. They did not. I have to admit, watching their predictions played back was satisfying.

Hegseth’s future.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie says he plans to force a House vote on eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth next week unless Hegseth resigns. Hegseth has called the effort political theater.

A vote is not guaranteed, and impeachment by the House would not itself remove him. Jeffries says Hegseth “has got to go,” but has not committed to supporting impeachment. I want to know where every member stands if that vote comes.

Now, our own party.

Jeffries said Americans want Democrats to get things done, not “get even.” He has also promised investigations and accountability. I will judge him by what he actually delivers.

Oh, I just cannot wait to hear Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer talk about working across the aisle with Stephen Miller as Trump’s chief of staff. Lord, I cannot handle this.

But I am tired of hearing accountability framed as revenge. Investigate the Trump family’s business dealings. Investigate ICE. Investigate Musk’s role in government. Follow the evidence and refer potential crimes to law enforcement.

If you think applying the law to powerful people is revenge, I think you are a fucking idiot.

I do not want Jeffries as speaker or Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader. We need leaders who can communicate a clear plan, fight for lower costs, and use the power voters just handed them.

Jeffries’ campaign reported nearly $17.9 million in total receipts through October 14, including contributions and transfers. He can raise money. That alone does not make him the right leader.

Congress needs people who can make their case to the country and tell voters exactly who they are fighting for. Fuck the fundraising if it becomes an excuse to protect incumbents and avoid a fight.

If Democrats refuse to listen to the people who elected them, we can vote them the fuck out.

There is a real leadership fight.

At least eight current or incoming Senate Democrats have opposed keeping Schumer or called for new leadership: Juliana Stratton, Adam Hamilton, Troy Jackson, Abdul El-Sayed, Peggy Flanagan, Chris Pappas, Annie Andrews and Elissa Slotkin.

Their positions are not identical. Some say they will not back Schumer; others have spoken more generally about a new generation. Schumer expects to win, and as of November 6, no challenger has formally stepped forward.

I want a contested election and a real choice. In the House, I would rather see Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamie Raskin, Pramila Jayapal, Greg Casar or Ilhan Omar considered.

As of November 6, the petition opposing Jeffries for speaker had more than 800,000 signatures, and one calling to replace Schumer had more than 100,000. Both are linked below.

What we can do.

Senate Democrats choose their leader in a caucus vote. The full House votes for speaker when the new Congress begins. The people casting those votes need to hear from us now.

Call Congress at 202-224-3121. Ask your Democratic representative to oppose Jeffries for speaker, and ask your Democratic senators to support an open leadership election and someone other than Schumer. Contact newly elected members through their campaigns or transition offices, too.

You can say:

“I’m a constituent from [your city]. I want new Democratic leadership that will investigate wrongdoing, pursue accountability, and fight to lower costs. Please tell me where you stand.”

Here in Missouri, our senators are Republicans, so they will not choose the Democratic leader. We can still call Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt to demand oversight and ask where they stand on Hegseth. We can also encourage friends with Democratic senators to call.

Share the petitions, talk to friends and family, and ask organizations you trust to put pressure on Congress. A petition shows how many people care. Calls tell the people casting the votes what their constituents expect.

Why I am asking.

Following these resignations, the impeachment push and the leadership fights takes careful reporting. I want to keep doing it without answering to the same money influencing Washington.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who believe independent reporting is worth supporting. If you can join, the subscription link is below.

The quiet part.

I keep thinking about the people who knocked on doors when the polls looked impossible, had hard conversations, showed up to protest, or voted while carrying more anxiety than anyone should have to carry.

You did not do all of that so Washington could tell you to sit down and be patient.

The people who did the work should not have to beg their leaders to do theirs.

If this resonated with you, please restack and share it. It helps this message reach people who may never see it otherwise.

Thank you for being here.

Sharad

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America