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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
7h

Please Help spread this message 3 a week! Yes, lets oust both Leaders and sign petition to get new leaders ............https://afightworthhaving.com/leadership2026?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=137-demand-new-leadership-nov-6-leadership-petition

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Terry Mach's avatar
Terry Mach
8h

I can’t think of a worse person as chief of staff than Stephen Miller. He is despicable.

I have neither a Democratic Senator nor a Democratic house rep. But I definitely don’t want Chuck Schumer, and would prefer someone other than Jeffries. I guess I’ll have to sign the petition.

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