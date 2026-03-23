Centered America

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It’s me's avatar
It’s me
6h

The funniest part is that we believe Iran , not Trump .

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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
5h

So damned true. And Iran, when they said,"Donald trump, you're fired! Thank you for your attention to this matter." made me laugh. DJT never makes me laugh.

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