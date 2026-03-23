by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

The week has just started, and it’s safe to say we’re already exhausted by the chaos from this administration.

Trump is clearly MANIPULATING the markets. It’s obvious. The fact that this is happening in broad daylight is incredibly frustrating.

Trump says talks with Iran are productive, but Iran is denying that any talks are happening at all.

What a TACO!

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Now here is your Monday afternoon briefing.

Trump Claims Iran Talks Are “Productive.” Iran Says There Are No Talks.

Trump posted on Truth Social Monday morning, just two hours before U.S. markets opened, claiming the U.S. and Iran had held “VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS” and that he was ordering the Pentagon to pause all strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

In the Truth Social post, Trump misspelled “pleased” as “please” and wrote “which” as “witch.”

Trump said the talks were being led by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and that the U.S. and Iran were aligned on “many of the key issues.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf immediately denied everything on X. “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped,” Ghalibaf wrote.

Ghalibaf added: “Our people demand the complete and humiliating punishment of the aggressors. All officials stand firmly behind their leader and people until this goal is achieved.”

An Israeli official told Axios that Witkoff and Kushner had specifically been in contact with Ghalibaf. Trump did not name his Iranian interlocutor, saying he did not want to get him killed. He told reporters the man he was dealing with was “the most respected” and “not the supreme leader.”

Trump appeared to brush off Iran’s denials. He said the Iranians need to find a better PR and that “they may not be able to talk to each other as communication has been broken down.”

The IRGC labeled Trump a “deceitful American president” after his comments on negotiations.

According to Bloomberg, Trump’s decision to back down from striking Iran’s power infrastructure came after U.S. allies and Gulf countries privately warned the president of the dangers of following through.

Sky News confirmed the U.S. was backing down, reporting that Iran’s guaranteed retaliation against Israel and the Gulf states would have been enormous, and that the cost of war was simply too high.

Mediating countries, including Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey, were passing messages between the U.S. and Iran, and were attempting to set up a potential in-person meeting in Islamabad between Ghalibaf and Trump’s team, possibly including Vice President Vance. Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir spoke with Trump directly on Sunday, according to the Financial Times.

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Trump Moves Markets by $1.7 Trillion. It’s Manipulation.

In the time it took to walk from a car to a desk, Trump’s Truth Social post added $1.7 trillion to stocks and pushed oil prices down by roughly 15%. By the time investors got their coffee, Iran had called him a liar and half those gains had vanished.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 629 points, or 1.4%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.2% and the Nasdaq gained 1.3%. Before Trump’s post, futures were pointing toward further losses amid weeks of market pressure from the Iran conflict.

Critics have pointed to a pattern: Trump issues catastrophic threats late on Fridays, causes market panic, then reverses early on Mondays. Wall Street has coined a word for this pattern: TACO, or “Trump Always Chickens Out,” coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong. The acronym describes Trump’s habit of making catastrophic threats that cause market panic, then reversing course before the economic pain can set in. The trade has minted money for investors who bought every dip, confident that Trump’s tolerance for damage had a ceiling.

Oil had reached $113 per barrel before Trump’s announcement, with the International Energy Agency reporting that the damage to the oil market now exceeds the combined crises of 1974 and 2022.

U.S. diesel and gasoline futures fell 12% and 11% respectively on Monday alongside crude. But even with those declines, they remain up 76% and 70% for the year. Crude prices overall remain roughly a third higher than they were before the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

The announcement came exactly two hours before U.S. stock markets opened, and the five-day strike pause is set to expire at the close of the energy trading week, a timing that many analysts noted as suspicious.

Two Pilots Dead After Air Canada Jet Hits Fire Truck at LaGuardia

Around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle on the runway at LaGuardia Airport. The plane was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members.

Initial reports indicate 41 passengers and crew were transported to the hospital, and 32 of those have since been released. The two pilots were killed. Two Port Authority firefighters aboard the truck were hospitalized in stable condition.

Air traffic control audio reveals that the fire truck had been granted permission to cross the runway to reach a separate United Airlines flight that had aborted takeoff due to an anti-ice warning light and reported an odor in the cabin. Seconds later, the controller urgently ordered the truck to stop. “Truck One, stop, stop, stop!” the controller is heard saying, before addressing the plane: “JAZZ 646, I see you collided with the vehicle.”

After the collision, a controller can be heard saying: “I messed up.” Standard procedure would have required that controller to be immediately relieved of their position.

The aircraft struck the fire vehicle at a speed of about 24 miles per hour according to Flightradar24. Photos taken after the accident showed visible damage to the nose of the plane.

The Air Line Pilots Association called the crash “a profound tragedy.” Its president, Capt. Jason Ambrosi, said: “These pilots dedicated their careers to the safe transport of passengers, and we are all thinking of their families, loved ones, and colleagues at Jazz Aviation during this devastating time.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said his office is looking into whether air traffic control staffing was an issue. Nationally, ATC towers have been understaffed for months.

When asked for comment, Trump told reporters: “They made a mistake. It’s a dangerous business. That’s terrible.” He then walked away without clarifying who he meant by “they.”

The NTSB has deployed a full go-team. Canadian investigators are also on site. The airport remained closed until at least 2 p.m. Monday.

ICE Deployed to 13 Airports as TSA Crisis Gets Worse

Trump ordered hundreds of ICE agents to 13 major U.S. airports on Monday after the partial government shutdown left TSA workers without pay for over six weeks, causing mass callouts and long security lines reaching three to six hours at major hubs.

The DHS shutdown started following the deaths of two U.S. citizens at the hands of federal immigration agents in Minnesota, sparking Democratic demands for a judicial warrant requirement and a ban on ICE agents wearing masks. Congress has failed to advance a DHS funding bill five times.

More than 366 TSA officers have quit since the funding lapsed. The TSA officers’ union condemned the ICE deployment: “Putting untrained personnel at security checkpoints does not fill a gap. It creates one,” AFGE President Everett Kelley said.

Kelley added: “They deserve to be paid, not replaced by untrained, armed agents who have shown how dangerous they can be.”

Border Czar Tom Homan, placed in charge of the deployment, admitted its limits: “I don’t see an ICE agent looking at an X-ray machine because they’re not trained in that.” He said ICE agents would instead cover exit doors and ID-check areas to free up TSA officers for screening.

Trump rejected a bipartisan proposal to fund TSA as a standalone measure, saying in an exclusive call with NewsNation: “Now that I did this, the Democrats want to make a deal. And I don’t think any deal should be made on this until they approve Save America.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said deploying ICE to airports is “the last thing that the American people need,” saying agents could potentially “brutalize or in some instances kill” travelers.

Multiple ICE agents at airports were reportedly seen running from photographers trying to capture their faces.

The 13 airports targeted: Chicago O’Hare, Cleveland Hopkins, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, Houston Hobby, JFK, LaGuardia, New Orleans Louis Armstrong, San Juan Luis Munoz Marin, Newark Liberty, Philadelphia, Phoenix Sky Harbor, Pittsburgh, and Southwest Florida in Fort Myers.

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Israeli Strikes on Tehran Unleash “Black Rain” on Millions of Civilians

Israeli airstrikes on Tehran’s oil facilities ignited massive fires that burned for days, releasing thick clouds of toxic black smoke over the city. Residents reported headaches, breathing difficulties, and skin and eye irritation. A substance described as “black rain” fell across the city, contaminating car surfaces, outdoor spaces, and water sources.

Experts warned that the long-term health consequences could include elevated rates of cardiovascular disease and cancer for millions of residents, while the contamination of air, soil, and the food supply added a secondary humanitarian crisis to the military one.

Meanwhile, some Iranians responded to Trump’s demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by placing images of him “begging” on missiles, a form of public mockery that spread widely online.

Trump described the overall situation in Iran as amounting to “regime change,” saying so many top officials had already been killed that “there’s automatically a regime change.” He added that if negotiations failed, “we’ll just keep bombing our little hearts out.”

Newark Airport Briefly Shut Down After Smoke Found in Control Tower

Newark Liberty International Airport issued a ground stop and evacuated its air traffic control tower Monday after smoke was detected in an elevator, compounding a chaotic morning for New York-area travel that had already been rocked by the fatal LaGuardia crash just hours earlier.

The ground stop was brief, but the double disruption left thousands of travelers stranded across the New York metropolitan area on one of the busiest travel days of the spring break season.

London Ambulances Torched Outside Synagogue in Antisemitic Attack

Counter-terrorism police in London opened an investigation after four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity were set on fire near a synagogue. The attack is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime. Explosions from oxygen tanks in the vehicles caused additional damage to nearby structures and displaced residents. No injuries were reported.

Authorities are searching for suspects who were seen igniting the vehicles. Political and community leaders condemned the attack in strong terms, calling it shocking and hateful. Police continue to assess claims of responsibility.

Hungary’s Orbán Orders Probe Into Alleged Wiretapping of His Own Foreign Minister

According to Reuters, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ordered an investigation into alleged wiretapping of Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó’s phone amid accusations that he may have leaked confidential EU discussions to Russia. Reports suggest Szijjártó’s phone numbers may have been shared with a foreign state entity.

The controversy deepens existing tensions around Hungary’s continued blocking of key EU measures supporting Ukraine and its closer-than-average ties to Moscow.

Supreme Court Considers Mississippi’s Five-Day Mail-In Ballot Window

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments over a Mississippi law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted if received up to five days after Election Day. Republicans, backed by Trump, are seeking stricter limits. Lower courts have already ruled the law invalid. The outcome could affect similar policies in states across the country.

NHL Reporter Jessi Pierce and Her Three Children Killed in House Fire

NHL reporter Jessi Pierce, 37, and her three young children died in a house fire early Saturday morning in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. The White Bear Lake Fire Department was called to a home on Richard Avenue around 5:30 a.m. after neighbors reported flames coming through the roof. Crews arrived to find a fully involved structure fire. All four, along with the family dog, were found deceased inside.

Pierce’s three children were named Hudson, Cayden, and Avery. Her husband Mike was not home at the time of the fire. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Pierce had covered the Minnesota Wild for NHL.com for ten seasons and co-hosted the Bardown Beauties hockey podcast. Just one day before the fire, Pierce had posted photos on social media of a family trip to a local ice cream parlor.

NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price said in a statement: “Jessi’s love of her family and hockey was evident in the energy and passion she brought to her work for us. She was an absolute joy to talk to and work with. She will be deeply missed.”

Pierce’s husband Mike Hinrichs said: “Jessi was beautiful, vibrant, and full of life. She lit up every room she walked into and made everyone feel welcome.”

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Sources

Iran War / Trump Negotiations / Market Manipulation

Axios — Trump suspends Iran strikes, envoys in talks with Ghalibaf Times of Israel — Ghalibaf: Trump’s ‘fake news’ about talks designed to manipulate markets Newsweek — Iran War Live Updates Newsweek — What Donald Trump Gains From His Temporary TACO Arabian Business — Iran’s Ghalibaf says ‘fake news’ aimed at influencing oil markets i24 News — Iran rejects Trump’s ‘productive talks’ claim Il Sole 24 Ore — Trump: 15-point deal, Iran agreed not to have nuke Al Jazeera — Asian stock markets plunge amid Trump’s Iran ultimatum

Market Manipulation / TACO Trade

Fortune — Trump has TACO’d again, sparking a $1.7 trillion stock market rally The New Republic — Was Trump’s Big Iran Announcement Just a Ploy at Market Manipulation? Yahoo Finance / Kobeissi Letter — $3 trillion swing in 56 minutes CNBC — Is This the Trump ‘TACO’ Wall Street Has Been Waiting For?

LaGuardia Plane Crash

CNN — Air Canada plane collides with fire truck, two pilots killed CNN Live Updates — LaGuardia collision live blog NBC News — Two pilots dead after Air Canada plane collides with truck NBC News Live Blog — LaGuardia collision live updates

ICE at Airports / TSA Crisis

NPR — ICE officers set to deploy to airports, border czar Homan confirms NPR — ICE agents to be deployed to US airports beginning Monday Axios — Trump sends ICE agents to airports amid DHS shutdown CNN — What’s ahead as Trump threatens to send ICE agents to airports CNN — Immigration agents deploying to airports under border czar CNN Live Updates — ICE agents deployed to airports as TSA wait times grow CNN Live Updates — ICE at Atlanta, TSA shutdown

London Antisemitic Attack

CNN — Jewish volunteer ambulances set on fire outside London synagogue Washington Post — Jewish ambulances set on fire in London ABC News — Jewish volunteer ambulances set on fire, investigated as hate crime CBS News — 4 ambulances from Jewish group set on fire in London Jerusalem Post — Hatzola ambulances torched in London Al Jazeera — UK police investigate Jewish charity ambulance arson

Hungary / Szijjarto Wiretapping

Euronews — Hungarian minister shared EU confidential information with Russia ABC News — Orbán’s top opponent says Hungary’s alleged Russian backchannel is ‘treason’ EUNews.it — Hungary under fire for allegedly sharing confidential EU information with Russia

NHL Reporter Jessi Pierce

CNN — Minnesota Wild reporter Jessi Pierce and her 3 children found dead in house fire CBS Minnesota — Minnesota sports reporter Jessi Pierce, 3 children killed in White Bear Lake house fire ESPN — NHL reporter Jessi Pierce, 3 children die in house fire NBC News — Live updates: LaGuardia and Jessi Pierce coverage