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Jef aka Spiderlegs's avatar
Jef aka Spiderlegs
Oct 12

What he has planned for the midterms is treason. He should be removed and prosecuted for treason for a number of times he’s committed it.

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
Oct 12

You Are Correct Sharad 👊🔥👍

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