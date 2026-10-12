by Sharad Swaney | October 11, 2026

Dear America,

Donald Trump’s administration banned journalists from the White House. Five major television networks responded by refusing to participate in the president’s television press pool. Now, the Justice Department is investigating those networks for potentially breaking federal antitrust law.

Yes, you read that correctly.

ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and even Fox News are now facing a federal investigation over their collective decision to stand up for press access.

The investigation, confirmed Saturday, marks another escalation in the administration’s increasingly aggressive confrontation with American journalism. What began as a dispute over which reporters could enter the White House has now reached the Justice Department, raising serious questions about how the federal government is using its authority against news organizations.

And the administration isn’t backing down.

The networks refused. The DOJ came knocking.

The confrontation began in September when the Trump administration revoked White House credentials for journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico.

The White House defended the exclusions by arguing that covering the president was a privilege rather than a right.

The three organizations challenged the decision in federal court, arguing that the administration was retaliating against them for their journalism.

Meanwhile, the five networks responsible for the White House television pool made an unusual decision. Rather than continue covering presidential events while their colleagues were excluded, they collectively suspended their participation.

Ordinarily, these competing networks share the expense and responsibility of recording presidential events. Their footage is then distributed to other news organizations, allowing Americans across the country to see what their president is doing.

Their refusal meant that important presidential appearances went without the usual pooled television coverage.

The administration’s response came Saturday.

Justice Department spokesperson Emily Covington confirmed that federal antitrust officials were investigating whether the networks’ coordinated conduct violated the Sherman Act.

“Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” Covington said.

The department characterized its investigation as an effort to determine whether the networks had broken the law.

But press freedom advocates see something considerably more troubling: a federal government investigating journalists for collectively resisting restrictions on their access.

An investigation is not proof of wrongdoing, and antitrust law can prohibit certain coordinated actions among competing businesses. The central question is whether the networks’ temporary refusal to participate in a shared journalistic arrangement actually constitutes unlawful anticompetitive behavior.

That question is far from settled.

A federal judge already intervened

On September 24, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the administration to restore access to the excluded journalists.

The judge determined that the news organizations were likely to succeed on their due process claims, delivering an early legal setback to the administration’s restrictions.

The television pool subsequently resumed coverage.

But the dispute didn’t disappear.

Even after the court intervened, arguments over which journalists could accompany the president and participate in official coverage continued.

Now, the same administration that attempted to exclude particular news organizations is investigating the competitors that collectively objected.

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Press freedom groups are sounding the alarm

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press sharply condemned the investigation.

Its president, Bruce D. Brown, described the move as “another and even more brazen attempt to try to intimidate journalists.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists also warned against using antitrust investigations to pressure news organizations defending their access.

And this isn’t happening in isolation.

Disney, ABC’s parent company, is separately fighting the Federal Communications Commission over an extraordinary early review of eight ABC-owned television station licenses.

Disney argues that the review amounts to retaliation for programming critical of Trump. The FCC denies that its actions are politically motivated.

A federal judge has questioned aspects of the FCC’s justification, but the dispute remains unresolved.

Meanwhile, ABC corrected a Trump family investigation

Another development deserves attention.

On October 7, ABC News published an investigation examining investments connected to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in companies receiving major government contracts.

The article subsequently disappeared from ABC’s website.

However, ABC republished a revised story on October 9, acknowledging errors in the original reporting about investments, contracts, and timelines.

The corrected article still examines potential conflicts of interest involving 1789 Capital, where Trump Jr. is a partner, including investments in defense contractor Anduril and rare-earth company Vulcan Elements.

Representatives for the Trump family and investment firm deny improperly influencing government decisions. No wrongdoing has been established.

The correction is important. Journalists should be held accountable for factual errors, just as government officials should be held accountable for their actions.

The quiet part

I find the implications of this investigation deeply troubling.

The federal government should not be deciding which journalists deserve access based on whether their reporting makes the president happy.

And journalists shouldn’t have to wonder whether standing alongside their colleagues will result in a Justice Department investigation.

The networks’ collective action can be examined under the law. But given the administration’s documented efforts to exclude particular news organizations, the government’s motivations deserve equally serious examination.

A free press is supposed to make powerful people uncomfortable.

I don’t expect every reporter to be perfect. I don’t expect every network to be unbiased. And I certainly don’t believe news organizations should be exempt from legitimate laws.

But I do expect the president of the United States to respect the constitutional freedoms that make independent journalism possible.

When the government begins investigating news organizations after they protest restrictions on press access, Americans should pay very close attention.

Because the freedom to report on a president cannot depend on that president’s approval.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America