Trump Deletes Post Depicting Himself as Jesus After MAGA Backlash, Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls It "Antichrist Spirit"

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by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone. Happy Monday. I genuinely don’t know how to summarize what just happened over the last 48 hours.

Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed as JESUS CHRIST on Truth Social. Healing a sick man. Bald eagles. Fighter jets. The whole thing. Marjorie Taylor Greene called it “an Antichrist spirit.” Riley Gaines said “God shall not be mocked.” Daily Wire’s Megan Basham called it “OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy.” Even Milo Yiannopoulos turned on him. When the MAGA base is calling you blasphemous, you have lost the plot. And when reporters asked Trump about it? He said he thought it was “me as a doctor” and “had to do with Red Cross.” The post has since been deleted.

Then, because apparently that wasn’t enough, Trump went after Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social, calling him “WEAK on Crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy,” claiming credit for Leo becoming Pope because he’s American, and saying he prefers the Pope’s brother because “Louis is all MAGA.” The Pope responded from his papal flight: “I have no fear of the Trump administration.” The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said the Pope “is not his rival” and “is the vicar of Christ.” House Speaker Jeffries called it a “shameful attack on His Holiness.”

Meanwhile, the Hormuz blockade is now ACTIVE and not a single NATO ally will participate. Britain, France, Spain, Turkey all said no. France is organizing its own multinational defensive mission. Spain called the blockade something that “makes no sense.” And Iran’s parliament called it a “bluff” and warned that if Iranian ports are threatened, “no port in the Persian Gulf will be safe.”

Oh, and Orban got demolished in Hungary, Swalwell dropped out, a federal judge tossed Trump’s $10 billion Epstein lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, the UN says this war could push 32 MILLION people into poverty, Bernie Sanders launched a new labor movement, and a cardinal called out the White House for turning real war footage into video game content. ALL OF IT. TODAY.

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Now here is your Monday briefing.

Trump Posts AI Image of Himself as Jesus, Sparks Rare Conservative Revolt

Late Sunday evening, Trump posted an apparently AI-generated photo of himself dressed as Jesus on Truth Social, depicting him healing a sick man as doctors and members of the military watched with a U.S. flag, bald eagles, the Statue of Liberty, and fighter jets in the background.

By late Monday morning, the post was no longer accessible on Trump’s Truth Social page.

Trump told reporters Monday he thought the image was “me as a doctor” and “had to do with Red Cross,” adding, “Only the fake news could come up with that one.”

Former MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned the image in multiple posts across her X accounts, writing, “It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit.”

Conservative influencer Riley Gaines posted, “Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.”

Daily Wire culture reporter Megan Basham wrote, “I don’t know if the President thought he was being funny or if he is under the influence of some substance or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy.”

Conservative activist Brilyn Hollyhand, 19, called it “gross blasphemy,” saying, “Faith is not a prop. You don’t need to portray yourself as a savior when your record should speak for itself.”

Far-right influencer Milo Yiannopoulos wrote, “We tolerated this kind of meme against our better judgment because he promised to save America and only when it was clear he didn’t actually think he was the Messiah.”

One Truth Social user demanded Trump take down the photo and urged him to “offer an apology to Christians for this mockery,” a comment that received over 9,000 likes.

Trump Launches Attack on Pope Leo, Pope Fires Back: “I Have No Fear of the Trump Administration”

Trump posted a lengthy broadside on Truth Social Sunday night calling Pope Leo “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy” and demanding he “stop catering to the Radical Left.”

Trump told reporters, “I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess. He’s a very liberal person.” When asked if he would apologize, Trump said no.

Trump also claimed credit for Leo’s election to the papacy, writing, “He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

Trump added that he preferred the Pope’s older brother, Louis Prevost, writing, “I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA.”

Pope Leo responded aboard his papal flight to Algeria Monday, saying, “I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the church is here to do.”

“We are not politicians, we don’t deal with foreign policy with the same perspective he might understand it,” Leo continued. “But I do believe in the message of the Gospel, as a peacemaker.”

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, rebuked Trump’s criticism: “Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the Pope a politician. He is the vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls.”

House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries responded: “Donald Trump shamefully attacked His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. People of faith will never worship a wannabe King.”

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U.S. Military Launches Blockade of Iranian Ports as NATO Allies Refuse to Join

CENTCOM announced the blockade would begin at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, targeting all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, but clarifying that ships traveling between non-Iranian ports would not be impeded.

As the deadline passed, Trump warned Iran’s “fast attack ships” not to approach, writing on Truth Social, “If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal.”

The blockade followed the collapse of marathon face-to-face peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, where Vice President JD Vance led the U.S. delegation through more than 21 hours of negotiations with Iranian and Pakistani counterparts.

Iran’s parliamentary spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei called the blockade threat a “bluff,” writing on X that “such a move would be considered an act of war and we would respond.”

Iran’s military warned that “if the security of the ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will be safe.”

NATO allies including Britain and France declined to participate in the blockade. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told BBC radio, “We are not supporting the blockade,” adding that the UK “is not getting dragged in” to the conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans for a multinational conference to create a defensive mission to restore navigation in the strait, saying on X, “This strictly defensive mission, distinct from the belligerents, will be deployed as soon as the situation allows.”

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles called the blockade something that “makes no sense,” saying, “It’s one more episode in this whole downward spiral into which we’ve been dragged.”

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the strait should be reopened through diplomacy and called for NATO to reset its ties with Trump at a summit in Ankara in July.

Orban Ousted: Peter Magyar Wins Landslide in Hungary, Ending 16 Years of Authoritarian Rule

Peter Magyar’s centre-right Tisza party secured 138 seats in the 199-seat parliament with 53.6% of the vote, while Viktor Orban’s Fidesz took just 55 seats with 37.8%.

The result gives Tisza a two-thirds supermajority, enough to amend Hungary’s constitution and potentially reverse institutional changes made during Orban’s rule.

Voter turnout exceeded 77%, the highest in Hungary’s post-Communist history.

Magyar told tens of thousands of supporters along the Danube River in Budapest, “Tonight, truth prevailed over lies. Today, we won because Hungarians didn’t ask what their homeland could do for them; they asked what they could do for their homeland.”

Orban conceded, saying “the election result is painful for us, but clear.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. Together we are stronger.”

Former President Barack Obama praised the result, writing, “The victory of the opposition in Hungary yesterday, like the Polish election in 2023, is a victory for democracy, not just in Europe but around the world.”

Orban’s defeat is expected to have major implications for the EU, potentially unblocking a 90 billion euro loan to war-battered Ukraine and releasing frozen EU funds to Hungary. It also deprives Russian President Vladimir Putin of his main ally in the EU.

Swalwell Suspends California Governor Campaign After Sexual Assault Allegations

Rep. Eric Swalwell announced Sunday he was withdrawing from the California governor’s race, posting on X, “I am suspending my campaign for Governor. To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made, but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.”

A former staffer told CNN that Swalwell raped her when she was heavily intoxicated and left her bruised and bleeding, saying, “I was pushing him off of me, saying no. He didn’t stop.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed it is investigating the allegation. The Alameda County DA is also evaluating whether criminal conduct occurred within its jurisdiction.

Swalwell denied all accusations in a video posted to social media, saying, “These allegations of sexual assault are flat false. They did not happen. They have never happened.”

Within hours of the reports, key allies including campaign chair Rep. Jimmy Gomez and Sens. Ruben Gallego and Adam Schiff pulled their endorsements.

Fifty-five former congressional and campaign staffers signed a public letter calling on Swalwell to drop his bid and resign from Congress. Rep. Ro Khanna said, “There must be accountability with both House Ethics and law enforcement about the sexual assault, and Eric Swalwell should resign.”

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the allegations “must be respected and heard” and that it is “clear that is best done outside of a gubernatorial campaign.”

His name will remain on the ballot due to election deadlines. It is unclear whether he will remain in the U.S. House.

Federal Judge Throws Out Trump’s $10 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal Over Epstein Story

U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles dismissed Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal on Monday, ruling that Trump failed to plausibly allege the newspaper acted with “actual malice.”

The case centered on a July 2025 WSJ article reporting that a letter bearing Trump’s signature was included in an album compiled for Epstein’s 50th birthday, described as containing “several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman.”

The judge wrote that Trump’s complaint came “nowhere close” to the court’s standards for claiming defamation as a public figure, noting that by including Trump’s denials, the Journal allowed readers to judge for themselves.

The dismissal was without prejudice, giving Trump’s lawyers until April 27 to file an amended complaint.

A spokesperson for Dow Jones said they stood behind the Journal’s reporting. Trump’s legal team said the president would refile the “powerhouse lawsuit.”

The ruling continues Trump’s losing track record in defamation cases against media companies during his second term.

UN Warns Middle East War Could Push 32 Million People Into Poverty Worldwide

A new UNDP report warns that the economic fallout from the Iran war could plunge more than 32 million people worldwide into poverty under the worst-case scenario, with developing countries hit hardest.

The report describes a “triple shock” involving energy, food, and weaker economic growth.

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo said, “War is development in reverse. Conflict can undo in weeks what countries have built over years.”

De Croo added that “the crisis forces impossible trade-offs between stabilizing prices today and funding health, education, and jobs tomorrow.”

An earlier regional assessment found the conflict could cost Arab economies $120 to $194 billion, equivalent to 3.7 to 6% of collective GDP, exceeding all regional GDP growth achieved in 2025.

The EU’s Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that the EU is coordinating oil stock releases and energy measures, calling the situation in the Strait of Hormuz critically damaging.

Cardinal Cupich Condemns White House for Turning Real War Into Video Game Content

Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, blasted White House social media videos that spliced real combat footage from the Iran war with clips from action movies and video games like Grand Theft Auto and Mortal Kombat.

In a statement titled “A Call to Conscience,” Cupich wrote, “A real war with real death and real suffering being treated like it’s a video game, it’s sickening.”

“The object, with regard to a video game, is a hit. But in the case that we have here, it’s not just a hit. It’s a grieving family that has lost children, as we have seen in the bombing of that school,” Cupich said.

Cupich warned that “we lose our humanity when we are thrilled by the destructive power of our military. We become addicted to the ‘spectacle’ of explosions.”

He said the moral crisis extends beyond the war itself to how observers view violence: “War now has become a spectator sport or strategy game.”

Cupich called on the White House to take the videos down, saying they never should have been released.

Sanders and NYC Mayor Mamdani Launch “Union Now” Movement at Manhattan Rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders headlined the “Union Now: Building the Labor Movement” rally Sunday at Terminal 5 in Manhattan alongside NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Association of Flight Attendants-CWA president Sara Nelson.

Sanders warned, “Unless we fundamentally transform our economic and political systems, the worst is yet to come. If the middle class of this country is going to survive, we must understand that status quo politics and status quo economics is no longer good enough.”

He told the crowd, “The truth is that the 1%, the people on top, people running this country have never, ever had it so good. But the sad reality is that for these people, all that they have is not good enough. They want more and more and more.”

Mayor Mamdani, marking 100 days in office, warned, “AI and robots are coming for human jobs. Worker protections are being eroded. There are companies that think that exploitation is a viable business model. They are wrong.”

Sara Nelson announced Union Now as a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit that would directly support workers who are organizing, striking, or fighting for fair contracts.

X Slashes Payments to Clickbait Accounts by 60%, Targets “BREAKING” Spam

X head of product Nikita Bier announced Saturday that all aggregator accounts had their payouts reduced to 60% this cycle, with another 20% reduction planned for the next pay period.

Bier said the platform will also be reducing payments for “habitual bait posters” who overuse phrases like “BREAKING” on every post.

“It became abundantly clear: flooding the timeline with 100 stolen reposts and clickbait everyday crowded-out real creators and hurt new author growth,” Bier wrote, adding, “X will never infringe on speech or reach, but we will not compensate for manipulation of the program or our users.”

Several conservative news accounts reported receiving emails from X notifying them that their accounts had been demonetized.

A community note was added to one prominent account, linking to 91 times the user had used the word “BREAKING” in the past week.

TikToker Appeals $10 Million Defamation Verdict After Falsely Accusing Professor in Idaho Murders

Ashley Guillard, a Texas-based TikTok user, filed a notice of appeal on April 6 in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after an Idaho jury ordered her to pay $10 million in damages to University of Idaho professor Rebecca Scofield.

Following a three-day trial in February, a jury found Guillard made repeated false statements on TikTok, accusing Scofield of being responsible for the 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

The jury awarded $6.5 million in damages related to the murder claims and $3.5 million for false statements implying Scofield had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Guillard, who described herself as clairvoyant, testified at trial, “We work with intuition, not facts. The facts are the job of law enforcement, not a psychic.”

Bryan Kohberger, who was a graduate student at nearby Washington State University, pleaded guilty in July 2025 to the murders and was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without parole.

Scofield said after the verdict, “The $10 million verdict reinforces the judge’s decision and sends the clear message that false statements online have consequences in the real world for real people.”

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Sources:

Variety: Trump Deletes Post With Image Depicting Himself as Jesus After Backlash

NBC News: Image Depicting Trump as Christ-Like Savior Removed

Axios: Trump’s Post Depicting Him as Jesus Stirs Christian Backlash

The Daily Beast: Even MAGA Recoils at Trump Cosplaying as Christ

Newsweek: Donald Trump Deletes Jesus Photo After Conservative Fury

CBS News: Trump Calls Pope Leo “WEAK on Crime, and Terrible for Foreign Policy”

CNN: Trump Criticizes Pope Leo’s Stance on Iran War

NBC News: Pope Leo Says He Has ‘No Fear’ After Trump Labels Him ‘Weak’

Time: Pope Leo Responds to Attack by Trump

Al Jazeera: Pope Leo Says He Does Not Fear Trump

EWTN News: U.S. Bishops’ President ‘Disheartened’ by Trump Attack on Pope Leo

CNBC: Trump Says U.S. Will Blockade Strait of Hormuz

NPR: The U.S. Military Says It Will Blockade Iranian Ports

CNBC: U.S. Begins Blockade in Strait of Hormuz

CBS News: Live Updates on U.S. Military Blockade

CNN: Live Updates on Iran-U.S. War and Hormuz

Al Jazeera: US Military Threatens to Blockade All Iranian Ports

Reuters via Jerusalem Post: NATO Allies Refuse to Join Trump’s Blockade

Al Jazeera: Starmer Says UK Will Not Support US Blockade

NPR: Iran War Updates, France and UK Reactions

Al Jazeera: Peter Magyar Wins Hungary Election

NPR: Hungary’s Viktor Orban Concedes Defeat

CNN: Hungary Election Results

Al Jazeera: World Reacts to Peter Magyar Defeating Orban

CNN: Eric Swalwell Ends Bid for California Governor

NBC News: Eric Swalwell Drops Bid for California Governor

Time: Eric Swalwell Suspends Campaign Amid Misconduct Allegations

CalMatters: Democrat Swalwell Drops Bid for California Governor

CNN: Judge Tosses Trump’s WSJ Defamation Lawsuit

CNBC: Judge Dismisses Trump $10B Lawsuit Against WSJ and Murdoch

Al Jazeera: US Judge Dismisses Trump’s $10B Lawsuit Against WSJ

Axios: Judge Tosses Trump’s Lawsuit Against WSJ

Variety: Judge Dismisses Trump’s Defamation Lawsuit Against WSJ

UNDP: Military Escalation Could Push More Than 30 Million Into Poverty

Asharq Al-Awsat: UN Says Iran War Could Plunge 32 Million Into Poverty

Al Jazeera: One Month of War Cost Arab Countries Up to $194B

ABC7 Chicago: Cardinal Cupich Condemns White House War Videos

National Catholic Reporter: Cardinal Cupich Condemns White House Video

Vatican News: Cardinal Cupich Issues “A Call to Conscience”

HuffPost: Chicago Archbishop Condemns White House’s ‘Horrifying’ Video

Common Dreams: Sanders Leads Launch of ‘Worker Power’ Movement

PoliticsNY: Sanders and Mamdani Back Launch of Union Now Nonprofit

amNewYork: Sanders and Mamdani Back Union Now

TechCrunch: X Says It’s Reducing Payments to Clickbait Accounts

Techweez: X to Penalize Creators Using “BREAKING” as Clickbait

KTVB: TikToker Appeals $10M Judgment in Idaho Murders Defamation Case

KREM: TikToker Appeals $10M Verdict in Idaho Murder Case

Oxygen: Ashley Guillard Ordered to Pay $10 Million