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PeMi+7's avatar
PeMi+7
7d

The insanity continues

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KJGallegos's avatar
KJGallegos
7d

What a f’ing idiot! What’s his deal with changing names? He’s like a dog marking his territory. He has a few screws loose and those who allow this nonsense are just as big of idiots as he is!

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