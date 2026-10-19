by Sharad Swaney | October 19, 2026

Dear America,

Donald Trump has apparently decided that the state of New Mexico isn’t American enough, and now he’s demanding that it change its name.

I’m not joking.

On Monday afternoon, the president of the United States took to Truth Social to announce that New Mexico should immediately rename itself “New America,” insisting that the word Mexico doesn’t belong in the name of an American state.

His explanation?

“We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America!”

Trump went on to claim that changing the state’s name would increase property values, raise residents’ incomes, make people prouder of the American flag, and possibly even fix what he described as corrupt elections.

Apparently, according to the president, all New Mexico needs to solve its economic problems is a new name.

Not a housing policy. Not higher wages. Just replace Mexico with America, and watch the property values rise.

And somehow, this is a serious proposal being promoted by the president less than three weeks before the midterm elections.

Trump claims a new name will make people richer

The most ridiculous part of Trump’s announcement might be his economic reasoning.

According to the president, replacing Mexico with America would bring greater prestige to the state, raise home values, and increase people’s incomes.

He offered no economic evidence explaining how changing two words on a map would accomplish any of that.

And then came the election conspiracy.

Trump suggested that renaming the state might make its elections honest again, repeating his allegations that New Mexico is plagued by electoral corruption.

He provided no evidence of widespread election fraud.

It’s an especially revealing combination of claims. Trump is simultaneously promising imaginary economic benefits and attacking the legitimacy of a state’s elections, all while demanding that its residents abandon a name they’ve had for centuries.

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New Mexico has existed longer than the United States

There’s something almost embarrassingly ironic about Trump’s demand.

New Mexico’s name predates the United States itself.

Spanish colonizers were using the name Nuevo México centuries before American independence. The region’s history extends much further back through the Indigenous nations that inhabited the land long before European colonization.

New Mexico became the 47th American state in 1912.

Its name is explicitly written into its state constitution.

Trump cannot simply issue an executive order changing it. Such a change would require action by the state and Congress.

And New Mexico’s political leaders have already made their opposition abundantly clear.

When Trump first floated the idea in September, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham rejected it, arguing that the state’s name wasn’t up for debate.

Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury responded with two words:

“Oh hell no.”

Even the Republican candidate for governor, Gregg Hull, rejected the idea, saying the state’s identity wasn’t something to negotiate.

Meanwhile, Republican congressional candidate Greg Cunningham recently acknowledged that Trump’s proposal wasn’t legislatively achievable.

It’s a rare situation in which prominent Democrats and Republicans in New Mexico have found common ground: they don’t want the president renaming their state.

Trump apparently isn’t finished renaming America

This obsession with geographic names didn’t begin Monday.

Trump previously directed federal agencies to adopt Gulf of America instead of Gulf of Mexico.

He subsequently ordered Lake Ontario renamed Lake America for federal purposes.

In September, he began posting maps showing New Mexico relabeled as New America. One AI-generated video depicted him replacing the state’s name on a roadside sign.

Earlier this month, while endorsing a Republican congressional candidate, Trump even addressed residents as though they already lived in New America.

At the time, he suggested the decision was up to New Mexicans and claimed he wasn’t going to push it.

Now he’s demanding that the change happen immediately.

Meanwhile, New Mexico lawmakers have contacted Apple and Google, urging them not to adopt Trump’s preferred name on their maps.

The president’s renaming campaign has created a remarkable situation in which elected officials are having to defend the established name of an American state against their own federal government.

The quiet part

What bothers me about this isn’t simply how ridiculous it sounds. And believe me, it sounds ridiculous.

It’s the arrogance of a president looking at a state with centuries of history and deciding that its name isn’t American enough.

New Mexico doesn’t need Donald Trump’s permission to be American.

Its history, culture, languages, and people are already part of this country. That includes its Indigenous communities and generations of Hispanic Americans whose identities Trump seems perfectly comfortable dismissing as insufficiently patriotic.

And the economic argument is insulting.

Americans are struggling with housing costs, healthcare expenses, and the consequences of government policies that directly affect their lives.

Trump’s latest contribution to that conversation is suggesting that changing a state’s name will somehow increase everyone’s income.

What exactly is the mechanism here? Does your employer give you a raise when the president changes a road sign?

It’s laughable.

But underneath the absurdity is a president attempting to impose his own preferred version of American identity on millions of people who never asked for it.

New Mexico doesn’t need a new name. It needs a federal government that respects its people, history, and right to govern itself.

And frankly, Donald Trump has considerably more important responsibilities than playing around with maps.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America