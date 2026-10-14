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Stacy Ed's avatar
Stacy Ed
Oct 15

Let’s talk when she produces that book. Until then, this is hopeful fantasy. I don’t want to get everyone’s hope up. That being said, let’s also hope that she isn’t unalived before she has the chance to produce it.

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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
Oct 14

Love hath no Fury ike a woman scorned. I would not be surprised there is a book. It could be a multimillion dollar best seller, so stay tuned for a publish date.

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