by Sharad Swaney | October 14, 2026

Dear America,

Donald Trump just pushed his former daughter-in-law-to-be out of his administration, and now people within his political circle are reportedly worried that she might retaliate by revealing some of the Trump family’s most closely guarded secrets.

And apparently, there’s a book involved.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality who spent years engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was forced out as U.S. ambassador to Greece on Tuesday after weeks of increasingly damaging allegations about her conduct.

But according to new reporting from the Daily Mail, subsequently covered by the Daily Beast, Guilfoyle may have been keeping what insiders are describing as a secret MAGA “burn book.”

The alleged collection of information reportedly concerns the Trump family’s relationships, internal conflicts, and political operations. Sources familiar with the situation claim that some people close to the president are terrified of what Guilfoyle might reveal now that she’s lost her prestigious diplomatic position.

One insider reportedly described the prospect of Guilfoyle returning to America as a nightmare.

Another offered an even more revealing observation: “Keeping Kimberly happy keeps Kimberly quiet.”

To be clear, the alleged book has not been publicly produced, its contents haven’t been independently verified, and Guilfoyle hasn’t confirmed that she intends to release anything.

Still, the reported anxiety surrounding her departure is extraordinary.

The woman who knows the Trump family

Guilfoyle wasn’t some distant political appointee who occasionally attended Republican fundraisers.

She spent roughly six years in a relationship with Donald Trump Jr., becoming an enormously visible figure within the Trump family’s political operation.

She appeared at campaign events, raised money, cultivated relationships with wealthy donors, and helped promote the MAGA movement.

When Trump returned to the White House, Guilfoyle received the ambassadorship to Greece, a prominent diplomatic appointment that brought her considerable international visibility.

Now that relationship has deteriorated spectacularly.

According to the Daily Beast, people familiar with the alleged burn book claim Guilfoyle knows intimate details about the family’s internal disputes, political relationships, and personal affairs.

Sources have reportedly nicknamed the supposed collection “The Devil Wears MAGA.”

It’s a remarkable name for an equally remarkable allegation.

Whether this material actually exists, or whether Guilfoyle intends to disclose it, remains unknown. But the suggestion that Trump’s former inner circle could become a source of damaging revelations is certainly attracting attention.

Before we get into why Trump fired her, I want to ask for your support.

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The $100,000 allegation that helped bring her down

The circumstances surrounding Guilfoyle’s dismissal are almost as astonishing as the alleged burn book.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Guilfoyle had asked Republican donor Eric Deters to help pay approximately $100,000 in personal credit card debt before her Senate confirmation.

According to the reporting, she allegedly offered access to influential Trump administration figures who could assist Deters with legal and tax matters.

The newspaper also reported that Guilfoyle promoted a private Greek company while developing a close relationship with one of its lobbyists.

Other allegations involve improper gifts, luxury travel, and threatening remarks allegedly directed toward foreign officials.

Guilfoyle has denied wrongdoing. Her lawyers have disputed the authenticity of some communications, although the Journal says its reporters verified the messages.

The State Department’s inspector general has been examining the allegations, and congressional Democrats have demanded further investigation. None of these accusations constitutes a criminal conviction.

Trump suddenly doesn’t seem to know her very well

Perhaps the most revealing development has been Trump’s response.

On Monday, the president acknowledged that he was unhappy with the reports about Guilfoyle.

By Tuesday, his administration had requested her resignation.

Trump subsequently distanced himself from the woman who had spent years appearing alongside his family.

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle issued a statement rejecting the allegations and insisting that she would defend her reputation.

She also reaffirmed her loyalty to Trump and the America First movement.

For now, at least publicly, she’s maintaining that allegiance.

But the reported concerns inside Trump’s orbit suggest some allies aren’t entirely convinced the relationship will remain friendly.

The quiet part

I find this entire situation fascinating, but not simply because of the possibility that someone might expose embarrassing Trump family secrets.

What concerns me most is the political culture surrounding these allegations.

We’re talking about a former ambassador accused of attempting to exchange government access for personal financial benefits.

That’s an enormously serious accusation.

Ambassadors represent the United States, not the private business interests of political donors or the personal relationships of presidential families.

And yet, according to this latest reporting, some insiders appear especially worried about what Guilfoyle might say now that she’s leaving.

If she possesses evidence of wrongdoing, it deserves examination by independent investigators, regardless of whom it implicates.

If the burn book is nothing more than an exaggerated rumor, that should become clear, too.

I don’t particularly care whether Kimberly Guilfoyle embarrasses Donald Trump. I care whether the people entrusted with public office have abused that trust.

And if there really are records documenting misconduct inside the Trump administration, Americans deserve to know about them.

One final request

I’m working hard to make Centered America a publication that can investigate these stories rather than simply react to them.

If you believe independent journalism is worth investing in, please consider becoming a paid supporter today.

For $50 a year, you’re helping me build something I hope will eventually support original investigations, deeper research, and journalism that answers to readers.

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Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America