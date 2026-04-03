by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening.

Trump just fired his own attorney general. Pam Bondi is OUT, and the timing could not be more suspicious. She was days away from being deposed by the House Oversight Committee on the Epstein files. Days. And now she’s gone, replaced by Todd Blanche, Trump’s personal defense lawyer from his criminal cases. The president’s criminal defense attorney is now the acting attorney general of the United States. Weird…

And that’s not even the most alarming legal story today. The DOJ just declared the Presidential Records Act UNCONSTITUTIONAL. The law passed after Watergate to stop presidents from destroying their own records. The same president who was indicted for hoarding classified documents after his first term now has his own Justice Department saying he doesn’t have to give anything back. EVER.

Oil hit $141. The top Army general was fired mid-war. The U.S. Embassy told Americans to flee Iraq immediately. Trump compared himself to Jesus and the White House deleted the video. Such a chaotic day.

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Now here is your Thursday evening briefing.

Trump Fires Pam Bondi, Installs His Criminal Defense Lawyer as Acting AG

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Pam Bondi is out as attorney general, replaced in an interim capacity by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. According to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Fox News Digital, Trump informed Bondi of her dismissal before his Wednesday night speech on the Iran war. She met with Trump in the Oval Office Wednesday night ahead of his address.

The president’s support for Bondi had been eroding for months, with early missteps in her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files turning into a growing political liability. Behind the scenes, Trump increasingly vented frustration with Bondi’s performance, particularly her inability to serve as an effective communicator and television surrogate.

Trump had grown frustrated with Bondi on multiple fronts, including her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and the fact that she had not investigated or prosecuted enough of his political opponents.

Rep. Nancy Mace wrote: “Bondi handled the Epstein Files in a terrible manner and made this situation far worse than it had to be for President Trump.”

Rep. Robert Garcia, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, wrote on X: “Pam Bondi and Donald Trump may think her firing gets her out of testifying to the Oversight Committee. They are wrong, and we look forward to hearing from her under oath.”

The House Oversight Committee had voted to subpoena Bondi for a deposition on April 14 related to the Epstein investigation. That deposition remains scheduled. Rep. Moulton has alleged that Bondi was on the verge of being deposed in connection with the Epstein case, suggesting her removal is tied to potential legal exposure.

Advisers close to the president considered moving Bondi to another senior role, including director of national intelligence, but Trump has told staff he wants Tulsi Gabbard to stay in that position. Lee Zeldin, the EPA administrator, is the likely permanent pick for AG.

Blanche, who served as Trump’s personal defense attorney across several criminal cases during his first term, posted on X: “Thank you to President Trump for the trust and the opportunity to serve as Acting Attorney General. We will continue backing the blue, enforcing the law, and doing everything in our power to keep America safe.”

DOJ Declares Presidential Records Act Unconstitutional. Trump May Keep Everything.

The Justice Department declared that a federal law enacted in the wake of the Watergate scandal, requiring the president to preserve certain documents and turn them over to the National Archives, is unconstitutional.

The opinion from Assistant Attorney General T. Elliot Gaiser, who leads the Office of Legal Counsel, concluded that the Presidential Records Act exceeds Congress’ power and “aggrandizes the legislative branch” at the expense of the independence of the executive branch. Gaiser stated the law was “untethered from any valid and identifiable legislative purpose.”

The finding is an indication Trump will be reluctant to give all of his official records to the National Archives at the end of his term, as presidents have done for nearly half a century. The law was passed in the post-Watergate era as a hedge against government corruption.

When Trump left office in 2021 after his first term, he kept many official documents, including some classified materials, and was later indicted for doing so. That case was dropped after his 2024 reelection.

The Office of Legal Counsel provides guidance to the president and federal agencies, and its opinions bind the executive branch. However, the opinion is advisory and not legally binding as law. Any move to retain classified documents when Trump leaves office in 2029 is likely to draw legal challenges.

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Hegseth Fires Top Army General Mid-War

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asked Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George to step down and take immediate retirement. Hegseth called George Thursday and told him, according to a senior War Department official, “It was time for a leadership change in the Army.” The Army gave George no reason for the dismissal, according to an Army official who spoke to Fox News.

George was being removed nearly a year-and-a-half earlier than expected for the traditionally four-year role. He was nominated by President Biden and confirmed in 2023. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, who previously served as Hegseth’s military aide, will serve as acting chief.

According to three U.S. officials, Hegseth also fired two other Army generals the same day.

The move underscores growing tensions between Hegseth and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll. Hegseth had already intervened to remove multiple Army officers from a promotion list after Driscoll refused to do so.

Hegseth has now fired more than a dozen senior military officers, including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Slife, and the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Physical Oil Tops $141, Highest Since George W. Bush Era

The world’s most important price for real-world oil barrels surged above $140 on Thursday, the highest since 2008. Dated Brent reached $141.37, surpassing levels seen when Russia invaded Ukraine, according to S&P Global.

U.S. crude oil prices soared more than 10% to top $110 per barrel in the aftermath of Trump’s Wednesday speech. Brent prices jumped over 6% to top $107.

The IEA’s executive director described the energy crisis sparked by the war as the worst in history. “The next month, April, will be much worse than March,” Fatih Birol said, noting that 12 million barrels per day have been lost from global markets, more than double the losses of the 1970s oil crises combined.

Gas prices in the U.S. have surged more than 30% to top $4 per gallon for the first time in more than three years as Iran holds the Strait of Hormuz near shut.

U.S. government officials and Wall Street analysts are starting to consider the prospect that oil prices might surge to an unprecedented $200 a barrel if the strait remains closed.

Trump’s Iran Address: “Stone Ages,” No New Details, Markets Sink

In a primetime address from the White House, Trump declared: “We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We are going to bring them back to the stone ages, where they belong.”

Trump repeated the same statements he has been circulating for weeks. Some analysts had expected him to announce either an end to the war or a major escalation. He gave no definitive end date and offered no new diplomatic details.

Trump floated a two-to-three-week timeframe to either reach a deal with Iran or bombard their infrastructure. He claimed Iran’s “new regime president” had asked for a ceasefire, a claim Iran flatly denied, with a spokesperson calling it “false and baseless.”

Trump said: “Essentially, I did what no other president was willing to do. They made mistakes, and I am correcting them.” He also said: “We don’t have to be there. We don’t need their oil. We don’t need anything they have. But we’re there to help our allies.”

Trump is fast approaching the 60-day mark when he must seek approval from Congress under the War Powers Act to continue military operations. He did not discuss any diplomatic efforts in the speech.

U.S.-Israeli strikes have killed over 1,900 people in Iran. Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon has killed over 1,300. Iran’s retaliatory strikes have killed dozens across Kuwait, Israel, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, and Qatar.

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U.S. Embassy Tells Americans to Leave Iraq Immediately

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad issued an urgent security alert warning that Iranian-aligned terrorist militias may intend to conduct attacks in central Baghdad within the next 24 to 48 hours. The alert stated plainly: “Terrorist militias have targeted Americans for kidnapping. U.S. citizens should leave Iraq now.”

The warning followed the kidnapping of American freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson from central Baghdad by suspected Iran-linked Kataib Hezbollah operatives. At least one suspect has been arrested.

Commercial airspace out of Iraq is closed. Americans are advised to exit via overland routes to Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, or Turkey, though long delays are expected. The embassy added that militia members may carry Iraqi government identification, making it difficult to distinguish threats from authorities.

The embassy stated that “the Iraqi government has not prevented terrorist attacks in or from Iraqi territory.”

Trump Compares Himself to Jesus. White House Deletes the Video.

During an Easter lunch at the White House on April 1, Trump reflected on Palm Sunday and said: “They call me king now. Do you believe it?” comparing the crowds that greeted Jesus with praise to his own public reception.

Spiritual adviser Paula White addressed Trump directly, saying: “It almost cost you your life. You were betrayed, and arrested, and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us.” She then added: “And, sir, because of his resurrection, you rose up.”

The White House quietly scrubbed the footage from its website shortly after it began circulating online. The event had initially been scheduled as closed to the press, but was briefly uploaded to YouTube.

Catholic theologian Rich Raho called the remarks “blasphemous,” saying it was “stunning to see a US Bishop standing right there on the stage while Paula White compares Trump to Jesus Christ.” Jesuit priest James Martin said White crossed a significant line.

Trump also acknowledged at the event that, with the war ongoing, there is no money for programs like childcare, Medicaid, or Medicare, saying the country’s scale and conflicts make it impossible to sustain expansive social services.

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Refugee’s Death Ruled Homicide After Border Patrol Left Him in the Cold

The death of a nearly blind refugee from Myanmar who was found on a Buffalo street in February, five days after Border Patrol agents left him at a doughnut shop, has been ruled a homicide.

The Erie County Medical Examiner determined that Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, died from “complications of a perforated duodenal ulcer precipitated by hypothermia and dehydration.” The manner of death was homicide, meaning it resulted from the volitional act, or inaction, of another.

Shah Alam came to the U.S. as a refugee from Myanmar with his wife and two children in December 2024. He spent about a year in the Erie County jail on assault and other charges after a 2025 encounter with police who said he was carrying items that appeared to be curtain rods. He eventually pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges and was released on February 19.

CBP officers left him outside a closed Tim Hortons coffee shop as a “courtesy ride,” having not informed his family or attorney of his whereabouts. Surveillance video shows Shah Alam moving carefully through the empty parking lot in county-issued jail booties, pulling up his hood against the cold and walking off into the night. His lawyer reported him missing on February 22. He was found dead on February 24.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office is continuing its review. “Mr. Shah Alam fled genocide to build a life in this country. Instead, he was abandoned and left to suffer alone in his final hours. No New Yorker should be treated this way.”

A DHS spokesperson called the homicide ruling “another hoax being peddled by the media and sanctuary politicians,” adding that “this death had NOTHING to do with Border Patrol.”

Trump Signs 100% Pharma Tariffs on Liberation Day Anniversary

President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs of up to 100% on some patented drugs from companies that don’t reach deals with his administration. The order arrived on the one-year anniversary of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Companies that enter into Most Favored Nation pricing agreements with the Department of Health and Human Services and are actively onshoring production will face a 0% tariff. The tariffs take effect in 120 days for large companies and 180 days for smaller ones.

Generic pharmaceuticals, biosimilars, and orphan drugs are not subject to tariffs. Countries with existing trade deals, the EU, Japan, South Korea, and Switzerland, will face a 15% tariff. The UK faces a 10% tariff.

Stephen J. Ubl, CEO of the pharmaceutical trade group PhRMA, said the taxes “on cutting-edge medicines will increase costs and could jeopardize billions in U.S. investments.”

Trump also signed a new tariff structure for imported steel, aluminum, and copper, which remain subject to 50% duties, with updated enforcement methods that could result in higher effective duties for some importers.

Tiger Woods Bodycam Released: “I Was Just Talking to the President”

After crashing his SUV on March 27 in Jupiter Island, Florida, Tiger Woods took out his phone and told a deputy: “I was just talking to the president,” according to body camera footage released Thursday. He was heard saying “Thank you so much” as he hung up and the deputy approached.

It was not immediately clear if Woods was referring to President Trump. Shortly after the arrest, Trump told reporters: “I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty. Very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person. Amazing man.”

Deputy Tatiana Levenar conducted a roadside sobriety test and told Woods: “I do believe your normal faculties are impaired, and you’re under an unknown substance, so at this time, you’re under arrest for DUI.”

After handcuffing Woods, authorities searched his pockets and found two white pills. “That’s a Norco,” Woods said, referring to a painkiller containing the opioid hydrocodone. Authorities later confirmed he was in possession of hydrocodone.

Woods told authorities he had not consumed any alcohol and had taken “a few” prescription medications earlier in the day. A breath test at the jail came back at 0.000, no alcohol. He refused a urine test and faces a DUI charge with property damage as well as a charge for refusing to submit to testing.

Woods has pleaded not guilty. He posted a statement saying he is stepping away indefinitely to seek treatment. A judge granted his attorney’s request to travel outside the country for inpatient care.

Pooh Shiesty and Big30 Federally Charged in Armed Kidnapping of Gucci Mane

Rapper Pooh Shiesty and fellow Memphis artist Big30 are among nine people federally charged in connection with an alleged armed kidnapping and robbery of Atlanta rap star Gucci Mane at a Dallas recording studio, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

According to the DOJ complaint, Pooh Shiesty arranged a meeting on January 10 under the pretense of a business discussion about his recording contract with 1017 Records. When the three victims arrived, Shiesty allegedly pulled out an AK-style pistol and forced one of the victims, identified in court documents as the owner of 1017 Records, to sign a release from his contract at gunpoint.

The remaining co-conspirators also drew guns and robbed the other victims of Rolex watches, jewelry, cash, and other high-value items. One victim was choked to the point of near unconsciousness, according to federal officials.

Electronic monitoring data placed Pooh Shiesty at the studio despite home-detention restrictions stemming from a prior federal firearms conviction. He had only been released from federal prison in October 2025, roughly six months before the alleged incident.

In the hours and days following the robbery, several suspects posted photos and videos on social media showing cash and jewelry believed to have been taken. All nine defendants are charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and each faces up to life in federal prison if convicted.

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