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HKJANE's avatar
HKJANE
4d

Pam Bondi was fired 48 hours before her Epstein deposition.

Let that land before we move on to anything else. The Attorney General of the United States was removed from office two days before she was scheduled to sit down under oath and answer questions about why the Justice Department withheld millions of pages of documents the law required her to release. Two days. Not two months. Not after the deposition. Before it.

Her replacement is Todd Blanche. You may recognize the name. He’s the man who spent the last several years defending Donald Trump in his criminal cases. The president’s personal defense attorney is now the acting Attorney General of the United States. The nation’s chief law enforcement officer — the person responsible for deciding who gets investigated, who gets prosecuted, and what evidence the public is entitled to see — is the same man whose career was built on keeping this particular president out of prison.

This is not a coincidence. This is the point.

On the same day Bondi was fired, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued an opinion declaring the Presidential Records Act unconstitutional. That law was passed in the wake of Watergate specifically because Richard Nixon tried to destroy evidence of his own crimes. Congress said: never again. Presidents must preserve their records. Those records belong to the American people. For nearly half a century, that principle held.

It held until today.

The man who was indicted in his first term for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago — a case that was dropped only because he won reelection — has now arranged, through his own Justice Department, a legal opinion stating he is not required to hand over anything when he leaves office in 2029. No records. No communications. No evidence of whatever has happened during these four years. The opinion is advisory, not binding law. But it signals exactly what is coming, and it tells you everything about the plan.

This is what the plan looks like: eliminate the witnesses, eliminate the records, install the loyalists.

Pete Hegseth fired the Army Chief of Staff on Thursday. Not at the end of a term. Not after a review. Mid-war. General Randy George, nominated by Biden and confirmed in 2023, was told it was time for a leadership change. No reason given. His replacement is Hegseth’s former military aide. Hegseth has now removed more than a dozen senior officers, including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the Chief of Naval Operations, and the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency. He is not building a military. He is building an instrument.

While all of this was happening, oil hit $141 a barrel — the highest price since the George W. Bush era. Gas topped $4 a gallon across the country. The IEA’s executive director called this the worst energy crisis in history, with 12 million barrels per day lost from global markets, more than double the losses of the 1970s oil shocks combined. Wall Street is now gaming out scenarios in which oil reaches $200 if the Strait of Hormuz stays closed. The United States Embassy in Baghdad issued an emergency alert telling American citizens to leave Iraq immediately, warning that militia members may be carrying Iraqi government identification to evade detection.

The president gave a primetime address and offered no new information, no diplomatic path, and no end date. He said he would bring Iran back to the stone ages. Markets sank after the speech.

Then he compared himself to Jesus at an Easter lunch at the White House. His spiritual adviser told him he had been betrayed, arrested, and falsely accused — just like our Lord and Savior. He said the crowds loved him the way they loved Jesus on Palm Sunday. Someone at the White House uploaded the video. Someone else deleted it.

None of this is chaos. Chaos is random. This has a shape.

A man who fires the attorney general before she can testify, installs his defense lawyer in her place, declares he has no obligation to preserve evidence of his own conduct, purges the military’s senior leadership during an active war, and surrounds himself with people who compare him to a divine figure — that man is not governing a country. He is securing an escape route.

The mechanisms designed to stop this — oversight, records, military independence, the rule of law — are being removed one by one, in plain sight, on an otherwise ordinary Thursday in April.

Rep. Robert Garcia said it plainly: firing Bondi does not get her out of testifying. The subpoena stands. The deposition is still scheduled.

That is the job now. Hold every line that remains. Enforce every subpoena. File every challenge. Name every document that goes missing.

Because the exit is being constructed in real time. And the only thing that closes it is people who refuse to look away.

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Julie K's avatar
Julie K
3d

Thank you for the update on Nurul Amin Shah Alam’s case. Hadn’t heard about the homicide ruling

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