by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone.

I know a lot of you are scared about what’s going on right now, and honestly, we all are. This is not an easy time to be living in. I want you to know that you’re not alone. We are here for each other. Love is stronger than evil. We still have community. This is temporary. Evil doesn’t win. You see it in every story, every piece of art. The rebellion always wins.

Late Saturday night, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that if Iran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the United States will strike its power plants, starting with the largest one. Iran's military responded through Fars news agency, stating that if its energy infrastructure is targeted, it will strike energy, IT, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the U.S. and its regional allies. Iran has not indicated any intention to reopen the strait.

We wanted to lay out our analysis clearly, because we know there’s a lot of fear right now and it’s important that everyone understands what’s happening. As always, our sources are listed at the bottom of this post for further reading.

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The 48-Hour Clock Is Already Ticking

At 23:44 GMT on Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social from Mar-a-Lago: “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST.” He did not name which plant he meant by “the biggest one.”

This ultimatum lands at the end of the fourth week of Operation Epic Fury, the joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign launched on February 28, 2026. The operation was framed around eliminating Iran’s nuclear program, military infrastructure, and leadership. It killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on day one.

The head of U.S. Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, said this week that Iran’s ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz had been “degraded” after U.S. fighter jets dropped 5,000-pound bombs on an underground Iranian coastal facility storing antiship cruise missiles and mobile launchers. The strike also destroyed intelligence support sites and missile radar relays.

The White House has repeatedly framed this campaign as a success, with Trump declaring victory in the nuclear mission and claiming at various points that the U.S. does not even need the Strait of Hormuz open because of domestic energy production. Then, three days later, he issued a 48-hour ultimatum threatening to bomb Iran’s power grid if the strait is not reopened. You cannot simultaneously not need something and threaten war to get it back. This echoes almost exactly the moment on May 1, 2003, when George W. Bush stood on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln beneath a “Mission Accomplished” banner and declared major combat operations in Iraq over. The Iraq War continued for another eight years and cost over 4,400 American lives.

Despite this, Iran has not backed down. It is not close to backing down. Iran is still striking. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a number of countries have approached Iran seeking safe passage for their vessels and that “a group of ships from different countries” had been allowed to pass, but that reopening the strait to U.S. allies is ultimately a military decision.

In other words: Iran is selectively allowing some ships through as leverage, not reopening on American terms, and retaining full control of who passes and who does not. The administration’s public posture says the war is going well. The 48-hour ultimatum says something very different.

Iran had reportedly begun separate talks with Japan about potentially opening the strait to Japanese-related vessels, per Kyodo News. Iranian lawmakers were also considering a proposal to levy transit fees on ships passing through, monetizing the blockade rather than ending it.

If Trump Bombs Iran’s Power Grid

This is the part we believe most outlets are underreporting. The threat is the deliberate collapse of a nation’s civilian power infrastructure.

Iran runs on a centralized grid. Its largest power plant is the Neka plant on the Caspian coast, though Trump did not specify which facility he meant. Taking down major generation capacity does not just kill military operations. It kills hospitals. It kills water treatment. It shuts down sewage systems. It collapses the food supply chain for over 87 million people. This is what the administration is threatening to do as a bargaining chip.

The U.S. has refrained from targeting Iran’s energy sites to date, precisely because of the feared impact on the global economy and Iranian civilians. That calculation changed Saturday night.

Iran’s military immediately responded with a statement carried by Fars news agency: “Following previous warnings, if Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted.”

Read that carefully. Iran is not just threatening to strike military bases. It is threatening to knock out desalination infrastructure. In the Gulf, desalination is how nations survive. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait. Their populations drink desalinated water. Their cities run on it. Knocking those systems out is not a military inconvenience. It is a humanitarian catastrophe affecting tens of millions of civilians who have nothing to do with this war.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard had already threatened to target oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned earlier strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, warning they “could have uncontrollable consequences, the scope of which could engulf the entire world.”

The South Pars field, one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves, was hit by Israel on March 18. In retaliation, Iran attacked Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG terminal, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas production facility, and struck an LNG refinery in Bahrain. Reports suggested Iranian forces targeted the bridge connecting Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

If Iranian power plants are struck now, analysts expect Iran to execute on its broadest threat yet. The entire Gulf energy corridor, already battered, could go offline together."

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What This Means For Your Life Right Now, Not Theirs

A lot of us in the U.S. want to know what this means for our individual lives. That’s not selfish. When things like this happen we want to know how to survive. It’s human nature.

Oil prices surged faster than during any other conflict in recent history. Brent crude surpassed $100 per barrel for the first time in four years by early March, and peaked at $126 per barrel. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has been described as the largest disruption to the global energy supply since the 1970s oil crisis.

Brent crude is currently trading around $108 a barrel, a 48% surge since the war began.

Trump has publicly claimed this doesn’t really affect the U.S. because of domestic oil production. That claim is false, according to energy economists. “The US is definitely affected,” said Mark Finley, nonresident fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute. Because it’s a global oil market, “if something goes wrong anywhere, the price goes up everywhere.”

Gas has spiked nearly a dollar a gallon. Inflation is projected to rise to between 3.5 and 4 percent by mid-year. Food prices are expected to rise within 60 days. Mortgage rates have already climbed from 5.98 percent before the war to 6.11 percent.

Roughly one-third of global fertilizer trade transits the Strait of Hormuz. Urea prices at the New Orleans fertilizer hub jumped from $475 per metric ton to $680 per metric ton. This is happening right as American farmers are preparing for spring planting. If they can’t afford fertilizer, or choose to use less of it, food production drops. That hits grocery shelves within months.

The initial ocean disruption may take 10 to 14 days to appear fully, but the real pressure typically hits within 2 to 5 weeks, as diverted containers cluster at ports, terminal congestion rises, and drayage demand outpaces truck and chassis availability. Major shipping companies Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have already suspended Mideast routes.

Goldman Sachs economists raised their 2026 recession odds by 5 percentage points to 25 percent. In a scenario where oil averages $110 in March and April, they project inflation at 3.3 percent and GDP growth at just 2.1 percent. Oxford Economics modeled a scenario in which global oil averages $140 a barrel for two months, which they call a “breaking point” for the world economy. That level would push the U.S. into economic standstill.

We are not at standstill yet. But we are heading toward it at a pace American households are already feeling, and the 48-hour clock Trump just set could accelerate every one of those numbers overnight.

A National Draft?

A lot of you have asked about the possibility of a national draft. It’s not an easy question to answer because something as insane as that has a lot of factors involved.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, when asked by Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo whether American mothers should be worried about a draft, responded: “It’s not part of the current plan right now, but the president again wisely keeps his options on the table.” She refused to rule it out.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on “60 Minutes” that the United States is “willing to go as far as we need to in order to be successful.” He refused to specify any timeframe or limits publicly, saying “you don’t tell the enemy, you don’t tell the press, you don’t tell anybody what your limits would be on an operation.”

The president cannot reinstate a draft alone. Congress would have to pass legislation to amend the Military Selective Service Act. That said, Congress just made a significant move that most Americans missed. In December 2025, Congress passed legislation ending the requirement for young men to manually register themselves with the Selective Service, and instead voted to make registration automatic, based on existing federal databases, starting in December 2026.

The Selective Service itself confirmed: automatic registration will not reinstate a draft. Reinstating a draft would require a separate law to be passed to authorize conscription. But here is the practical reality of what just happened: the government is building a fully automated, comprehensive list of every draft-eligible male in the country. The only thing that list is for is a draft. The infrastructure to conscript you is being assembled right now. Calling it anything else is semantics.

Is a draft likely? Honestly, no, not in the near term. The military has not publicly declared a manpower shortage, this has primarily been an air campaign, and there is no current congressional appetite for that fight politically. But “unlikely” is doing a lot of work in a situation where the White House press secretary explicitly refused to rule it out, where a senator on the Armed Services Committee said publicly that ground troops appear to be on the path ahead, and where Congress just quietly automated the draft registry.

If a draft were implemented today, it would function like Vietnam. The Selective Service would hold a lottery by date of birth. Those turning 20 during the year the numbers are drawn would be called first, then 21-year-olds, and so on up to age 26. Men 18 and 19 would be last in the priority order.

The United States has drafted men for far less than this. We instituted a draft for World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. We maintained one during the Cold War through 1973. The volunteer military has 1.3 million active service members, which sounds large until you consider that Operation Epic Fury has already seen at least 8,000 combat sorties, sustained simultaneous strikes across a country of 87 million people, and is now being asked to potentially absorb a broader regional war that includes Iran retaliating against the entire Gulf corridor.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said plainly: “We seem to be on a path toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran to accomplish the president’s objectives.”

If you are a male between 18 and 25 reading this, you are already registered with the Selective Service. The infrastructure to draft you exists and has never been dismantled. The only thing standing between the current moment and conscription is an act of Congress that this administration has not definitively ruled out.

Anti-War Protests Are Growing, and the Political Fracture Is Real

Protests have been organized by a coalition of left-wing and anti-war organizations, including 50501, CodePink, DSA, and the National Iranian American Council, in cities from New York to Los Angeles since February 28. Hundreds have gathered in front of the White House continuously. In contrast, the Iranian-American community has held celebration rallies welcoming the strikes.

On March 4, a former Marine named Brian McGinnis interrupted a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, shouting “America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!” Republican Senator Tim Sheehy physically attempted to remove him, breaking McGinnis’ arm.

On March 18, the anti-war group Win Without War displayed children’s backpacks on Capitol Hill to protest a U.S. airstrike on an elementary school in Minab, Iran, that killed 160 children. Several Democratic members of Congress attended.

The political coalition for this war is fracturing from two directions. On the left, the protests are growing into a broader anti-war movement that is connecting with economic pain at home. On the right, figures like former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who campaigned hard on “no more foreign wars,” are publicly calling the administration liars for not ruling out a draft.

The Minnesota DFL Party called the war “unlawful” and “illegal.” Democratic lawmakers are increasingly attending anti-war events. The question heading into 2026 midterms is whether the public’s economic pain from gas prices, food costs, and potential TSA chaos will crystallize into electoral anger before November.

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What the Midterm Map Looks Like Under All of This

No one in the mainstream press wants to say it plainly. So let’s.

The 2026 midterms are happening in an America where gas is nearly a dollar more expensive per gallon than it was in January, food prices are rising toward historic highs, TSA workers are turning to food banks, the White House has not ruled out drafting your kids, and a Middle Eastern war started without a congressional declaration is now in its fourth week with no end date.

And people are asking a question that would have sounded insane two years ago: will the midterms even happen?

The honest answer is almost certainly yes. The Constitution requires a new Congress be seated on January 3, 2027, and no president can unilaterally cancel a federal election. The United States held elections through the Civil War, both World Wars, Korea, and Vietnam without interruption. But “can’t cancel” and “won’t try to disrupt” are two very different things. Trump has suggested canceling the 2026 midterms twice, both times dismissed by the White House as a joke.

A 17-page draft executive order circulating among Trump’s allies would, under a declared national emergency, require all 211 million registered voters to re-register in person using only a birth certificate, passport, or naturalization certificate before the election.

That alone would functionally disenfranchise tens of millions. Steve Bannon has called for ICE agents at polling locations. The White House did not rule it out.

Election experts are not warning about cancellation. They are warning about chaos, legal fights, armed federal agents at polls, and a collapsed public trust in results after votes are cast. In a country this divided, over a war this explosive, that may be just as dangerous as cancellation.

Historically, the party in power bleeds seats in midterms. The economy is the most consistent predictor. A stagflationary environment, which is what Goldman Sachs and the Dallas Fed are now explicitly projecting, is politically toxic. If Brent crude pushes past $120 again and Iran follows through on even part of its regional energy threat, the economic picture deteriorates fast.

The deeper structural question is whether this administration has the political durability to sustain a war that is now raising gas prices, costing TSA workers their paychecks, and potentially threatening conscription, all while deploying ICE agents to airports as a political weapon in a government shutdown fight. The answer is: probably yes for a while longer, but the ceiling of public tolerance is not infinite, and the economic feedback loop from a closed Strait of Hormuz does not care about polling.

The next 48 hours are not a negotiating deadline. They are a statement of intent. Watch what happens Monday morning.

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Sources

Al Jazeera, CBS News, CNN, NBC News, Dallas Fed, Axios, Poynter/PolitiFact, Military.com, Wikipedia: 2026 Strait of Hormuz Crisis, TIME, FactCheck.org, CNBC, Times of Israel

The 48-Hour Ultimatum / Strait of Hormuz

Al Jazeera: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/22/trump-issues-48-hour-hormuz-strait-ultimatum-threatens-iran-power-plants

CNN Live Updates: https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/iran-war-us-israel-trump-03-21-26

CBS News Live Updates: https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/iran-war-us-israel-gas-and-oil-prices-trump-netanyahu-strait-hormuz/

Fortune: https://fortune.com/2026/03/21/trump-iran-war-48-hours-deadline-strait-of-hormuz-power-plants/

Times of Israel: https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/trump-threatens-to-obliterate-irans-power-plants-if-strait-of-hormuz-not-opened-in-48-hours/

Fox News: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-gives-iran-48-hour-ultimatum-reopen-strait-hormuz-face-strikes-power-plants

Economic Impact / Oil Prices

ICE / TSA / DHS Shutdown

Military Draft

Anti-War Protests

Wikipedia (2026 Strait of Hormuz Crisis): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_Strait_of_Hormuz_crisis

Midterm Elections / Election Integrity

Reuters (Trump cancellation comments): https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-says-us-shouldnt-even-have-election-2026-2026-02-14/

Operation Epic Fury Background

Thumbnail Photo (Public Domain)