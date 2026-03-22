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Monica Mac's avatar
Monica Mac
7h

Oh good grief, this is terrible! The whole world is being set on fire, because of the ego of ONE man. I am the most scared that I have been since this started. Yes, it is bad that the petrol prices are going sky-high and I am genuinely worried that we are going to run out. Rationing has been proposed where I am and I can see why. Then there are the farmers who can't plant their crops because they can't get diesel, which, obviously impacts on everyone too and is devastating for them etc.

Can't ANYONE stop Trump?? Is he just blackmailing everyone? I just don't understand how he can just do whatever he likes without any thought whatsoever.

Mind you, isn't Barron 20 years old?? The right age for a draft - he should go first and show everyone else how it's done....

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
7h

t and the republican party are international criminals. If they commit these additional crimes, we are all compliant, especially those who voted for him. It's time for the military to stop cooperating with t and Hegseth or this country is done.

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