Trump Heckled: “Shove That Ballroom Up Your Fat Ass!”

by Sharad Swaney
Dear America,
At Trump’s Mississippi rally, a protester literally yelled at him to “shove that ballroom up your fat ass.” I’m sorry, but this is absolutely hilarious.
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Trump responded by suggesting protesters are being paid by George Soros. Apparently, he can’t imagine someone genuinely disliking him.
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