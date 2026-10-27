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Trump Heckled: “Shove That Ballroom Up Your Fat Ass!”

Protester Tells Trump to Shove Ballroom Up His Ass
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Centered America

by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

At Trump’s Mississippi rally, a protester literally yelled at him to “shove that ballroom up your fat ass.” I’m sorry, but this is absolutely hilarious.

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Trump responded by suggesting protesters are being paid by George Soros. Apparently, he can’t imagine someone genuinely disliking him.

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