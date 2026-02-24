by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

President Donald Trump is weighing potential airstrikes against Iran, with his final decision expected to hinge in part on diplomatic assessments from senior advisers including Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, according to an exclusive report from The Guardian.

Trump has not yet made a final call on military action and is awaiting signals from ongoing diplomatic efforts. The determining factor is whether U.S. envoys conclude that Iran is genuinely negotiating over its nuclear program or stalling for time.

Talks between U.S. and Iranian officials are ongoing in Geneva. Kushner and Witkoff are playing central roles in the diplomatic track.

Trump warned Iran it faces severe consequences if a deal is not reached within a short timeframe. At the same time, Iranian officials have indicated that negotiations remain active, though disagreements over uranium enrichment remain unresolved.

U.S. military planning related to Iran has reached an advanced stage. Options under consideration reportedly range from limited targeted strikes to broader operations if diplomacy collapses.

Senior military officials have privately warned about escalation risks, including potential Iranian retaliation and strain on U.S. defensive resources. Trump has publicly emphasized that he retains sole authority over any strike decision.

Iran recently conducted military drills affecting traffic near the Strait of Hormuz as talks continued, underscoring the fragile security environment in the region.

The convergence of active negotiations, military preparations, and public threats marks one of the most volatile moments in U.S.–Iran relations in recent years. The outcome of the Geneva discussions is expected to shape whether the White House moves toward military action or extends diplomacy.

As the White House weighs whether to move from diplomacy to force, the United States has quietly positioned what officials describe as its most significant air presence in the Middle East in more than two decades, a scale not seen since the run up to the 2003 Iraq invasion.

At the center of that buildup is the USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, which is expected to enter the region within days. The carrier was recently operating south of Italy and heading toward the eastern Mediterranean. Once in place, it would join another U.S. carrier already deployed, expanding Washington’s ability to project sustained air power.

The growing presence is not limited to naval assets. Dozens of F-35 and F-22 fighter jets, along with strategic bombers and aerial refueling aircraft, are already positioned in the region. Together, these forces would give President Trump a wide range of military options, from short, targeted strikes to a prolonged air campaign if talks with Tehran collapse.

That flexibility marks a clear contrast with last summer’s more limited operation, when B-2 bombers flew from the United States to strike a small number of nuclear facilities at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. The current posture suggests preparations for something potentially broader, should the diplomatic track fail.

⸻

