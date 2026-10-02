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GREIW's avatar
GREIW
Oct 2

His pardons mean nothing! Because he’s a traitor who’s in office illegally We The People refuse to honor those pardons! They will all be overturned and those released from jail will be arrested and returned to serve out their time!

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Sally Skellington's avatar
Sally Skellington
Oct 2

Don't fall for this BS! Get out and VOTE!🇺🇸

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