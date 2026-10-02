by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

Donald Trump has been asked a very simple question: would he rule out declaring an emergency or invoking the Insurrection Act around the midterms?

He would not.

“I don’t rule anything out or in,” Trump told Time. Asked specifically about the Insurrection Act, which can allow a president to deploy federal troops domestically under certain circumstances, Trump said: “I could use it.” He separately told CBS that using it could mean bringing in “the Army” or “the Marines.”

TIME asked him about ICE at voting locations. Trump said, “Haven’t thought of it,” then “We’ll see,” and immediately brought up the Insurrection Act, saying, “I could use it.”

The interview also included Trump saying he could preemptively pardon members of his administration if Democrats investigate them after the midterms.

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Republicans are moving money out of North Carolina and into Kansas.

The Senate Leadership Fund, the biggest GOP-aligned Senate super PAC, is pausing additional advertising in North Carolina after spending more than $30 million trying to elect Trump-backed Republican Michael Whatley.

Now it is putting $8.2 million into Kansas, a state Republicans have not lost in a U.S. Senate election since 1932.

Trump himself admitted Thursday that Republicans are “worried about Michigan” and “worried about Texas.” He said the party is concerned about roughly 35 to 40 races and told supporters to “pretend I’m on the ticket.”

Moving money does not tell us who will win in November. Campaign committees constantly reallocate resources.

But abandoning future spending in one major battleground so you can defend Kansas is not what Republicans expected this map to look like.

Then the jobs report landed.

The final monthly jobs report before the midterms came out today.

The United States added 29,000 jobs in September, far below economists’ expectations. July and August were revised down by a combined 60,000 jobs. Unemployment rose from 4.1% to 4.2%, while annual wage growth slowed to 3%.

Reuters describes the labor market as relatively stable rather than collapsing. Layoffs remain limited, and more Americans entered the labor force last month.

But if you are actually looking for work, “stable” may not feel particularly comforting when hiring has slowed this much.

I want to stop here and ask something directly.

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The government is also mailing $500 checks.

Nearly one million people who buy unsubsidized insurance through HealthCare.gov are receiving $500 federal refund checks, accompanied by a letter from Trump saying the Biden administration overcharged them.

The administration says it is returning excess user fees collected through the federal insurance exchange. Critics dispute Trump’s characterization of the money as Biden-era overcharges and have questioned the timing, just weeks before the election.

The checks are real. So is the Trump letter arriving with them.

Cornell is no longer being left to the local prosecutor.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor in the investigation of a former Cornell student’s allegation that multiple fraternity members drugged and raped her in 2024.

Hochul said the young woman was “failed” by people responsible for protecting her and said she had lost confidence in the local handling of the case. James says she will conduct a new investigation. The accused men have denied wrongdoing, and no criminal convictions have occurred.

Trump then attacked James and said, “I feel badly for whoever she’s looking at because they won’t get a fair shake.”

For the woman at the center of this, the important development is that her allegations are finally being examined under a new prosecutor.

And the Iran war is getting bigger while Trump says it is ending.

About 9,000 additional U.S. personnel are heading toward the Middle East alongside another carrier strike group and amphibious group. The deployment could bring the American presence in the region to roughly 20,000 forces and three carrier groups.

Trump said Thursday that the war would end “right after the election,” or perhaps before it.

That is an enormous military buildup for a war the president says is nearing its end.

The quiet part.

The part I keep coming back to tonight is how much of Washington now seems organized around November 3.

Trump will not rule out emergency powers.

Republicans are shifting millions between states they once thought were safe.

The jobs report just came in weak.

Federal checks carrying Trump’s letter are arriving in mailboxes.

Thousands more American forces are heading toward the Middle East.

And Trump is already discussing pardons for his own staff if investigations come after the election.

None of that tells you what voters will decide.

It tells you how much everybody in power believes the next month matters.

If this helped you make sense of today, restack it. Paid subscriptions keep this publication alive. Restacks help new people actually find it.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

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A note from me: I am 20 years old and running Centered America as a nonprofit publication. I work with research and editing tools, including AI assistants, to keep up, the same way journalists work with editors, researchers, and fact-checkers. Every quote, number, and source in this piece was checked before publication. I care deeply about journalistic integrity, and part of earning your trust is telling you how the work gets made.

Sources

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America