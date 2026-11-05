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Kate Delano-Condax Decker's avatar
Kate Delano-Condax Decker
6h

Think what actual good that amount of money could have done. That shameful man, and all the others like him, have zero brains and zero decency. Get money out of politics. Eliminate the Electoral College. Tax the billionaires fairly -- they are living on our taxpayer dollars, in the form of obscenely large grants to their corporations shoveled into their pockets by trump.

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Judy Player's avatar
Judy Player
6h

Hoping all the grifters and oligarchs are stripped of their assets which are deposited into the US Treasury to rebuild this country, support universal care for all, invest in our public schools... so much more good to be done! Oh happy days.

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