by Sharad Swaney | Nov 5, 2026

Dear America,

You did it. Voters have handed Democrats both chambers of Congress. After nearly two years of Republican control, Trump, his family, and the people around them are about to face a Congress prepared to ask hard questions.

I keep thinking about the people who made this possible. The organizers, protesters, exhausted parents, and friends who had uncomfortable conversations. You showed up, even when it felt like nothing could change. Even Texas elected Democrat James Talarico to the Senate and Gina Hinojosa as governor.

If you want to follow what happens next with me, subscribe to Centered America for free or become a paid subscriber. I am grateful you are here.

The investigations are coming

Democrats are preparing sweeping investigations when the new Congress begins January 3. Rep. Robert Garcia, expected to lead the House Oversight Committee, wants to examine Trump family business deals, the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, and immigration enforcement. His message to Trump’s circle on election night: “Lawyer up.”

Sen. Ron Wyden wants to examine drug-pricing agreements and banks that handled Epstein’s finances. Reuters reports that bank executives expect questions about customer fees and lending, and may be called to testify. I want the public to know who benefited and whether ordinary Americans paid the price.

Then there is Elon Musk, who spent at least $445 million trying to help Republicans keep Congress. Rep. James Walkinshaw has called for Musk to testify under oath about DOGE and its cuts. A call for testimony is not the same as a scheduled hearing.

Trump’s grip is slipping

The Wall Street Journal reported that, before the election, Trump sometimes told aides he did not care about the midterms. A senior administration official said he had grown tired of worrying about domestic political issues. On Wednesday, after the defeat, Trump showed reporters his White House ballroom project.

The Journal also reported that Melania Trump complained about people she knew being deported, after which Trump privately told aides that immigration adviser Stephen Miller had gone too far. The report does not establish a new order ending the raids. It should not take knowing someone personally to recognize what these policies do to families.

Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for the Republican defeat and questioned whether it had been worth the political cost. Trump acknowledged the war had affected the election but continued to defend it. Vance’s remarks put distance between him and Trump’s defense of the war.

To me, this feels like the beginning of the end of Trump’s presidency. He remains in office with executive authority and veto power. The Republican Congress that helped protect him is on its way out.

Impeachment and the fight for new leadership

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie plans to force action on articles accusing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of illegally continuing the Iran war. A House vote could come as early as next week, before the new Congress takes office. Hegseth’s spokesperson says he has followed the law. Impeachment in the House is not removal: conviction in the Senate requires two-thirds of the senators present.

Hakeem Jeffries says Americans do not want Democrats to “get even.” He has not ruled out impeaching Trump, but says lowering costs is the priority. I want affordability addressed, and I want accountability. I want Trump impeached, and I want the case against Hegseth pursued. Those demands can exist together.

I do not want Jeffries as speaker, and I do not want Chuck Schumer leading Senate Democrats. Hell no. We need leadership that understands this moment and is prepared to fight for the people who made this victory possible.

Call the Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask for your representative and both senators. If someone new won your House seat, contact their incoming office or campaign too. You can say:

“I’m a constituent, and I want investigations into Trump, Musk, corporate influence, and ICE. I support impeaching Trump and Hegseth. I oppose Jeffries as speaker and Schumer as Democratic leader. Please fight for accountability and new leadership.”

The world is watching

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the international far-right wave was “crumbling.” Norway’s prime minister described the results as a powerful political signal from American voters. Our allies are watching this shift, even as they prepare for the work ahead.

A separate major verdict

A London jury convicted Russell Brand of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted on two other rape counts and an attempted assault charge. He is in custody, and the judge said he would receive significant prison time when sentenced on November 9.

Why I am asking here

The next two years will bring hearings, competing claims, and powerful people avoiding questions. I want to keep following the evidence and explaining what is happening. That work takes time and resources.

If you can afford it, please become a paid Centered America subscriber for $8 a month or $50 a year.

If you cannot give, reading, sharing, and restacking this story helps too.

I know how tired so many of you are. You kept showing up anyway, and this victory belongs to you. Please restack and share this story, and keep making your voice heard. I am so grateful to be in this fight with you.

Thank you for reading,

Sharad

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America