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Margaret B's avatar
Margaret B
14h

Hard for Trump to negotiate now. He lost all credibility when he killed the previous leader and many others when they came together to discuss a previous Trump offer. They know him for the liar that he is. No matter what he says, they know they can't trust him. He and Netanyahu are their biggest reasons to develop nuclear weapons, to keep them from attacking Iran over and over.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
14h

It's a massive panic attack!

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