by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

Donald Trump may be preparing to launch another massive military assault on Iran, potentially just after Americans finish voting in the November 3 midterm elections. According to new CNN reporting, American forces are positioned to begin major attacks within 96 hours of receiving an order from the president. The Pentagon has already developed an extensive list of potential targets, including Iranian military facilities, nuclear sites, and energy infrastructure. And while Trump hasn’t made a final decision, some officials reportedly believe another major escalation is increasingly likely.

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The Military Is Already Prepared

Two American officials told CNN that enough military forces are now deployed across the Middle East to carry out a significant new operation against Iran almost immediately after Trump gives the order.

This wouldn’t be another round of limited strikes against missile launchers or radar systems. According to the officials, the Pentagon is preparing something considerably larger, potentially targeting infrastructure critical to Iran’s military and economy.

One official described the proposed operation as a major effort, while others familiar with the discussions believe Trump is leaning toward approving it.

But there’s a particularly concerning detail about the timing.

Officials believe another attack is most likely after the November 3 midterms, although Trump could still decide against it. Earlier this month, he publicly promised not to resume major strikes before Americans voted.

And on Sunday, Trump offered a rather horrifying description of his options during a Fox News interview.

“Do I make a deal with them or do I finish them off?”

I find it extraordinary that the president is publicly speaking about another country this way while his military is preparing plans that could result in widespread destruction.

Netanyahu Is Facing His Own Election Controversy

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu is facing an explosive controversy of his own, just one day before Israelis head to the polls.

According to CNN, Netanyahu pushed Trump to approve a joint attack on Iran before Israel’s election, but Trump refused to authorize it at that time.

Netanyahu’s office denies the account.

And according to Israel’s Channel 12, Netanyahu also clashed with Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir over a proposed military action that could have triggered another confrontation with Iran.

Zamir reportedly demanded further discussions and formal legal authorization before proceeding, with military officials concerned that the proposed action could lead to an immediate escalation.

The allegations have caused outrage among Netanyahu’s political opponents.

Opposition leader Avigdor Liberman has called for a criminal investigation into possible treason, accusing Netanyahu of attempting to drag Israel into another war to delay or prevent the election.

Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot also warned Netanyahu against putting his political interests ahead of Israel’s security.

These remain serious allegations, not established findings. Netanyahu dismissed the reports, and Defense Minister Israel Katz insisted there had been no intention to initiate an attack before the election.

Still, the fact that senior Israeli political figures are publicly demanding an investigation into whether their prime minister considered provoking a war for political survival is remarkable.

The U.S. Is Preparing for Retaliation

There’s another part of CNN’s reporting that Americans should be concerned about.

U.S. intelligence assessments warn that renewed attacks against Iran could trigger immediate retaliation against American troops, diplomatic facilities, and other targets across the Middle East.

The U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia is already under an ordered departure, and officials expect additional diplomatic facilities may face similar restrictions.

Meanwhile, some nonessential American troops scheduled to rotate into the region have reportedly been told they’re no longer going.

Those precautions demonstrate that military planners understand another major offensive could carry substantial consequences for American personnel.

And Iran isn’t suggesting that more bombing will change its position.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his government’s policies would remain unchanged regardless of renewed fighting, while indirect diplomatic efforts continued.

So we’re potentially looking at another major round of attacks, further Iranian retaliation, additional danger to American service members, and still no guaranteed diplomatic resolution.

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The Quiet Part

Here’s what really bothers me about all of this.

We’ve spent nearly eight months watching this war destabilize the Middle East, endanger American troops, and drive up energy prices. And now, just days before two major elections, we’re learning that the American and Israeli governments have been discussing another enormous military escalation.

In Trump’s case, officials believe the most likely timing is after Americans vote. In Netanyahu’s case, opponents are accusing him of wanting a confrontation before Israelis vote.

Neither allegation establishes that military decisions are being made for electoral advantage. But the questions surrounding those decisions are absolutely legitimate, and neither administration should get a free pass.

I don’t think Americans should have to wonder whether their president is postponing a potentially devastating military operation because the consequences might hurt his party at the ballot box.

And I certainly don’t think anyone should be willing to risk another regional war to protect their political career.

This isn’t a game between Trump and Netanyahu. There are millions of people whose lives could be affected by these decisions, including American service members who may once again find themselves under attack.

Trump still has an opportunity to pursue diplomacy instead of ordering another escalation.

But with the military preparing for major strikes, intelligence officials anticipating retaliation, and both countries approaching consequential elections, I think the American people deserve far more transparency than they’re getting.

A decision this serious should never be treated as another political calculation.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

Sources

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America