by Sharad Swaney | October 11, 2026

Dear America,

Donald Trump stood in front of a crowd of his most loyal supporters Saturday and essentially told them that they would applaud just about anything he said, including something incredibly stupid.

And then, almost perfectly on cue, they applauded.

During an October 10 campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, Trump was discussing the affection he receives from his supporters when he made a rather extraordinary admission.

“I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap.”

It’s insane to me how the president of the United States can openly acknowledge just how unquestioningly supportive and stupid his crowds can be, while standing directly in front of them. They are too blind to hear it.

And this was only one episode in an unusually strange weekend.

Over roughly two days, Trump mocked his own audience, offered a bizarre interpretation of legislation about parental terminology, and found himself at the center of another controversy involving Vladimir Putin. The Russian government even went out of its way to describe just how affectionate the two leaders had apparently been during their latest conversation.

Some of these moments are funny. Others deserve considerably more scrutiny, particularly when the humor gives way to actual government policy.

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Trump says you can’t call your mother “Mom” anymore

A day earlier, during an October 9 rally in Syracuse, New York, Trump delivered another unusual performance while criticizing Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul.

His target was legislation that would change certain references to mothers and fathers in New York law to gender-neutral terminology.

The proposal is real. But Trump’s description of what it would mean for ordinary Americans was considerably more dramatic than the legislation itself.

While attacking Hochul, Trump told the audience that New York Democrats supported changing the legal terms “mother” and “father” to “gestating” and “non-gestating” parents.

Then he took the argument somewhere rather ridiculous.

“You can no longer say mother, hi, mom,” Trump declared.

He followed that with a mocking impression of someone greeting their mother by calling her “gestating.”

Imagine telling millions of Americans that their government is coming after the word “Mom,” and then turning the supposed threat into a comedy routine at a presidential rally.

There is, of course, one rather important problem with Trump’s argument.

The legislation does not prohibit anyone from calling their mother “Mom.”

New York Senate Bill S9316, alongside its Assembly counterpart A8382, addresses terminology within state laws governing parentage, family court proceedings, and related legal matters.

Its purpose is to replace certain gender-specific legal terminology with broader language that can account for different family structures, including situations involving surrogacy.

The legislation genuinely proposes replacing some references to mothers and fathers with terms such as “gestating parent” and “non-gestating parent.” People can reasonably debate whether those changes improve legal clarity or unnecessarily complicate the language.

But changing terminology in legal statutes is not remotely the same thing as regulating how children address their parents.

Nobody is proposing that a child must walk into the kitchen and announce, “Good morning, gestating parent.”

Trump’s suggestion was a political exaggeration designed to ridicule Democrats.

And judging by his delivery, he appeared to be enjoying himself.

Trump and Putin apparently couldn’t bring themselves to hang up

While Trump was entertaining supporters with his remarks about parental terminology, another development was unfolding that deserves far more serious attention.

On Friday, October 9, Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Kremlin, their conversation lasted approximately 90 minutes and was extraordinarily friendly.

In fact, Russian foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov offered a rather remarkable description of how the conversation ended.

“Neither wanted to be the first to hang up.”

Ushakov claimed the two presidents ended the conversation at practically the same moment.

Yes, the governments of two nuclear powers apparently thought it was worth publicly announcing that their leaders had enjoyed their telephone conversation so much that neither wanted to end it first.

But behind the almost comically affectionate description was a consequential policy development.

According to Reuters, the conversation included an agreement for Russia to supply diesel to the United States and international markets as Washington temporarily eased restrictions on Russian fuel.

The stated objective was to reduce energy prices.

Ukraine, however, was deeply critical of the decision.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the move as weak, arguing that easing economic pressure on Moscow could undermine efforts to end Russia’s war.

And this is where the story stops being funny.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused enormous human suffering, devastated communities, and displaced millions of people. Western sanctions have been one instrument intended to impose economic costs on Moscow for continuing the war.

Any decision to relax those restrictions deserves scrutiny, particularly if it provides Russia with additional opportunities to earn revenue while the conflict continues.

To be clear, a friendly diplomatic conversation is not inherently bad. American presidents should be capable of speaking with adversaries, and negotiations can be necessary to prevent escalation or end conflicts.

But the outcome of those conversations matters considerably more than whether the participants enjoyed talking to each other.

The Kremlin was eager to advertise the personal warmth between Trump and Putin. Meanwhile, there was little indication that the conversation had produced a breakthrough toward ending the fighting.

Putin reportedly continued to downplay the possibility of immediately restarting three-way peace negotiations.

For Ukraine, the spectacle of Washington easing restrictions on Russian fuel while the Kremlin celebrated its president’s friendly conversation with Trump was understandably difficult to welcome.

The quiet part

I’ve been thinking about what makes these latest episodes so revealing.

The moment in Tennessee genuinely made me laugh. Trump essentially told thousands of people that they would applaud whatever he said, and they responded by doing exactly that.

It’s difficult to imagine a better illustration of the extraordinary loyalty he commands.

But I also think there’s something uncomfortable about watching a president openly joke about how little resistance he expects from the people who support him.

Political support shouldn’t require unquestioning agreement. You can admire a politician, vote for them, and believe in their policies without treating every statement they make as something worthy of applause.

That principle applies to Democrats just as much as Republicans.

And while Trump’s remarks about New York’s parental terminology were clearly intended as humor, they also demonstrated how easily an actual legislative proposal can be transformed into something almost unrecognizable for political entertainment.

A bill changes terminology in family law. Trump turns it into a claim that children aren’t allowed to say “Mom.”

That might get a laugh, but it doesn’t help Americans understand what their government is doing.

Then there’s Putin.

I’m considerably less interested in which world leader hangs up the telephone first than I am in whether American foreign policy is helping bring an end to a devastating war.

A warm relationship between presidents might make for a pleasant conversation. It doesn’t automatically produce good diplomacy.

And when changes to sanctions benefit a government that is still waging war against its neighbor, Americans deserve more than cheerful descriptions of how well the conversation went.

With the November midterms approaching, Trump is trying to convince voters that his leadership deserves continued Republican control of Congress.

But between the jokes about his supporters, the exaggerated cultural grievances, and the Kremlin’s latest celebration of its relationship with Washington, the president has given Americans quite a lot to think about.

One thing is certain: Trump’s supporters may applaud almost anything he says, but voters are under no obligation to do the same.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America