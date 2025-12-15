0:00 -1:22

Good afternoon,

We have some deeply disturbing and heartbreaking news. Donald Trump mocked the deaths of Robert Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, posting on Truth Social and suggesting they were killed because people were angry at them for having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

If you want to pick up a Centered America heavy weight t-shirt, made in Los Angeles, California and screenprinted by a small business in Las Cruces, New Mexico, you can buy one here! Or go to centeredamerica.org/shop! Part of each sale helps support marginalized people who need it most.

Trump Weaponizes A Double Homicide

Filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home in what authorities described as a homicide investigation . CNN

Nick Reiner , the couple’s son, was arrested in connection with the deaths, according to multiple reports.

In the immediate aftermath, President Trump posted on Truth Social about Reiner’s death in political terms , drawing condemnation, including from some on the right. Politico

Rep. Thomas Massie publicly called the post “inappropriate,” urging others not to ignore it.

Bondi Beach Hanukkah Event Turns Into Mass Terror Attack

A Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney was hit by a mass shooting that authorities described as terrorism targeting the Jewish community . The Washington Post

Police said a father and son carried out the attack , killing 15 people , with later reporting placing the death toll at 16 as details evolved. Reuters

Ahmed al-Ahmed was filmed tackling and disarming one attacker and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, according to his family and reporting. The Guardian

Australia’s leaders signaled moves toward tougher gun laws in response. Reuters

Brown University Manhunt Resets After Detained Man Is Released

A shooting at Brown University killed two students and wounded nine during finals period, authorities said. AP News

Police detained a person of interest , then later said the case had shifted and the man would be released , leaving the gunman still at large . AP News

Brown canceled remaining academic activity for the semester as the campus community reeled. The Guardian

Investigators urged residents and businesses to check surveillance footage for leads. AP News

USAID Cuts And A Cholera Disaster In South Sudan

ProPublica reported that Trump appointees and DOGE-linked officials celebrated deep USAID cuts even after warnings they could worsen South Sudan’s cholera outbreak . ProPublica

The report said funding delays and terminations left clinics and sanitation programs shuttered during the crisis, while senior officials publicly insisted lifesaving aid remained active. ProPublica

JetBlue Near Midair Collision With U.S. Air Force Tanker

A JetBlue flight from Curaçao to New York took evasive action after a near miss with a U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft , according to reporting that included air traffic control audio. AP News

The pilot reported the military aircraft crossed directly into the flight path and appeared to be operating without an active transponder , prompting the JetBlue crew to halt its climb. AP News

Authorities and the military said the incident is under review. AP News

U.S. Troops Killed Near Palmyra As ISIS Infiltration Fears Grow

U.S. officials said two U.S. service members and a U.S. civilian interpreter were killed near Palmyra, Syria , in an attack the U.S. blamed on ISIS . AP News

Reporting said the attacker was a recent recruit to Syria’s internal security forces who had raised suspicions about possible ISIS ties and had been reassigned before the attack. Chron

Syria announced detentions tied to the incident as investigations continued. Reuters

Russia Targets Euroclear With A $230 Billion Legal Strike

Russia’s central bank is seeking roughly $230 billion in damages from Euroclear over frozen sovereign assets, according to reporting. faculty.georgetown.edu

The move is widely seen as a warning shot as the EU advances plans involving profits from immobilized Russian assets to support financing for Ukraine. faculty.georgetown.edu

Jimmy Lai Convicted Under Hong Kong National Security Case

Hong Kong media owner and pro-democracy figure Jimmy Lai was convicted on national security and sedition charges and could face a life sentence , according to reporting. CNN

Rights groups and Western governments condemned the ruling as politically motivated, per the same coverage.

ACA Subsidies Cliff Nears As Health Costs Dominate Politics

Enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies remain a core political flashpoint as reporting warns their expiration would drive major premium increases for many enrollees. The Washington Post

Democrats have pushed for extension while Republicans remain divided, with costs and messaging risks looming over 2026. ABC News

Trump’s Economic Approval Hits A New Low As Cost Pressures Persist

An AP-NORC survey found Trump’s approval on handling the economy at 31% , the lowest point in that polling during his presidency. AP News

Separate reporting describes voters still squeezed by high prices , complicating the administration’s political standing heading into 2026. AOL

Sources: AP, AP-NORC, Washington Post, AP story via AOL. AP News

Republican “Wrong Direction” Pessimism Spikes

AP-NORC found Republican sentiment about the country’s trajectory falling sharply, with the share saying the U.S. is heading in the right direction dropping from 75% in June to 49% in September. AP-NORC

Sources: AP-NORC. AP-NORC

“Traditional” Vs “MAGA” Identity Gap Widens Inside The GOP

Polling tied to the NBC News Decision Desk found Republican self-identification splitting in ways that highlight an ongoing “traditional Republican” vs “MAGA” divide. Newsweek

Trump Moves Toward Potential Takeover Of D.C. Public Golf Courses

Reporting says the Trump administration issued a notice of default to the nonprofit managing D.C.’s three municipal golf courses, escalating a dispute that could open a path to federal control of the properties. Sports Business Journal

The nonprofit manager disputed the characterization of being in default, according to related coverage. The Daily Beast

Sources: Sports Business Journal, Yahoo News summaries, related reporting. Sports Business Journal

Hawley’s New Anti-Abortion Group Triggers Blowback Inside Trump World

Multiple outlets reported internal anger among Trump advisers over Sen. Josh Hawley launching a new anti-abortion group, framed as a potential political liability heading into 2026. Datawrapper

Sources: The Independent, HuffPost (reporting on Axios coverage). Datawrapper

Turning Point USA Feud Spills Into A Private Showdown

Reports say Erika Kirk , described as the widow of Charlie Kirk and CEO of Turning Point USA has planned a private meeting with Candace Owens after Owens promoted conspiracy theories about Kirk’s death.

The clash is being framed as another sign of post-Kirk power struggles in the broader movement.

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

