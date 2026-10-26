Trump Offers $1M Reward for Reporting Voter Fraud

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/31614Trump Offers $1M Reward for Reporting Voter FraudTrump promises $1M to those who report voter fraudCentered AmericaOct 26, 202631614Shareby Sharad SwaneyDear America,All I have to say is: Trump and the Republicans are losing BIG TIME!If you support the work I do at Centered America, please become a paid subscriber today (or a free one if you’re new)!SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksFront and CenteredHosted by Gavin Faivre and Sharad Swaney. Gen-Z perspective on reshaping Democratic messaging in a divided America.Hosted by Gavin Faivre and Sharad Swaney. Gen-Z perspective on reshaping Democratic messaging in a divided America.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeCentered AmericaRecent EpisodesOct 4, 2026 | SundayOct 4 • Sharad SwaneyTrump Deletes Post Depicting Himself as Jesus After MAGA Backlash, Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls It "Antichrist Spirit"Apr 13 • Sharad Swaney and Centered AmericaInterview with Lev Parnas | Centered AmericaMar 14 • Centered America, Lev Parnas, Sharad Swaney, and Gavin FaivreBREAKING: TRUMP IMPOSES 10% GLOBAL TARIFF, CLAIMS COURTS SWAYED BY FOREIGN INTERESTSFeb 20 • Centered AmericaBREAKING: Man Dies in ICE Custody After Being ChokedJan 16 • Centered AmericaBREAKING: ICE Fatally Shoots U.S. Citizen in Minnesota Jan 7 • Centered AmericaInside A U.S. Border Patrol CheckpointJan 5 • Sharad Swaney and Centered America