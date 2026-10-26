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Trump Offers $1M Reward for Reporting Voter Fraud

Trump promises $1M to those who report voter fraud
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Centered America

by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

All I have to say is: Trump and the Republicans are losing BIG TIME!

If you support the work I do at Centered America, please become a paid subscriber today (or a free one if you’re new)!

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