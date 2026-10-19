by Sharad Swaney | October 19, 2026

Dear America,

The Trump administration reportedly asked the federal agency responsible for protecting American elections to secretly obtain a voting machine, hack into it, and report whatever it discovered back to the White House.

And apparently, they didn’t want the voting machine manufacturer finding out.

According to an explosive investigation published Monday by ProPublica, political appointees at the Department of Homeland Security approached officials at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) with the extraordinary request during the early months of Trump’s second presidency.

The appointees wanted CISA to acquire a machine, examine its vulnerabilities, and deliver the findings to the White House. They also reportedly instructed the agency not to inform the manufacturer about any security weaknesses it discovered.

Career officials were alarmed.

One former administration official told ProPublica that the request raised fears that the administration could preserve information about voting-machine vulnerabilities to challenge election results it disliked.

“This goes against everything CISA represents,” the former official said.

The requested operation was never carried out. CISA employees resisted, and the political appointees eventually abandoned the effort. Importantly, the investigation identifies Trump administration appointees as responsible for the request; it does not establish that Trump personally issued the order.

But with the November 3 midterm elections just two weeks away, the revelations are raising serious questions about what the administration has been doing behind closed doors.

They wanted the findings kept secret

CISA was created to help defend America’s critical infrastructure, including election systems, against cyberattacks.

The agency has historically worked with state election officials and equipment manufacturers to identify security vulnerabilities so they can be corrected.

But the request from Trump’s political appointees was different.

Instead of openly coordinating a security examination, officials reportedly wanted to acquire a machine without notifying its manufacturer and keep any discovered vulnerabilities confidential.

According to ProPublica, CISA employees repeatedly told the appointees that the operation wasn’t feasible.

One particularly remarkable reason was that the specialists capable of performing the work had already been laid off through Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

The administration was requesting cybersecurity work from an agency whose technical capabilities it had helped dismantle.

The White House defended Trump’s overall election-security record, while DHS and CISA did not answer ProPublica’s detailed questions about the allegations.

Trump’s administration gutted election security

The hacking request is only part of what ProPublica uncovered.

Since Trump returned to office, more than 1,000 CISA employees have reportedly been laid off or pushed out, reducing the agency’s workforce by approximately one-third.

His proposed 2027 budget would cut another $700 million.

Meanwhile, state election officials say they’ve struggled to obtain the federal cybersecurity assistance they previously relied upon.

In Arizona, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes described his frustration with the administration’s withdrawal of assistance.

Several states have been forced to find alternative resources to monitor cyber threats, while others have expressed concerns about sharing sensitive information with federal officials.

CISA eventually released a security plan on September 24, but election officials complained that it arrived far too late to replace months of missing cooperation.

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The administration has been chasing voting machines for months

This investigation follows earlier reporting about Trump’s attempts to revisit the 2020 presidential election.

On October 2, Reuters detailed how Trump allies, including attorney Kurt Olsen, pursued an extensive investigation involving voting equipment in Puerto Rico.

That effort eventually drew in the FBI, Justice Department, intelligence agencies, and White House officials.

Investigators searched for evidence supporting allegations that foreign actors manipulated voting machines during the 2020 election.

They found no evidence that votes had been changed.

Nevertheless, the administration continued examining election systems and seeking additional records.

In January, federal agents seized hundreds of boxes of election materials from Fulton County, Georgia. The investigation was connected to allegations about the 2020 election that state officials had repeatedly examined.

Election administrators have since begun preparing for potential federal efforts to obtain voting equipment during the upcoming midterms.

The quiet part

What I find especially disturbing about this investigation is the contradiction between what Trump tells Americans about election security and what his administration has reportedly been doing.

For years, Trump has insisted that voting machines cannot be trusted. His administration has repeatedly revisited allegations about the 2020 election, even after investigations failed to substantiate claims that voting-machine manipulation changed the outcome.

Now we’re learning that his own political appointees reportedly wanted to secretly hack a machine and withhold information about any vulnerabilities.

What legitimate election-security purpose would be served by discovering a weakness and keeping it hidden from the company responsible for fixing it?

That question deserves a substantive answer.

Security researchers routinely test voting equipment, and identifying vulnerabilities is important. But the established purpose of such testing is to strengthen election systems, not accumulate undisclosed information that might later be used to challenge results.

I’m particularly troubled by the reported deterioration of cooperation between Washington and state election officials.

The administration has spent years warning Americans that elections are vulnerable while dismantling parts of the federal infrastructure designed to protect them.

And now, according to ProPublica, some of the career officials responsible for that protection have been worried about political interference from within their own government.

Americans deserve elections that are secure, transparent, and free from political manipulation.

They also deserve to know exactly who requested this operation, who authorized it, and what the administration intended to do with the information.

Congress should demand those answers.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America