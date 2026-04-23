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by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone. Long day, big news cycle. We’re now two months into the Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz is a war zone, and the domestic chaos is somehow keeping pace with the international chaos.

Trump just ordered the Navy to “shoot and kill” any Iranian boat laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Those are his words. Posted to Truth Social. The IEA is now calling this the WORST ENERGY SECURITY THREAT IN HISTORY. Thirteen million barrels of oil per day have been wiped from the market. For context, each of the 1970s oil shocks removed about 5 million. We’re at 13. Europe used to get 75% of its jet fuel from Middle Eastern refineries. That number is now ZERO. And a classified Pentagon briefing told Congress it could take SIX MONTHS to clear the Iranian mines from the strait. Iran fired on three ships yesterday and seized two of them. Oil broke $100 a barrel.

Then Trump fired the Navy Secretary in the middle of a war. John Phelan had been on Capitol Hill that morning discussing the budget. He had no idea he was being fired. The ranking member of the Armed Services Committee called it “yet another example of the instability and dysfunction” at the Pentagon.

And because that’s not enough for one day: House Republicans are now OPENLY discussing whether Trump should pardon Ghislaine Maxwell. The DOJ Inspector General opened an audit of the Epstein files. The Gates Foundation commissioned an external review of Bill Gates’ Epstein ties. Eric Trump went on Fox Business to brag about landing a $24 million Pentagon robot contract. Tucker Carlson APOLOGIZED for supporting the war. Trump’s approval hit Carter-era lows. Kash Patel filed a $250 million lawsuit while Democrats demanded he take an alcohol test. And a condom manufacturer warned prices are going up 30% because of the war. You can’t make this stuff up.

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Now here is your Wednesday briefing.

Trump Tells Navy to Open Fire in the Strait of Hormuz

President Trump posted on Truth Social that he has directed U.S. forces to destroy any Iranian vessel laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, writing, “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat... that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Trump said mine-clearing operations in the channel would be “tripled.”

The order came one day after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired on three commercial ships in the strait and seized two of them.

Trump also claimed Washington has “total control” of the waterway and that it is “sealed up tight” until Iran agrees to a deal.

“Biggest Energy Security Threat in History,” IEA Warns

International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol told CNBC the world has lost 13 million barrels per day of oil supply because of the Iran war and the Hormuz shutdown. Image of Fatih Birol from Anadolu English

Birol said Europe used to get roughly 75% of its jet fuel from Middle Eastern refineries and that number is now effectively zero.

He described the strait as operating under a “double blockade” because neither Iran nor the U.S. is letting ships in or out.

Fortune notes that each of the two 1970s oil shocks removed about 5 million barrels a day from the market. We’re now above 13 million.

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Pentagon Warns Clearing Hormuz Mines Could Take Six Months

A classified Pentagon briefing to the House Armed Services Committee estimated it could take six months to fully clear Iranian mines from the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Washington Post.

Lawmakers were told Iran may have deployed 20 or more mines, some of them GPS-floated and difficult to detect.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have warned of a “danger zone” roughly 1,400 square kilometers wide where mines may be present.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell pushed back, calling the leaked assessment “dishonest journalism” and saying a six-month closure is “completely unacceptable to the Secretary.”

Iran Pockets First Revenue From Hormuz Tolls

Iran’s deputy parliament speaker Hamidreza Hajibabaei announced Tehran has received its first toll payments from ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, with funds deposited in the central bank.

The toll program charges transit fees to vessels in a waterway that, in peacetime, carries roughly a fifth of global oil and gas.

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called the U.S. naval blockade a violation of the ceasefire, saying, “A full ceasefire only has meaning if it is not violated by a naval blockade.”

CENTCOM Says It Has Turned Back 31 Ships Near Iran

U.S. Central Command confirmed that 31 vessels, most of them oil tankers, have been ordered to turn around or return to port under the blockade of Iranian ports.

CENTCOM said the blockade operation involves more than 10,000 troops, 17 warships, and over 100 aircraft.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the restrictions “an act of war” and a violation of the ceasefire.

Navy Secretary John Phelan Fired in Middle of Iran War

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth forced out Navy Secretary John Phelan “effective immediately,” making him the first confirmed service secretary ousted in Trump’s second term.

Sources cited tensions over shipbuilding reform, the “Golden Fleet” initiative, and Phelan’s direct text-message relationship with Trump, with the Wall Street Journal reporting Hegseth felt undermined.

Phelan spent the morning of his firing on Capitol Hill discussing the Navy budget and reportedly had no idea he was being fired.

Senate Armed Services ranking member Jack Reed said the move “is yet another example of the instability and dysfunction” at the Pentagon.

Undersecretary Hung Cao is now acting Navy secretary.

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House Republicans Openly Considering a Pardon for Maxwell

House Oversight Chair James Comer told Politico his committee is “split” on whether Trump should pardon Ghislaine Maxwell in exchange for her cooperation on Jeffrey Epstein.

Comer personally opposes the idea, saying, “Other than Epstein, she’s the worst person in this whole investigation.”

Ranking member Robert Garcia said every Democrat on the committee opposes a pardon, and called it “a shameful way to treat survivors.”

Survivor attorney Arick Fudali told NewsNation the idea is “offensive” to victims.

Maxwell, serving 20 years, has invoked the Fifth Amendment and is demanding clemency.

DOJ Watchdog Opens Audit of Epstein Files Release

The Justice Department Office of Inspector General announced Thursday it is auditing DOJ’s compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Acting Deputy Inspector General William Blier said the objective is “to evaluate the DOJ’s processes for identifying, redacting, and releasing records.”

Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last November; DOJ has since released around 3 million of an estimated 6 million pages.

Survivors’ attorney Brittany Henderson told MS Now the audit will bring “a long-awaited sense of temporary relief.”

Massie Threatens Todd Blanche With Criminal Liability

Rep. Thomas Massie, co-author of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, warned Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche that he could become “criminally liable for failure to comply” if the full files aren’t released.

Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna have repeatedly clashed with Blanche over heavy redactions in the material that has been released.

Blanche previously said the Epstein saga “should not be a part of anything going forward,” a comment that drew bipartisan criticism.

Gates Foundation Commissions External Review of Epstein Ties

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation confirmed CEO Mark Suzman has commissioned an external investigation of the foundation’s past engagement with Epstein.

The review was triggered by Justice Department files showing photos of Gates with Epstein and with women whose faces were redacted.

The foundation’s February statement said staff interacted with Epstein based on his claims “he could mobilize significant philanthropic resources.”

Gates is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on June 10.

The foundation also announced it is cutting roughly 20% of its global workforce by 2030.

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Eric Trump Brags About $24M Pentagon Deal on Fox Business

Eric Trump appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox Business show to celebrate Foundation Industries, where he serves as chief strategic adviser, landing a $24 million Pentagon contract for its “Phantom” humanoid battlefield robot.

Asked how he got involved, Eric Trump said, “We better be winning this race in the United States of America.”

Media Matters notes that the Bartiromo interview lasted more than 10 minutes and that the Trump family’s business dealings tied to the Pentagon dwarf the sum House Republicans tracked to the Biden family.

The company’s CEO Sankaet Pathak acknowledged that some scenarios for Phantom would involve “almost no human-in-loop.”

Trump Approval Hits “Carter-esque” Lows

A House Republican operative told Puck News: “Donald Trump’s approval ratings are at Carter-esque levels, and Republicans are now confronted with the fact that he’s in worse shape than Joe Biden ever was during his presidency.”

The Drudge Report ran a banner this week reading “TRUMP APPROVAL RATING 32 PERCENT” and “MATCHING CARTER LOWS.”

An NBC News Decision Desk poll found Trump at a second-term low, with Republican strong approval dropping from 58% to 52% since early this year.

Economic anxiety and the Iran war are driving the slide, with 61% of Americans saying the U.S. should take no further military action.

Warner Bros Discovery Shareholders Approve $110B Paramount Deal

Warner Bros Discovery shareholders voted to approve the $110 billion merger with Paramount Skydance in a preliminary vote Thursday.

The deal values WBD at $31 per share and brings the Warner Bros film studio, HBO Max, and cable networks including CNN, TBS, and TNT under Paramount CEO David Ellison’s control.

Shareholders overwhelmingly rejected the executive pay packages that would have given outgoing CEO David Zaslav up to $887 million if the sale closes.

The deal now faces regulatory review in both the U.S. and Europe, with closing targeted for Q3 2026.

Kash Patel Sues The Atlantic for $250M, House Dems Demand He Take an Alcohol Test

FBI Director Kash Patel filed a 19-page defamation complaint in D.C. federal court Monday, seeking $250 million over Sarah Fitzpatrick’s April 17 article “The FBI Director Is MIA.” The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg said the publication stands by its reporting.

At a Tuesday press conference, Patel told reporters, “I’ve never been intoxicated on the job.”

House Judiciary Democrats led by Rep. Jamie Raskin demanded Patel complete the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test under penalty of perjury by April 28.

The letter from Raskin describes reports that Patel’s agents have had to fetch “SWAT-level breaching equipment” to wake him after bouts of heavy drinking.

Two Israeli Air Force Technicians Charged With Spying for Iran

The IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police announced indictments against two Air Force technicians at Tel Nof Airbase for passing classified material to Iranian intelligence.

One soldier is charged with aiding the enemy in wartime, providing information to an enemy, and facilitating contact with a foreign agent.

Prosecutors allege the pair sent F-15 avionics information, base documentation, and a photo of a flight instructor to their handlers in exchange for money.

The handlers also tasked them with gathering intelligence on former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Eight other soldiers on the base are suspected of knowing about the espionage without reporting it.

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Trump Moves Medical Marijuana to Schedule III

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that the DOJ is immediately moving state-licensed medical marijuana and FDA-approved cannabis products from Schedule I to Schedule III.

The move does not legalize marijuana federally and does not affect current incarceration, but it eases research restrictions and exempts licensed cannabis businesses from IRS Code Section 280E, giving them normal tax deductions and banking access for the first time.

Anti-legalization activist Kevin Sabet reacted: “With this move, we are now confronted with the most pro-drug administration in our history.”

Marijuana not distributed through a state medical program remains on Schedule I.

Senate Passes $70B ICE Funding Over Two GOP Defections

Senate Republicans approved a budget resolution 50 to 48 that paves the way for a reconciliation bill providing $70 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and parts of Customs and Border Protection through 2029.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul broke with their party. Paul argued ICE and Border Patrol already have over $100 billion in unobligated funding from last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Republicans should be working with Democrats to lower out-of-pocket costs.”

DHS has been partially shut down since mid-February after Democrats demanded reforms following the ICE killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

DHS Quietly Pulls Back on Home Raids and Courthouse Arrests

Two senior DHS officials and two immigration attorneys confirmed to NBC News that the department is rolling back its controversial policies of arresting migrants at courthouses and entering homes on administrative warrants.

The pullback reverses guidance from a May 2025 Todd Lyons memo that had allowed warrantless home entries, which civil rights groups said violated the Fourth Amendment.

ACLU attorney Spencer Amdur previously described the earlier policy as something that “flatly violates the Fourth Amendment.”

Warren Grills Fed Nominee Warsh, Tillis Blocks Him Over Powell Probe

At the Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren pressed Kevin Warsh on more than $100 million in undisclosed investments held in vehicles called “THSDFS LLC” and the “Juggernaut Fund.”

Warren asked whether those funds were tied to Trump’s family, money laundering, Chinese-controlled companies, or “financing vehicles established by Jeffrey Epstein.”

Warsh refused to answer and said only that he would sell the assets if confirmed.

Sen. Thom Tillis, the deciding Republican, told Fox Business he will keep blocking Warsh over the DOJ’s ongoing investigation into Jerome Powell: “Let’s get rid of this investigation so I can support your confirmation.”

GOP Pressures DeSantis to Redraw Florida Map After Virginia Loss

Speaker Mike Johnson, asked whether Florida should redraw its congressional maps before the midterms, told reporters, “Yes, absolutely.”

Republicans are hoping to pick up as many as three seats, with a special session scheduled to begin Tuesday.

No map has been publicly released and Florida’s congressional delegation says it has been kept in the dark, with one source close to DeSantis saying, “It doesn’t seem like anyone has a plan.”

Some Republicans warn the push could backfire given the state’s anti-gerrymandering language.

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Israel Continues Burning and Demolishing Southern Lebanon

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli forces burned homes in Mais al-Jabal in the early morning hours and destroyed neighborhoods and infrastructure in Khiam.

Bombing was also reported in Bint Jbeil, a key Hezbollah stronghold, Beit Lif, Shamaa, Tair Harfa, and Hanine.

The IDF said in a statement its demolitions target Hezbollah, “not Lebanon or its civilians,” and that it “operates in accordance with international law.”

UNIFIL spokesperson Tilak Pokharel said peacekeepers “have observed demolitions taking place in several areas” since the truce began.

Al Jazeera reports Israel intends to maintain a “Yellow Line” military zone roughly 10km inside Lebanon.

White House Says Trump Saved 8 Iranian Women; Iran Calls It Fake

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump personally intervened to stop the scheduled executions of eight Iranian women protesters, with four to be released immediately and four receiving one-month sentences.

Iran’s judiciary news agency Mizan responded that Trump had “fallen for” false claims and that no executions had been scheduled.

The Iranian Embassy’s Hyderabad X account went further, accusing Trump of trying to save “AI women,” meaning women whose images had been generated artificially.

Retired Lt. Col. Mike Nelson told NewsNation that Trump’s “premature proclamations” about Iran should be taken “with a grain of salt.”

Susie Wiles Grounds the Cabinet

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told Cabinet officials at a February meeting at the Capitol Hill Club that international travel should be kept to a minimum and only taken when “absolutely necessary.”

Wiles now personally signs off on all Cabinet-level international trips.

The order came in response to complaints about Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins’ “aggressive international travel” last year through Vietnam, Japan, India, Peru, Brazil, and the UK.

A source summarized the internal frustration: “It’s like, why is Brooke going to the U.K.?”

Kash Patel Denies Using FBI Against NYT Reporter

The New York Times reported the FBI investigated reporter Elizabeth Williamson after her story on the security detail assigned to Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins.

On Hannity, Patel flatly denied ordering the probe, saying, “Absolutely not. The reality is... this same reporter delivered a baseless story which caused a direct threat of life to my girlfriend.”

Patel cited the arrest of Alden Welch Ruml, who allegedly threatened Wilkins’ life.

The FBI told the Times that “while investigators were concerned about how the aggressive reporting techniques crossed lines of stalking,” it was not pursuing a case against Williamson.

DOJ Pays Carter Page $1.25 Million

The Justice Department settled Carter Page’s PATRIOT Act lawsuit for $1.25 million.

The settlement resolves Page’s claims against the government but leaves intact his case against former FBI officials including James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Kevin Clinesmith.

A DOJ spokesperson said, “No American should ever face covert and unlawful surveillance based on their political views.”

Page originally sought $75 million. The DOJ previously settled a similar suit with Michael Flynn for roughly $1.2 million.

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Trump Pushes Midnight SCOTUS Conspiracy Theory

In seven posts late Wednesday night, Trump amplified a self-described conspiracy theorist’s claim tying Chief Justice John Roberts to former Obama ethics czar Norm Eisen.

Trump called Eisen “a major Sleazebag.”

Eisen responded, “There is a massive, people-powered resistance to Trump’s authoritarian agenda, and I’m proud to be part of it. It’s no surprise that Donald Trump is rattled.”

The conspiracy originated with a Canadian X user known as “Liz Churchill” and referenced a Turley op-ed that never actually mentioned Eisen.

Trump Reposts Racist Savage Podcast Calling India, China “Hell-Holes”

Trump shared a Michael Savage podcast segment attacking birthright citizenship on Truth Social.

Savage’s transcript included the line: “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring in their entire family from China, or India, or some other hell-hole on the planet.”

Savage also claimed white men have no shot at jobs at California tech firms because “almost all the internal mechanisms are set up to run by Indians and Chinese.”

Trump posted it a day after falsely telling CNBC that no other country offers birthright citizenship, even though roughly three dozen do, including Canada and Mexico.

Colorado CBP Officer Charged With Assault at ICE Protest

The Sixth Judicial District Attorney charged CBP officer Nicholas Rice, 47, with third-degree assault and criminal mischief for his conduct at a protest outside the Durango ICE facility in October 2025.

Protester Franci Stagi, 57, said, “He grabbed me by the hair, and he lifted me off the ground somehow, in a chokehold.”

The protests were sparked when ICE agents arrested Fernando Jaramillo-Solano and his two children on their way to school, a case in which ICE later admitted Jaramillo-Solano had been misidentified.

Acting AG Todd Blanche has warned local prosecutors they could face investigation for charging federal agents.

Tim Walz Vows Accountability for DHS Shooters

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told reporters following the fatal DHS shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti that he intends to pursue the agents involved, saying, “We’re gonna bring them back and hold them accountable for what they did.”

Walz has activated the National Guard and rejected DHS’s version of events, saying the federal narrative is “nonsense” and “lies.”

Judge Tosses Laura Loomer’s $150M Bill Maher Suit

U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. dismissed Loomer’s defamation suit on summary judgment, ruling that no “reasonable” viewer would have interpreted Maher’s 2024 joke as a statement of fact.

Maher testified in a deposition: “I made a joke. I made a joke based on their sudden closeness in the news that week.”

The judge noted Loomer’s own testimony showed her income increased in 2024 and that Trump “continues to solicit her opinions.”

Loomer called the ruling “factually and legally wrong” and says she plans to appeal.

Megyn Kelly Unloads on Trump’s Character

Speaking with Russell Brand, Megyn Kelly said of Trump, “There are aspects of his personality which are obviously not good... he’s not a moral man, he’s obviously not the greatest husband in the world, and he’s extremely petty and thin-skinned.”

Kelly argued Trump is “turning on his most loyal supporters” over the Iran war and running to former NeverTrumpers.

Kelly added, “There’s no loyalty in return ever from Trump. Ever.”

Ossoff Rules Out 2028 Presidential Bid

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff told MS NOW’s Jen Psaki, “I have zero interest in running for president in 2028.”

Ossoff said the focus needs to stay on the midterms and warned, “If we do not restore checks and balances in these midterm elections, I don’t know that we have a free and fair presidential election in 2028.”

Ossoff is the only Democrat seeking reelection in a state Trump carried in 2024, and is sitting on over $25 million in cash.

Trump Envoy Floats Replacing Iran With Italy at World Cup

U.S. special envoy Paolo Zampolli told the Financial Times, “I confirm I have suggested to Trump and Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup.”

Italian officials and media dismissed the proposal, noting Italy failed to qualify after losing to Bosnia on penalties, and that FIFA rules reserve replacement discretion to the governing body.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said last week Iran would play in the tournament “for sure.”

Gold Card Visa Has Approved Exactly One Person

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told the House Appropriations Committee that only one person has been approved for Trump’s $1 million “Gold Card” residency program since applications opened in December.

Lutnick described the process as “an extraordinary vet” with a $15,000 DHS processing fee on top of the million-dollar fee.

In February 2025 Lutnick had projected as many as 200,000 Gold Card sales. At current pace, that forecast is off by 199,999.

UGA Turning Point USA Chair Resigns, Citing “Blatant Dishonesty”

Caroline Mattox, a political science, finance, and prelaw student, resigned as president of TPUSA’s University of Georgia chapter after an April 14 event with Vice President JD Vance drew a crowd that only filled about a quarter of the arena.

TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk pulled out of the event at the last minute citing security concerns, though the Secret Service said there were no credible threats.

In her resignation letter, Mattox wrote of Charlie Kirk: “Charlie spent his life fighting for truth, and I do not believe he would stand for the blatant dishonesty now being spread by the organization that he built.”

Condom Maker Warns of Iran-War Price Hike

Karex CEO Goh Miah Kiat told Reuters the world’s largest condom manufacturer will raise prices 20% to 30% because of Iran war supply chain disruptions.

The comments sparked more than 60 million views of related hashtags on Weibo, with many users joking about stockpiling.

One Chinese user posted, “A few dozen yuan for a condom is a hundred times more cost-effective than raising a child at a million yuan.”

Karex produces over 5 billion condoms annually and supplies Durex and Trojan, among other brands.

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