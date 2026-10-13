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Daniel Smalling's avatar
Daniel Smalling
Oct 13

Maybe it's a side effect of his dementia medication or maybe his doctors are secretly giving him medication for his extreme narcissism. If neither of these are true, he really should be medicated.

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Susan Rahman's avatar
Susan Rahman
Oct 13

He is SO SICK!!!

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