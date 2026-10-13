by Sharad Swaney | October 13, 2026

Dear America,

I genuinely don’t know how to explain what Donald Trump decided to post on Truth Social Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:54 p.m., the president shared a disturbing video depicting wild animals attacking people. His accompanying message read:

“Don’t ever mess with nature! President DJT”

One minute later, he posted another video featuring animal attacks, this time without an explanation.

The footage included disturbing scenes of big cats attacking humans, with some clips accompanied by strangely upbeat music. One video was AI-generated. Another showed real footage of a tiger biting a man shortly before the animal killed him.

And apparently, this is how the president of the United States chose to spend part of his afternoon while traveling to a campaign rally in Alaska.

Meanwhile, back in Washington, Trump’s newly appointed White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, was having an exceptionally difficult first day.

Her debut briefing lasted approximately 14 minutes, internal criticism was already surfacing, and journalists had begun asking whether the woman Trump proudly introduced as an attorney had ever actually passed a bar exam.

Welcome to another completely ridiculous day in the Trump administration.

Trump is posting videos of people being mauled

The videos appeared on Trump’s official Truth Social account Tuesday afternoon, according to an independent archive of his posts.

One reportedly contained footage of lions attacking people, accompanied by cheerful background music. The other presented additional violent animal encounters.

There was no apparent policy announcement or detailed explanation accompanying the second video.

The Guardian independently reported on the unusual posts, noting that Trump was traveling to Alaska as the videos appeared.

It’s an extraordinary choice of material for a sitting president to broadcast to millions of followers.

And while sharing disturbing content isn’t inherently illegal or proof of any medical condition, Americans are certainly entitled to question the judgment involved.

Particularly when the administration is simultaneously dealing with an ongoing war involving Iran, rising energy prices, and an approaching midterm election.

Trump has previously shared videos comparing himself to a powerful lion confronting weaker animals. Whether Tuesday’s posts were intended to carry a similar political message remains unclear.

His new press secretary is already struggling

Tuesday also marked Katie Zacharia’s first official White House press briefing.

It didn’t go particularly well.

Zacharia, who replaced Karoline Leavitt, delivered a lengthy prepared statement praising Trump’s administration before answering questions from just three news organizations.

Those outlets were Breitbart, Fox News, and the Daily Mail.

The entire briefing lasted approximately 14 minutes.

When asked whether the administration had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, she couldn’t provide an answer.

And according to reporting from MS NOW, at least one White House official was already deeply unimpressed.

The official warned that Zacharia needed to improve quickly or risk lasting less time in the job than Anthony Scaramucci, whose notoriously brief White House tenure lasted ten days.

Other administration officials also privately questioned her performance, according to The Washington Post.

Trump, however, told reporters he thought she performed very well. White House communications director Steven Cheung publicly praised her qualifications and presentation.

Before I continue, I want to ask you something personally.

I’m 20 years old, attending college, working, and trying to build Centered America into an independent nonprofit news organization that can genuinely challenge powerful institutions.

I know you probably receive dozens of requests to support political journalism. But if you’ve been reading my work, I hope you’ll consider helping me build something that doesn’t depend on billionaire owners or powerful politicians.

Your subscription helps me devote more time to researching these stories, checking the facts, and bringing you reporting that actually explains what’s happening.

It’s $8 a month or just $50 for an entire year. If this work has earned your trust, I’d genuinely appreciate your support.

Become a paid subscriber and help build Centered America →

or

Donate to Centered America

Wait, is Trump’s press secretary actually an attorney?

Somehow, the story gets stranger.

When Trump announced Zacharia’s appointment, he specifically described her as an attorney.

But independent journalist Judd Legum, writing for Popular Information, investigated her professional background and found no evidence that she had ever been admitted to practice law in any American state.

Legum searched attorney registration records across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Nothing turned up.

Zacharia did graduate from Pepperdine University’s law school in 2011. However, earning a law degree does not automatically authorize someone to practice law.

And when reporters directly questioned her qualifications Tuesday, her answer created even more confusion.

Asked which state she had passed the bar exam in, Zacharia replied:

“When I moved to China.”

Trump had turned toward her and repeated the question himself.

She did not identify a state or provide evidence of bar admission.

Zacharia previously worked at a law firm in Beijing and maintains that she conducted international transactional legal work with appropriate credentials.

Importantly, the absence of publicly located licensing records does not conclusively establish that she never passed an examination or engaged in any unauthorized practice. Those questions remain unresolved.

But the administration’s inability to provide a straightforward answer has created an entirely avoidable controversy.

The quiet part

I think what bothers me most about Tuesday is how completely unserious this administration can appear while exercising enormous power.

We have a president sharing disturbing animal-attack videos without explanation while his new chief spokesperson struggles through her first appearance and cannot clearly answer questions about her own professional qualifications.

And somehow, this is being presented as an administration operating at the height of competence.

I don’t expect perfection from a press secretary. People get nervous, misspeak, and have difficult first days.

But I do expect the White House to accurately represent the qualifications of its senior officials.

I also expect the president to exercise some judgment about what he broadcasts from his official social media account.

The presidency is supposed to be a position of tremendous responsibility. It increasingly feels as though Trump treats it as an extension of his personal entertainment platform.

Americans deserve better than that.

And with November’s midterm elections approaching, they will soon have an opportunity to decide what kind of leadership they want Congress to support.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

If you enjoyed this article, please consider sharing or restacking it. Every reader who helps spread our reporting makes a difference.

Sources

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America