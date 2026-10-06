by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

There are two things happening at the same time right now that I think need to be put next to each other very carefully.

Not mashed together into a conspiracy theory. Not exaggerated into something we cannot prove.

Just put next to each other.

This morning, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that his rallies were “flipping races all over the place” and ended with four words:

“Watch for the ‘Midterm Surprise!’”

He did not explain what that meant.

Then later Tuesday, while speaking in Maryland, Trump pointed to Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought and said:

“We have some big surprises coming up in another few weeks.”

Again, he did not say what they were. The comment could refer to a policy announcement from Vought. His earlier “Midterm Surprise” post could simply mean Trump thinks Republicans are going to outperform expectations. CNN’s White House correspondent said that was one possible interpretation, and a Republican strategist told Newsweek the line sounded more like turnout messaging than a secret plan.

We do not know.

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But here is the other thing happening.

For the first time in more than two decades, one of the world’s major independent election-observation organizations will not be monitoring a U.S. federal election.

The Trump administration did not invite them.

The observers who were always there are gone.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, through its Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, has observed every U.S. federal election since 2002, including six midterms.

Democratic administrations invited them.

Republican administrations invited them.

Trump’s first administration invited them.

They observed the 2024 election that returned Trump to the White House and described that election as well-run.

For 2026, no invitation came.

The OSCE called the decision “regrettable” and said it was “not in line with” commitments the United States made alongside other participating nations in the 1990 Copenhagen Document.

This is not some organization that counts ballots or tells states who won. Observers watch the process, meet with election officials, political parties and civil society groups, evaluate voting rules and publish an independent report afterward.

Their presence is basically another set of eyes.

For the first time since they started doing this here, those eyes will not be coming.

This is exactly why I am asking you to support Centered America.

Stories like this are incredibly easy to destroy with bad reporting. One side can scream that Trump is secretly planning to steal an election. Another can pretend absolutely nothing unusual is happening.

Neither helps you understand what is actually happening.

I want this publication to live in the uncomfortable place between those two things. Read the statement. Find the history. Check what observers actually do. Find out what Trump actually said. Tell you what we know and, just as importantly, what we do not know.

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If you have been reading for months and telling yourself you will do it eventually, I would genuinely appreciate today being the day.

There will still be election monitors. A lot of them.

This part matters.

Saying Trump has eliminated independent election observation altogether would be false.

Axios reports that the Justice Department plans to train roughly 1,000 election monitors, one of its largest deployments ever. The Republican and Democratic parties are building their own poll-watching operations. Nonpartisan groups including Common Cause and the Carter Center will also have observers in parts of the country.

So this election will actually be watched intensely.

What is missing is specifically the longstanding international, independent OSCE mission that has provided an outside assessment of U.S. federal elections for 24 years.

That distinction is important.

So is the timing.

State election officials are already dealing with attempted foreign influence operations. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia is the most active foreign disinformation threat around the midterms, with China and Iran also engaged in activity. Officials have said there is no evidence those countries are manipulating actual vote totals.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of American elections. Just days ago he called U.S. voting “CORRUPT” while claiming slow counts in places like Detroit and Philadelphia are evidence of rigging, despite no evidence that slower counting itself indicates fraud.

And now he is promising a “Midterm Surprise.”

The quiet part.

I do not know what Trump means.

Neither do the reporters covering him.

And there is currently no evidence that his “Midterm Surprise” comment has anything to do with the administration’s decision not to invite the OSCE.

That sentence belongs in this story in bold letters.

But transparency matters most when people are already suspicious.

If a president is telling the country that its elections are corrupt, promising an unexplained “surprise” weeks before voting, and simultaneously breaking a 24-year practice of inviting outside election observers, people are going to ask questions.

The responsible answer is not to tell them they are crazy for asking.

It is to demand facts.

What is the surprise?

Why weren’t the observers invited?

Why change the practice now?

Those are answerable questions.

The administration should answer them.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

A note from me: I am 20 years old and running Centered America as a nonprofit publication. I work with research and editing tools, including AI assistants, to keep up, the same way journalists work with editors, researchers, and fact-checkers. Every quote, number, and source in this piece was checked before publication. I care deeply about journalistic integrity, and part of earning your trust is telling you how the work gets made.

Sources: Trump’s Truth Social archive · OSCE: U.S. did not invite observers · Axios: election-monitoring operations · Human Rights Watch: OSCE decision ·

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America