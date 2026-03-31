by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening.

The Supreme Court just ruled 8-1 that states cannot ban conversion therapy on LGBTQ+ kids. Eight justices. On Transgender Day of Visibility.

And while that was happening, Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government to build a master list of who is and isn’t allowed to vote in this country. The man who cast a MAIL BALLOT himself just days ago is now trying to federalize who gets one. It would be funny if it weren’t so dangerous.

Meanwhile, Iran blew up a $300 million American surveillance plane sitting on a runway in Saudi Arabia, Hegseth’s broker was trying to place million-dollar bets on defense stocks WEEKS before the war started, and a federal judge told Trump he doesn’t OWN the White House. What a day.

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Now here is your Tuesday afternoon briefing.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Conversion Therapy Bans in Landmark 8-1 Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 on Tuesday that Colorado’s law prohibiting licensed therapists from conducting conversion therapy on LGBTQ+ minors likely violates the First Amendment’s free speech protections, a decision that threatens to invalidate similar laws in more than 20 other states.

The case was brought by Alliance Defending Freedom on behalf of Colorado Springs therapist Kaley Chiles, who argued Colorado’s 2019 law barred her from counseling minors who wished to affirm their biological gender identity and orientation. The court found the law applied a viewpoint-based restriction on speech.

Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch declared: “The First Amendment stands as a shield against any effort to enforce orthodoxy in thought or speech in this country.”

The ruling technically sends the case back to a lower court for reconsideration under the standard of strict scrutiny rather than striking down the law outright, but legal experts say the result under that higher standard is almost certain to go against the ban.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the lone dissenter. In her dissent, Jackson argued that “talk therapy is a medical treatment” and questioned why speech-based medical care should not be subject to standard state regulation like other forms of healthcare.

The Trevor Project has found that LGBTQ+ youth who reported experiencing conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to have reported attempting suicide compared to those who had not.

The ruling landed on Transgender Day of Visibility.

Trump Signs Sweeping Executive Order to Build Federal Voter List

President Donald Trump signed an executive order today directing the Department of Homeland Security, working alongside the Social Security Administration, to compile a verified list of eligible U.S. voters in every state, a move election experts immediately flagged as legally dubious and constitutionally vulnerable.

The order requires the U.S. Postal Service to send mail-in ballots only to voters who appear on that federal list, a significant intrusion into election administration historically controlled by the states.

Ballots under the new order would carry secure envelopes embedded with unique barcodes for tracking purposes, and Attorney General Pam Bondi is directed to prosecute anyone found sending ballots to ineligible voters.

A Brookings Institution report published in 2025 found that mail-vote fraud occurred in roughly 0.000043% of all mail ballots cast, about four cases per 10 million ballots. Trump himself cast a mail ballot in a special Florida election just days before signing the order.

Speaking after signing, Trump told reporters he believes the order is “foolproof.”

A previous election executive order signed in March 2025 was largely blocked by federal courts on grounds that the Constitution vests election authority in the states, not the executive branch. Legal challenges to today’s order are expected immediately.

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Federal Judge Kills Trump’s $400 Million White House Ballroom

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, ordered the Trump administration on Tuesday to halt all construction on the president’s proposed $400 million ballroom at the site of the demolished White House East Wing, ruling that no statute in federal law gives Trump the authority to build it without congressional approval.

In a 35-page ruling, Leon wrote: “The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!”

The planned structure is roughly 90,000 square feet, larger than the entire White House Executive Mansion, which is approximately 55,000 square feet. Trump has said he raised $400 million for the project from private donors including Lockheed Martin, Amazon, and Microsoft, corporations with active business before the federal government.

Leon found the administration’s argument that the ballroom constituted a legal “alteration” of White House grounds a “brazen interpretation of the laws of vocabulary.”

Leon stayed the ruling for 14 days to allow an appeal. The Justice Department filed a notice of appeal roughly 90 minutes after the decision was issued. The National Capital Planning Commission is still scheduled to vote on the project Thursday.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which brought the suit, noted that the ballroom’s public comment period received more than 2,000 submissions, 99% of them negative. Trump responded on Truth Social by calling the Trust a “Radical Left Group of Lunatics.”

National Trust President Carol Quillen praised the ruling: “We are pleased with Judge Leon’s ruling today to order a halt to any further ballroom construction until the Administration complies with the law and obtains express authorization to go forward.”

Iran Destroys $300 Million U.S. Surveillance Aircraft in Saudi Arabia

A ballistic missile and drone strike launched by Iran on March 27 against Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia destroyed a U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft valued at approximately $300 million, marking the first time in history that an E-3 has been lost in combat.

Photos verified by multiple outlets show E-3 serial number 81-0005 with its tail completely severed and its distinctive rotating radar dome resting on the ground amid scattered debris on the Prince Sultan apron. The aircraft is a total loss.

The E-3 Sentry is a critical airborne warning and control platform capable of tracking approximately 600 simultaneous targets, including incoming missiles, aircraft, and large drones, in real time across 375+ miles. It serves as what one expert called “the chessmaster” of complex air operations.

The attack also injured between 10 and 15 American service members, with at least two in serious condition. Multiple aerial refueling tankers were also damaged in the strike.

CNN military analyst and retired Air Force Colonel Cedric Leighton called the loss “a serious blow to surveillance capabilities,” warning it “can potentially impact ability to control combat aircraft and vector them to their targets.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky separately told NBC News that Russian satellites photographed Prince Sultan Air Base on March 20, 23, and 25, just days before the attack, suggesting Russia may have provided Iran with targeting intelligence.

The U.S. Air Force’s E-3 fleet is now down to approximately 15 operational aircraft, a number already strained by chronic maintenance challenges. The nearest replacement program, the E-7 Wedgetail, is projected to cost $700 million per aircraft.

Hegseth’s Broker Sought Millions in Defense Stocks Weeks Before Iran War

A broker working for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Morgan Stanley contacted BlackRock in February about making a multimillion-dollar investment in the iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF, a fund heavily weighted toward defense contractors including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and RTX, in the weeks before the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran, according to the Financial Times.

The fund, which launched in May 2025, was unavailable to Morgan Stanley clients at the time of the inquiry, so the trade never went through. The FT did not specify how much discretion the broker had to act independently or whether Hegseth himself directed the purchase.

The ETF has since lost approximately 12% since the war began, meaning the trade would not have been immediately profitable. Still, the timing, a large bet on defense contractors made just before a major U.S. war, has set off significant concern among anti-corruption experts.

Richard Nephew, a former anti-corruption coordinator at the U.S. State Department, said: “You know, back when the [US government] gave a damn about anti-corruption, this is something we would’ve seen as a ‘no-no.’”

The Pentagon responded furiously. Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell dismissed the report, calling it “entirely false and fabricated.” BlackRock declined to comment. Morgan Stanley did not respond.

The allegation compounds scrutiny of broader insider-trading concerns around the Iran war. Reports have noted that over half a billion dollars flooded oil futures markets in the minutes before Trump announced a pause on attacks against Iranian oil fields on March 23.

ICE Agents Deployed to Marines’ Family Graduation Day at Parris Island

The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are being stationed outside graduation and recruit family day events at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in Beaufort, South Carolina this week, the first time in recent memory that federal immigration enforcement has been embedded in base access operations at the installation.

All visitors must now present a REAL ID, U.S. passport, or U.S. birth certificate to enter the base. Undocumented immigrants are by definition ineligible for REAL IDs and lack U.S. passports or birth certificates, meaning family members of newly minted Marines could face interrogation by immigration agents simply for trying to attend their child’s graduation.

The Marine Corps cited “increased force protection measures” during the ongoing Iran conflict as justification, though officials offered no specific explanation for why immigration enforcement was necessary at a military graduation.

A DHS spokesperson stated: “ICE will not be making arrests at the basic training graduation in Paris Island, SC.” However, the spokesperson did not clarify what would happen to undocumented visitors who are questioned.

A spokesperson for MCRD Parris Island acknowledged it was “the first time in recent memory that federal law enforcement agencies have supported base access operations at Parris Island in this capacity.”

Parris Island trains roughly 20,000 Marines per year and holds approximately 40 graduation ceremonies annually. It is unclear whether the ICE presence will extend to other Marine bases, including the recruit depot in San Diego.

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Trump Privately Willing to End Iran War Without Reopening Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has privately told aides he is prepared to wind down U.S. military operations against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed to global shipping, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing administration officials.

Trump and senior aides concluded that a military operation to pry open the strait would push the conflict beyond the four-to-six-week timeline the president has set. The alternative plan is to first cripple Iran’s naval and missile forces, then pressure Tehran diplomatically to restore free passage. If that fails, the U.S. would reportedly push European and Gulf allies to lead any future strait-reopening effort.

The Strait carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil exports. Since the war began, tanker crossings through Hormuz have dropped by approximately 95%, according to maritime intelligence firm Kpler. Brent crude was trading above $110 per barrel as of this week, up from roughly $70 before the conflict.

Gas prices in the United States crossed $4 per gallon on average for the first time since 2022, up from $2.98 per gallon in mid-February. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has warned that oil could reach $150 a barrel if Iran retains effective control of the strait after the conflict formally ends.

Hegseth declared that the U.S. will “negotiate with bombs” with Iran and acknowledged what he called “a new regime” in Iran as context for the broader campaign. He acknowledged there is no fixed timeline for the operation, saying the final decision on duration rests entirely with Trump.

DHS Shutdown Approaches Three Months With No Deal in Sight

The partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, which began February 14, shows no sign of ending soon. Congress departed Washington last week for a two-week spring recess without reaching a resolution, and officials warn the standoff could drag into summer.

The shutdown was triggered by the killing of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis by Customs and Border Protection agents in January. Senate Democrats refused to fund DHS without reforms to ICE enforcement practices. Republicans refused to attach those reforms to any funding deal.

The Senate passed a bipartisan bill in the early hours of last Friday that would fund most of DHS except for ICE enforcement operations. The House rejected it by the following day. The House then passed its own 60-day continuing resolution, which Senate Democrats immediately declared dead on arrival.

Over 510 TSA officers have quit their jobs since the shutdown began, according to TSA figures. Callout rates at major airports reached as high as 55% at Houston’s Hobby Airport on peak days. The TSA’s top official testified that the shutdown produced the “highest wait times in TSA history,” with some checkpoints logging waits exceeding four and a half hours.

Trump signed an executive order directing that TSA agents be paid despite the shutdown. TSA workers began receiving paychecks this week, reducing the immediate airport crisis, but the underlying funding dispute remains completely unresolved.

Kristi Noem Family ‘Devastated’ After Husband’s Secret Life Exposed

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem publicly expressed devastation Tuesday after the Daily Mail published a detailed investigation alleging that her husband, Bryon Noem, led a secret double life involving crossdressing and online relationships with adult performers from the so-called “bimbofication” fetish community.

The Daily Mail reported its journalists reviewed hundreds of messages Bryon allegedly exchanged with three women who perform in the “bimbofication” fetish scene, a community centered on performers who dramatically augment their bodies for an exaggerated appearance. Photos included in the report purportedly show him wearing women’s clothing and oversized prosthetics.

“Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” Noem’s representatives told the New York Post.

One national security expert warned the report carries implications beyond personal scandal, suggesting Bryon’s hidden online life may have created blackmail vulnerabilities while Kristi was leading the nation’s top domestic security agency.

Kristi Noem was removed from her position as DHS Secretary earlier this month following a congressional hearing in which she declined to answer questions about a reported affair with former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski.

Trump Approval Craters to -17, Weakest Second-Term President This Century

Donald Trump’s net approval rating has dropped to approximately -17, a figure that, according to CNN data analyst Harry Enten, makes him the weakest second-term president measured at this point in the term in at least 100 years.

According to CNN’s rolling polling average, Trump has remained underwater every single day since March 12, 2025, over a full year with a negative net approval rating.

Trump is now 38 to 47 points underwater with independent voters depending on the survey, a historic gap with the constituency most decisive in midterm elections.

Trump publicly dismissed the polling, telling the New York Post: “I think that the polling is very good, but I don’t care about polling. I have to do the right thing. This should have been done a long time ago.”

By historical comparison, Obama was at -11 and George W. Bush was at -15 at this same point in their second terms. Truman’s 33% approval in 1946 preceded a 55-seat Democratic House loss.

House Republicans Fleeing Congress at Fastest Rate Since 1930

A record 36 House Republicans have now announced they will not seek reelection this cycle, the highest number of GOP House departures ahead of a midterm election since the Great Depression, according to Brookings Institution data.

The departures include high-profile committee chairs, longtime incumbents, and prominent conservative voices. Ten of the 36 are running for governor, and eight are seeking Senate seats. The total pool of departing House members across both parties has reached 57, surpassing the 2018 midterm cycle when Republicans lost the House majority in a 40-seat wave.

Republican Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri, who chaired the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, announced his retirement last week, becoming the 36th. In his statement, Graves wrote: “I believe in making room for the next generation. It’s time to pass the torch and allow a new guard of conservative leaders to step forward.”

Republicans currently hold a 217-214 House majority, an extraordinarily thin margin that makes every open seat a potential flashpoint.

CNN data analyst Harry Enten, who has been tracking the retirements alongside Trump’s polling collapse, described the overall picture as a “steady fall into the abyss” with, in his assessment, “no bottom.”

Democrats Fracture Over Chuck Schumer’s Leadership

Multiple Democratic Senate candidates have publicly broken with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, questioning his strategic judgment and calling for new leadership as the party prepares for what could be a critical 2026 midterm election cycle.

Critics within the party argue Schumer mishandled DHS shutdown negotiations, while his allies counter that he secured the best deal Democrats could realistically achieve given divided Senate dynamics.

The dissatisfaction reflects deeper fault lines within the party over generational leadership, electoral strategy, and how aggressively to resist the Trump administration.

Ballistics Cloud Charlie Kirk Murder Case

Defense attorneys for Tyler Robinson, 22, the man charged with the September 10 killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University, have asked a Utah court to delay the May 2026 preliminary hearing by several months, citing voluminous unreviewed evidence and a significant ballistics development.

An analysis conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives could not conclusively connect a bullet fragment recovered during Kirk’s autopsy to the rifle found near the scene. The FBI is running additional testing. Defense attorneys indicated they may seek to introduce this inconclusive report as exculpatory evidence.

Prosecutors counter with DNA evidence they say ties Robinson to the weapon: DNA consistent with his profile was found on the rifle’s trigger, a fired cartridge casing, and two unfired cartridges. Defense attorneys note that multiple people’s DNA was found on several items, complicating the analysis.

Robinson reportedly texted a romantic partner that he targeted Kirk because he “had enough of his hatred.”

The defense has also received a hard drive containing 31 hours of audio, 700 hours of video footage, and 600,000 additional data files, material they argue requires at minimum 60 days to review properly. The defense is requesting a six-month delay. The next scheduled hearing is April 17.

Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty.

Iran Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Mahallat; NYU Closes Abu Dhabi Campus

At least 11 people, including three children and two mothers, were killed in a strike on the Iranian city of Mahallat that destroyed four residential buildings and damaged several others, according to state-linked Iranian media. The attack adds to a growing civilian toll as the U.S.-Israel military campaign continues.

New York University temporarily closed its Abu Dhabi campus after receiving threats from Iran targeting U.S.-affiliated educational institutions in the region. Classes shifted online and students, faculty, and staff were relocated. The closure followed Israeli strikes on universities inside Iran, which appear to have prompted the escalation.

A Kuwait-flagged oil tanker, the Al-Salmi, was struck near a port in Dubai in an attack attributed to Iran. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation confirmed no crew members were injured and reported no oil spill, but the vessel sustained damage.

Israel Plans Security Buffer Zone Along Lebanon Border, Demolishing Homes

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel plans to demolish all residential structures near its southern Lebanon border to create a military buffer zone, with the goal of controlling territory up to the Litani River and preventing Lebanese civilians from returning until northern Israel is deemed secure. The plan could displace hundreds of thousands of people.

UN: Iran War Could Push 4 Million Into Poverty, Cost $194 Billion

The United Nations Development Programme warned that the war in Iran could push up to 4 million people across the Middle East into poverty and shrink regional economies by as much as 6%, a cost the agency estimated at up to $194 billion. Unemployment across the region could rise by approximately 4 percentage points. Officials warned the economic damage could outlast the conflict by years.

UNRWA Chief Calls for Probe Into 390+ Staff Deaths in Gaza

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini called for a high-level independent investigation into the deaths of more than 390 U.N. agency staff members during the Gaza conflict, the deadliest toll for United Nations personnel in the organization’s history. Lazzarini said discussions with Secretary-General António Guterres were ongoing but that no probe had yet officially launched because the conflict was still active.

White House Pressured Wire Services to Suppress Photo of Karoline Leavitt

Administration officials reportedly pushed major news wire services to pull a photograph of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt taken during a lighthearted Thanksgiving briefing that included the ceremonial presidential turkey pardon. The image provoked a strong internal reaction at the White House, leading officials to demand its removal from circulation. The incident raised questions about the administration’s relationship with the press and its effort to manage the photographic record of senior officials.

Trump’s Presidential Library: A $1 Billion Skyscraper in Miami

Renderings released for Donald Trump’s planned presidential library in Miami depict a massive luxury skyscraper bearing his name prominently, located near Biscayne Bay. The project, estimated to cost close to $1 billion, would include replicas of the Oval Office, a large ballroom, and a Boeing aircraft gifted by Qatar displayed inside the building. The design has drawn criticism for departing radically from the traditionally understated style of presidential libraries.

Plastic Chemicals in Everyday Products Tied to Nearly 2 Million Premature Births

A peer-reviewed study published Tuesday in the Lancet journal eClinicalMedicine and led by researchers at NYU Langone Health found that exposure to two widely used plastic-softening chemicals was linked to approximately 1.97 million premature births and 74,000 newborn deaths worldwide in 2018 alone.

The chemicals studied, di-2-ethylhexylphthalate (DEHP) and its common replacement diisononyl phthalate (DiNP), belong to the family of synthetic compounds known as phthalates, which are added to plastics to increase flexibility and are found in food packaging, children’s toys, vinyl flooring, medical tubing, shower curtains, nail polish, shampoos, and countless other everyday products.

A parallel DiNP analysis found similar results, with approximately 1.88 million linked premature births and 64,000 newborn deaths.

Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia bore the most severe share of the health burden, accounting for over 54% of total cases. Researchers linked this to rapidly expanding plastic industries and high levels of waste in those regions.

Study senior author Dr. Leonardo Trasande of NYU Grossman School of Medicine warned: “We are playing a dangerous game of Whac-A-Mole with hazardous chemicals, and these findings highlight the urgent need for stronger, class-wide oversight of plastic additives to avoid repeating the same mistakes.”

Hungary’s Future Hangs in the Balance Ahead of Election

Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s prime minister of 16 years, faces a serious challenge from opposition leader Péter Magyar in an election that independent observers warn may not be fully free or fair given the government’s control over domestic media and regulatory institutions. The campaign has been marked by credible allegations of voter manipulation, accusations of foreign interference from both Russia and Ukraine, and warnings from analysts that disputes over results could continue past election day.

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