Centered America

Centered America

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Carolyn Johnson's avatar
Carolyn Johnson
2h

A presidential order is not law. So blue states (red ones, too) tell him to eff himself.

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Cathi Connelly's avatar
Cathi Connelly
3h

Very comprehensive reporting. Thanks

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