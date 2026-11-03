by Sharad Swaney | November 3, 2026

Dear America,

Americans are heading to the polls today to decide who controls Congress, and Donald Trump is spending Election Day facing a string of court defeats and defending his war in Iran on Fox News. Meanwhile, his Justice Department is sending roughly 1,000 election monitors across the country, including to major Democratic strongholds.

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What’s at Stake

More than 57 million people had already voted before Election Day, as of Monday. Democrats need a net gain of three House districts compared with the 2024 election results to reach 218 seats and an outright majority. They need a net gain of four seats in the Senate, where Republicans currently hold a 53–47 advantage.

A CBS News model from October 25 estimated Democrats would win 229 House seats, but its range ran from 215 to 237, meaning Republicans could still hold the chamber. These are forecasts, not results.

Republicans are defending Senate seats in states including Texas, Iowa, Kansas, Alaska, and North Carolina. In Texas, Republican Ken Paxton faces Democrat James Talarico; in Iowa, Republican Ashley Hinson is running against Democrat Josh Turek.

Trump’s Fox News Spin on Iran

In his closing speech Monday, Trump spent more than 20 minutes discussing construction projects at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool before turning to the midterms. He again blamed vandals for damage, though his own Justice Department attributed the peeling liner to a rushed repair.