Trump Stole Ultra-Secret Documents Accessible to Only Six People
Mar 25 | Trump Stole Ultra-Secret Documents Only 6 People on Earth Could Access
by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America
Trump Stole Documents Only 6 People on Earth Could Access
Special counsel Jack Smith gathered evidence that Trump took top secret documents tied to his worldwide business interests, and investigators identified this as a likely motive for why he concealed them at Mar-a-Lago after leaving office.
The January 2023 tracking memo from Smith’s office states directly: “Trump possessed classified documents pertinent to his business interests — establishing a motive for retaining them. We must have those documents.”
The FBI determined the classified documents Trump retained from the White House “were commingled with documents created after Trump left office,” according to the memo.
The memo also states Trump retained “highly sensitive documents” that if disclosed would represent an “aggravated potential harm to national security.” One document was so sensitive that only six people in the entire U.S. government, including the president, had clearance to access it.