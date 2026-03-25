by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Special counsel Jack Smith gathered evidence that Trump took top secret documents tied to his worldwide business interests, and investigators identified this as a likely motive for why he concealed them at Mar-a-Lago after leaving office.

The January 2023 tracking memo from Smith’s office states directly: “Trump possessed classified documents pertinent to his business interests — establishing a motive for retaining them. We must have those documents.”

The FBI determined the classified documents Trump retained from the White House “were commingled with documents created after Trump left office,” according to the memo.