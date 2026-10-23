by Sharad Swaney | October 23, 2026

Dear America,

We haven’t even reached Election Day, and Donald Trump’s administration is already going to court over the possibility of a Republican losing. On Thursday, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent Alaska from certifying its U.S. Senate election results under certain conditions if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses to Democrat Mary Peltola. And on Friday, Trump confirmed that he personally ordered the lawsuit. This comes as Attorney General Todd Blanche refuses to rule out federal attempts to interfere with state election certification.

If you’re new to Centered America, consider subscribing for free or becoming a paid supporter. I’m working to provide independent coverage of stories like this, and your support helps make it possible.

Trump Is Already Preparing for a Republican Loss

Alaska is hosting one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country. Incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan faces former Democratic congresswoman Mary Peltola, and the outcome could help determine which party controls the Senate.

But there’s another candidate complicating things.

His name is Daniel J. Sullivan, a Republican from Petersburg, Alaska, who shares nearly the same name as the incumbent senator.

Republicans have accused Daniel Sullivan of running specifically to confuse voters and siphon support from the incumbent. Daniel Sullivan denies being a political plant and says he entered the race independently.

In June, the Alaska Supreme Court upheld his right to appear on the ballot. The state’s election officials distinguish the two candidates by identifying the incumbent as the Republican senator, while Daniel J. Sullivan appears without a party designation.

That apparently wasn’t enough for Trump’s administration.

According to CBS News, the Justice Department is asking a federal judge to block certification if the incumbent loses but could have won had votes for the other Sullivan been counted in his favor.

The government wants an investigation into whether voters accidentally selected the wrong Sullivan before Alaska certifies the result.

And here’s the part that really caught my attention.

On Friday, Trump acknowledged that the lawsuit was his idea.

“I’m the one that said, ‘do it,’” Trump told reporters, according to Alaska Beacon.

The Attorney General Won’t Rule Out Interfering

Just hours before the lawsuit was filed, Attorney General Todd Blanche was asked whether the Justice Department might intervene in states’ certification of election results.

His response was hardly reassuring.

Blanche said the department had no intention of improperly interfering with elections. But when asked whether he could categorically rule out intervention, he responded:

“Of course I’m not going to say that.”

He described the possibility of extraordinary federal action in terms of a hypothetical doomsday scenario.

Yet within hours, the Justice Department was suing Alaska over a hypothetical outcome in a Senate race that hadn’t finished.

This is particularly concerning because election administration and certification are primarily responsibilities of the states, not something the president gets to control because his preferred candidate might lose.

The Justice Department argues that Alaska would violate the National Voter Registration Act if it certified results affected by voter confusion.

However, legal experts are skeptical.

Notre Dame election law professor Derek Muller told the Associated Press that the law does not authorize the Justice Department to block certification in the way the government is requesting.

There’s another important detail: Alaska uses ranked-choice voting.

Voters can rank both Sullivan candidates. If someone ranks Daniel Sullivan first and the incumbent second, their vote can eventually transfer to the incumbent as candidates are eliminated.

That doesn’t eliminate every possible concern about voter confusion, but it seriously complicates the government’s argument that votes for one Sullivan should simply be treated as votes intended for the other.

If you value independent reporting that follows these developments beyond the headlines, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It’s $8 a month or $50 a year, and your support helps me continue covering these stories.

or

Donate to Centered America

The Quiet Part

What I find so disturbing about this is the timing.

Alaskans are still voting. Nobody has won or lost the November 3 election. Yet the president has already instructed his Justice Department to pursue a lawsuit that could delay certification if the Republican incumbent loses under certain circumstances.

And we’re supposed to believe this is simply about protecting election integrity?

If there were genuine evidence that voters were being deceived, that evidence would deserve investigation. But the existence of two candidates with similar names is not proof that voters intended to cast their ballots differently.

The Alaska Supreme Court already ruled that Daniel Sullivan could remain on the ballot. Now the federal government is attempting to create another opportunity to challenge the result.

The lawsuit hasn’t succeeded, and a federal judge could reject it. There is also no evidence that the administration has the power to unilaterally overturn Alaska’s election.

But I don’t think Americans should have to wait for a court to intervene before recognizing how alarming this is.

After everything this country experienced following the 2020 election, the president is once again questioning whether an election result should be allowed to stand, this time before the election has even concluded.

And the difference now is that his own Justice Department is doing the legal work.

The American people deserve elections in which the winners are determined by voters, not by whether the president approves of the outcome.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

Sources

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America