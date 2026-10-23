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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
3d

I am surprised some states have not filed preemptive lawsuits to prevent federal interference based on public statements by Trump and his administration.

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Esther klein's avatar
Esther klein
3d

Who iOS gavin fainted

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