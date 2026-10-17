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Mahri's avatar
Mahri
Oct 17

FDT! The US is now financing a war in favor of a dictator trying to take over a sovereign country for nothing more than ego. Also, Starlink has been specifically cutting off Ukraines use for targeting and intelligence. Trump has also reduced our military co-op with S Korea. Which damages our base there as well as our own readiness and training. All because Kim “isn't really a bad guy". For all these accusations of liberals or democrats as a whole of being communists or socialists, he really cozies up to them even to the point of stating his jealousy. He did that with Xi when he made himself president for life while Trump told him thats awesome and he “should look into doing that". This is BS!

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Stacey Justus's avatar
Stacey Justus
Oct 17

I believe that Trump is the one who has joined the communist party.

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