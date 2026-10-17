by Sharad Swaney | October 17, 2026

Dear America,

Donald Trump just handed Vladimir Putin an extraordinary political victory, and Russia is openly celebrating.

On Friday, October 16, Trump signed an executive order suspending sweeping new sanctions against Russia, just two days before they were scheduled to take effect. The measures had passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support and were specifically designed to weaken Russia’s ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

Instead, Trump decided to waive them.

The Kremlin’s response was practically jubilant.

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, celebrated the announcement as “an important and truly historic moment.”

But in Washington, even members of Trump’s own party were furious.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina accused the president of capitulating to a Russian dictator, calling the decision unconscionable.

And while Moscow celebrated its diplomatic victory, Russian missiles continued striking Ukrainian power plants. Newly reported intelligence documents describe a chilling strategy to destroy Ukraine’s electricity, heating, water, and sewage systems, potentially making entire cities unlivable.

Russia is trying to plunge Ukrainian civilians into darkness before winter, and the American president has just decided to ease economic pressure on the government responsible.

That is an extraordinary development, and Americans deserve to understand exactly what happened.

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Congress passed the sanctions. Trump simply waived them.

The legislation was named after the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who had spent months pushing for tougher penalties against Moscow.

It would have targeted Russian officials, financial institutions, and the shadow fleet of tankers used to transport Russian oil around international restrictions. It also threatened tariffs of up to 100% against major purchasers of Russian energy.

The Senate approved the legislation by an overwhelming 86–11 vote.

Trump signed it into law in September. But on Friday, he invoked a provision allowing him to suspend its enforcement in the national interest.

So Congress passed the sanctions, Trump signed them, and then Trump effectively prevented the new penalties from taking effect.

Existing sanctions imposed under separate authorities remain in place, but the additional pressure Congress intended to impose has been put on hold indefinitely.

Even Republicans are questioning what the president is doing.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas declared that Lindsey Graham would have been appalled.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal accused Trump of surrendering to Putin, while Senator Elizabeth Warren warned that the decision would enable Russia’s continued aggression.

This wasn’t some obscure disagreement over foreign policy. Republicans and Democrats overwhelmingly supported increasing pressure on Moscow, and Trump chose a different course.

Russia’s plan to make Ukrainian cities unlivable

Meanwhile, an alarming investigation published Friday by The Guardian revealed details of a reported Russian strategy targeting Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

According to an assessment intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence and reviewed by the newspaper, Russian planners examined how attacks against power plants, substations, water systems, and heating facilities could make major Ukrainian cities practically impossible to inhabit.

The documents reportedly calculate the weapons needed to disable essential infrastructure.

Under a particularly devastating scenario, Kyiv could experience electricity outages lasting as long as 20 hours per day.

The Guardian could not definitively establish which Russian agency produced the assessment. However, European officials indicated that it likely originated from Russian military or intelligence-linked analysts.

And the attacks are already happening.

Russian missiles and drones have repeatedly struck major power facilities around Kyiv and Kharkiv, leaving residents confronting electricity disruptions and water shortages.

Winter is approaching.

Imagine living in an apartment building without reliable electricity, heating, or running water while temperatures drop below freezing.

That is the humanitarian catastrophe Ukrainian officials are trying to prevent.

Trump recently announced what he described as an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia continued attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure anyway.

Trump is helping Russia sell fuel

The sanctions decision follows another extraordinary development.

On October 9, Trump announced an agreement with Putin to bring Russian diesel into American and international markets.

The president argued that the agreement would help lower fuel prices, which have risen sharply amid the war involving Iran.

But the agreement immediately drew criticism from Ukraine and members of both American political parties.

Twelve senators, including six Republicans, signed a letter describing the diesel deal as a betrayal of Ukraine and America’s allies.

They also questioned whether additional Russian diesel would meaningfully lower American fuel costs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that easing sanctions would provide Russia with additional financial resources while its military continued attacking Ukrainian cities.

The exact financial benefit to Moscow remains uncertain. However, relaxing restrictions on Russian energy exports creates opportunities for revenue that sanctions were intended to limit.

And Putin has offered no comparable concession toward ending the invasion.

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The quiet part

I find it absolutely astonishing that an American president can watch Russia systematically attack Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and then decide that easing economic pressure on Moscow serves American interests.

I understand that Trump wants lower fuel prices. Americans are struggling, and energy costs affect practically everything we buy.

But giving Putin additional opportunities to sell Russian energy while his military bombs Ukrainian cities is an extraordinary way to pursue that goal.

And the fact that members of Trump’s own party are calling this capitulation should tell us something.

I won’t claim that Trump has committed treason. There is no established legal basis for that accusation here. But calling this a betrayal of Ukraine is a defensible political judgment, and one shared by Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

Russia’s leadership is celebrating because it believes Trump’s decisions benefit Moscow.

Ukraine is warning that those same decisions could prolong the war.

And millions of Ukrainian civilians are confronting another winter under Russian bombardment.

If Putin is celebrating your foreign policy while the country he invaded is begging you to reconsider, perhaps it’s time to question whose interests that policy actually serves.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America