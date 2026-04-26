Centered America

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Linda Unger's avatar
Linda Unger
7h

And we believe this? I sure don't. The minute I heard he was attending, an event he has not attended for 15 years so why now, I knew there would be this type of incident. But I do wish they'd hire some theatre folks next time they try to stage something, they are terrible at it.

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Joan Parker's avatar
Joan Parker
7h

To bad. Someone will get lucky 🍀 hopefully 🙏

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