by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone,

A man armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives charged a Secret Service checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner tonight and exchanged gunfire with agents. He had a manifesto. He called himself “The Friendly Federal Assassin.” Trump, Vance, Hegseth, Rubio, Patel, all of them were inside. A Secret Service officer was hit but saved by his vest.

The Hilton had no metal detectors before the ballroom level. No photo ID checks. No verified attendee list. Hotel guests had full access to most of the building. The shooter was one of those guests. He brought his weapons in like luggage.

Meanwhile, NBC has confirmed what many of us suspected: the damage Iran inflicted on U.S. bases is FAR worse than the Pentagon has admitted. We’re talking billions in repairs across seven countries. Runways destroyed. Radar systems destroyed. An Iranian fighter jet penetrated U.S. air defenses. And Congress says they can’t get answers.

Consumer sentiment just hit its lowest reading EVER recorded, going back to 1952. Below COVID. Below the financial crisis. Below everything. And Trump fired every single member of the National Science Board on the same day.

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Gunman Storms Correspondents’ Dinner In Plot To Kill Trump

A 31-year-old California man named Cole Tomas Allen charged a Secret Service magnetometer checkpoint at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives, exchanged gunfire with agents, and was tackled to the ground feet from breaking the perimeter, according to NBC News and CBS News. Photo of Cole Allen

D.C. interim police chief Jeff Carroll said the suspect “was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives,” that officers “exchanged gunfire” with him, and that he is believed to have acted alone. A Secret Service officer was hit by a round but was saved by his ballistic vest and has been released from the hospital, CBS News reports. Five to eight shots were fired in total.

Allen sent his family what authorities are calling a manifesto roughly ten minutes before the attack. According to the CBS News review of the document, he referred to himself as “The Friendly Federal Assassin” and wrote that “Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.” He also wrote, “I don’t expect forgiveness.”

Allen lived in Torrance, earned a mechanical engineering degree from Caltech in 2017, completed a master’s in computer science at Cal State Dominguez Hills in 2025, and worked part-time as a tutor and a self-employed video game developer, per NPR and CBS News. He purchased the shotgun used in the attack in August 2025 and a semiautomatic pistol in 2023.

Acting AG Todd Blanche told Face the Nation that Allen traveled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago to D.C., checked into the Hilton in the days leading up to the dinner, and is not actively cooperating. He will be arraigned Monday in federal court on two counts: using a firearm during a crime of violence, and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said “many more charges” are expected.

Trump, Melania, JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kash Patel were all rushed out of the ballroom as attendees ducked under tables. Trump returned to the White House by motorcade and addressed reporters from the James Brady Press Briefing Room, named for Reagan’s press secretary who was shot at the same hotel in 1981, NPR reports.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the shooter “sought to assassinate the President and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible,” and described Trump as “truly fearless.”

The dinner was scrapped and will be rescheduled within roughly 30 days, Axios reports. WHCA president Weijia Jiang said the board will meet to decide next steps and that “last night’s shooting at the Washington Hilton was a harrowing moment for everyone in attendance.”

Lawmakers Demand Answers Over Glaring Security Holes

Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican who attended the dinner, wrote on X that there were no photo ID checks, no verified attendee list, “no real inspection of the tickets,” and “no magnetometers when entering the building or the first two levels,” and that hotel guests “had full access to much of the building.”

Lawler said the breach was “deeply disturbing, especially after two public assassination attempts on the President” and called for a “complete and thorough after-action” review. He told the AP, “I think we live in a climate where everybody recognizes it’s a problem, but I don’t think people fully appreciate how much of a problem it really is.”

The House Oversight Committee has formally requested a briefing from the Secret Service, CNN reports. Chairman James Comer wrote on X, “DHS, including Secret Service, has been unfunded for more than 70 days now. It’s time to stop the games & fund DHS.”

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RNC Chair And Pundits Pin Blame On The Left

RNC Chair Joe Gruters issued a statement calling the attack “the inevitable result of a radicalized left that has normalized political violence.” He said Democrats “can issue all the hollow calls for ‘unity’ they want, but their actions tell the truth, they’ve repeatedly blocked funding for DHS and the very law enforcement agencies tasked with protecting Americans.”

CNN’s Scott Jennings used a State of the Union panel to pin the rhetoric on Hakeem Jeffries, citing a “maximum warfare” comment, and accused Democratic candidates of campaigning with streamer Hasan Piker. Former Biden DOJ official Xochitl Hinojosa pushed back, saying “both the left and the right, there are loons on the right too. And if you’re going to sit here and tell me there are not, then that is just a disgrace.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Fox News Sunday that “violence is never the answer, whether it’s targeted at the right, the left or the center.”

CBS Anchor Presses Acting AG On Guns Across State Lines

On Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan asked Blanche how Allen managed to bring multiple firearms across the country by train when fliers must declare weapons, and whether the federal government should re-examine train security. Blanche responded that “this isn’t about, in my mind, changing the law or making the laws more restrictive around possession of firearms” and called the question a discussion about “changing the laws,” which “isn’t something that we should be focused on right now in any way, shape or form.”

MAGA Accounts Push Trump’s Bulletproof Ballroom Project

Pro-Trump social media accounts moved within hours of the attack to amplify the case for Trump’s $400 million East Wing ballroom project. Trump told Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich the ballroom is “ahead of schedule and right on budget” and was “designed in conjunction with the military and in conjunction with Secret Service” with “every single bell and whistle you can possibly have for security and safety,” with completion targeted for 2028.

Iran War Battered U.S. Bases Far Worse Than Pentagon Admits

An NBC News investigation by Gordon Lubold and Courtney Kube reports that Iran’s retaliatory strikes after Trump’s Feb. 28 order caused damage across U.S. installations in seven Middle Eastern countries, with repairs expected to cost billions. Sources cite three U.S. officials, two congressional aides and a sixth person familiar with the assessment.

Hit sites include Camp Buehring, Camp Arifjan and Shuaiba Port in Kuwait; Al Dhafra and Al Ruwais bases in the UAE; Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia; Muwaffaq Salti in Jordan; Al-Udeid in Qatar; and the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. Repairs to the Bahrain headquarters alone may exceed $200 million.

Damage included runways, radar systems, dozens of aircraft, hangars, satellite communications gear, fuel storage and a base medical clinic. An Iranian F-5 fighter jet penetrated U.S. air defenses and struck Camp Buehring in the war’s first days. An American Enterprise Institute assessment cited by NBC put total repair costs in the multi-billion range.

A congressional aide quoted by NBC said, “No one knows anything. And it’s not for lack of asking. We have been asking for weeks and not getting specifics, even as the Pentagon is asking for a record-high budget.”

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Trump Scraps Iran Peace Trip Mid-Mission

Trump pulled the plug on Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s planned trip to Islamabad to meet with Iranian counterparts after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan, CNN reports.

On Truth Social Trump wrote, “Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership.’ Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!”

Speaking to Fox News by phone, Trump said, “I’d much prefer they use the telephone,” and complained about “an 18 hour flight to go there.” Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, he said, “I’m a very cost-conscious person.” He claimed Iran “gave us a paper that should have been better. And interestingly, immediately when I canceled it, within ten minutes, we got a new paper that was much better.”

Araghchi met with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif before departing Islamabad, then traveled to Muscat, Oman. He posted on X that the visit was “fruitful” but said he “yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy.”

Iran Warns Of “Decisive Response” To U.S. Blockade

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s top operational military command coordinating between the regular army and the IRGC, issued a statement Saturday warning that “should the aggressor US military persist in blockade, piracy, and maritime robbery in the region, it can be certain that it will face a decisive response from Iran’s powerful armed forces.”

The command said Iran’s forces are at “greater authority and readiness than ever before to defend national sovereignty, territory, and interests” and would inflict “even more severe losses” on what it called “American-Zionist enemies” in the event of renewed aggression.

Two U.S.-sanctioned vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz overnight Friday into Saturday, according to MarineTraffic data analyzed by NBC News, including the tanker Ocean Jet, accused of helping finance Iran’s drone program, and the Lumina Ocean, classified as part of Iran’s “shadow fleet.” An Iranian cargo ship and a Russian yacht also transited.

Consumer Sentiment Crashes To Worst Reading In History

The University of Michigan’s final April Consumer Sentiment Index landed at 49.8, the lowest reading on record going back to 1952, CNN Business reports. It is now below readings taken during the financial crisis, the COVID pandemic, and the post-Russia-Ukraine inflation spike.

Survey director Joanne Hsu said in the release, “After the two-week ceasefire was announced and gas prices softened a touch, sentiment recovered a modest portion of its early-month losses.” Sentiment fell 6.6% from March and 4.6% year-over-year.

Year-ahead inflation expectations jumped to 4.7% from 3.8%, the largest one-month increase since April 2025, when Trump rolled out his tariff package. Long-run inflation expectations climbed to 3.5%, the highest reading since October. Sentiment dropped across every income bracket, age group, education level and political party.

Patel’s FBI Exit Described As “Only A Matter Of Time”

A senior White House official told Politico that FBI Director Kash Patel will likely be the next Trump cabinet-tier official forced out. The official said, “It’s only a matter of time,” describing the steady stream of negative coverage as “not a good look for a Cabinet secretary.”

The Atlantic published a major April 17 report citing roughly two dozen current and former officials describing Patel’s drinking habits, unexplained absences, security team struggling to wake him, and concerns over delayed investigations. Patel has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit calling the story a “hit piece.”

A widely circulated video showed Patel celebrating with the U.S. men’s hockey team in Milan, banging tables and drinking beer. Trump, who does not drink, reportedly called Patel afterward to express displeasure. Patel has separately deployed an FBI SWAT team to provide security for his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, at an NRA convention performance.

Trump Fires Every Member Of National Science Board

Trump dismissed all 24 members of the National Science Board on Friday via boilerplate emails from the Presidential Personnel Office, ending staggered six-year terms designed to insulate the board from political pressure, Science magazine reports.

The termination notice, obtained by The Washington Post, read, “On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I’m writing to inform you that your position as a member of the National Science Board is terminated, effective immediately.”

The NSB has statutory authority over the $9 billion National Science Foundation. Dismissed chair Victor McCrary said, “If the White House wants the golden age of science that Trump has promised, now is not the time to go backwards. Instead, we need to spend more.”

Dismissed member Keivan Stassun, an astrophysicist at Vanderbilt, told Science he believes the board’s May 2025 public criticism of Trump’s proposed 55% NSF budget cut antagonized the administration: “Maybe one way to say it from the administration’s perspective is that this group of presidential appointees was advising the Congress to not follow the president’s wishes.”

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, ranking Democrat on the House Science Committee, called it “the latest stupid move made by a president who continues to harm science and American innovation.”

DHS Trains Officers To Deny Green Cards Over Israel Criticism

Internal DHS training materials reviewed by The New York Times and reported by Haaretz and the Jerusalem Post instruct USCIS officers to treat pro-Palestinian campus protest activity, criticism of Israel on social media, and U.S. flag desecration as “overwhelmingly negative” factors in green card decisions.

The materials cite as examples a post reading “Stop Israeli Terror in Palestine” with the Israeli flag crossed out, an image of Israel’s map relabeled “Palestine,” and a post stating Israelis should “taste what people in Gaza are tasting.” Officers are told to “focus particularly on aliens who engaged in on-campus anti-American and antisemitic activities” after the October 2023 Hamas attack.

The Supreme Court has held that flag burning is protected First Amendment expression. USCIS has also begun referring to adjudicators as “homeland defenders” in job postings, with the slogan “Protect your homeland and defend your culture.”

Amanda Baran, a senior USCIS official under Biden, said, “Basing green card decisions on ideological screenings is fundamentally un-American and should have no place in a country built on the promise of free expression.” Green card approvals have fallen by more than half in recent months, per the Times.

ICE Plans Family Lockup On Most PFAS-Contaminated Site In U.S.

ICE is planning a detention facility for migrant children and their families at the former England Air Force Base in Louisiana, now operating as England Airpark, where groundwater PFAS levels have been recorded at at least 41 million parts per trillion, per reporting sourced to the Guardian.

Federal drinking water limits for several PFAS compounds range from 4 to 10 parts per trillion, meaning the levels at England are at least 575,000 times higher than the federal limit. The site is among the most PFAS-polluted military bases ever recorded.

The base is also contaminated with TCE and other volatile organic compounds. PFAS exposure is linked to multiple cancers, liver damage, thyroid disease, decreased vaccine response and developmental issues in children, with kids especially vulnerable.

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Ballroom Builder Got Secret $17M No-Bid Fountain Contract

Clark Construction, the Maryland firm Trump tapped to build the East Wing ballroom, received a quietly-awarded no-bid National Park Service contract in January for repair of two ornamental fountains in Lafayette Park, across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, the New York Times reported.

The Biden administration estimated the same job at $3.3 million in 2022. Trump’s NPS agreed to pay Clark $11.9 million initially, then added landscaping, benches and a kiosk, ballooning the total to $17.4 million. The agency invoked a rarely-used “urgency” exception meant for war or natural disasters.

Stephen J. Kirk, the consultant who prepared the 2022 estimate, told the Times, “They just took the cover page of my estimate and just added a bunch of money onto it. I didn’t add those extra millions on there.”

Interior Department spokeswoman Katie Martin defended the deal, saying, “The way this contract was awarded is above board. The urgency is to ensure this project is done well ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.” Unlike the privately-funded ballroom project, the fountain repairs are paid with taxpayer dollars. The contract was not publicly posted in federal databases despite a three-business-day reporting requirement.

Pope Leo Condemns Death Penalty Hours After DOJ Approves Firing Squads

The Justice Department announced Friday it will authorize firing squads as a federally-permitted method of execution and reauthorize single-drug pentobarbital lethal injections, which the Biden DOJ had halted over evidence of pain and suffering, per NPR.

Hours later, Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, released a video to DePaul University in Chicago marking the 15th anniversary of Illinois abolishing the death penalty. He said, “We affirm that the dignity of the person is not lost even after very serious crimes are committed.”

He said, “The Church teaches that the death penalty is inadmissible, because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person,” and offered “support to those who advocate for the abolition of the death penalty in the United States of America and around the world.”

Federal executions rose from 25 in 2024 to 47 in 2025, with Florida accounting for 19 of those, per Death Penalty Information Center figures cited by NPR. Trump’s DOJ has moved to seek death sentences against 44 defendants.

Paramount CEO Hosts Lavish Trump Dinner Amid $111B Merger Review

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison hosted a private invitation-only dinner Thursday at the U.S. Institute of Peace, recently renamed the “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace,” that the invitation described as “honoring the Trump White House,” Variety reported.

Trump spoke for nearly an hour at the dinner. Attendees included Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who oversees the DOJ antitrust division reviewing Paramount’s pending $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, plus Marco Rubio, Stephen Miller, CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, former evening news anchor Norah O’Donnell, CBS News president Tom Cibrowski, chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford, chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, WHCA president Weijia Jiang, and Paramount chief legal officer Makan Delrahim.

Sen. Chris Murphy posted, “Ellison and the information oligarchs should enjoy it while they can because when Democrats win power we are going to break these anti-consumer, anti-free speech media conglomerates into pieces.”

The dinner came two days after Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders approved the sale. The Times reported that CBS News journalists expressed concern about a perception of coziness between the news division and the administration. Weiss has previously been criticized for spiking a 60 Minutes segment about a Salvadoran prison receiving deported migrants.

Hegseth’s Christian Nationalist Church Faces Renewed Scrutiny

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s church network, the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, and its co-founder Doug Wilson, who identifies as a Christian nationalist, are drawing fresh attention as Hegseth uses religious framing to justify the Iran war, per PBS News.

Many CREC leaders advocate for biblical law and a theocratic state structured on Christian patriarchy, and pastors have argued homosexuality should be criminalized. Wilson preached at the Pentagon in February at Hegseth’s invitation. CREC pastors have appeared at Hegseth’s monthly Pentagon worship services at least three times.

At a Pentagon prayer service on March 25, Hegseth prayed, “Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation,” asking God to give military forces “overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.”

Pope Leo XIV, in a Palm Sunday sermon, said “no one can use [Jesus] to justify war,” widely interpreted as a direct critique of Hegseth’s theology. House Democrats have filed six articles of impeachment against Hegseth over the Iran war.

Judge Says Trump Can’t Sue The IRS He Controls

Florida District Judge Kathleen Williams, an Obama appointee, issued an order Friday questioning whether Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury over the leak of his tax returns can constitutionally proceed.

Williams wrote, “Although President Trump avers that he is bringing this lawsuit in his personal capacity, he is the sitting president and his named adversaries are entities whose decisions are subject to his direction.” She added that the case raises “questions over whether the Parties here are truly antagonistic to each other.”

She set a May 27 hearing in Miami and ordered both sides to brief by May 20 on whether a case and controversy actually exists. Trump’s lawyers and the IRS are simultaneously in talks to resolve the lawsuit, with Trump’s team asking for a 90-day pause for negotiations. Any settlement would mean Trump’s own administration paying him and his family.

The suit stems from the 2023 leak by former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn, who was sentenced to five years in prison. The leak fueled the New York Times reporting that Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and nothing for 10 of the previous 15 years.

Netanyahu Orders IDF To “Vigorously” Pound Hezbollah

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet on Sunday that “Hezbollah’s violations are, in practice, dismantling the ceasefire” and instructed the IDF to “vigorously” target the group, per Times of Israel.

An IDF soldier was killed and six others wounded in a Hezbollah explosive drone strike in southern Lebanon. The IDF responded with airstrikes and artillery fire targeting Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure north of the Israeli-declared “yellow line.”

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect April 16 and was extended Thursday by Trump for three weeks. Hezbollah responded that Netanyahu’s accusation was “meaningless” and said its actions are “a legitimate response to the enemy’s persistent violations of the ceasefire since the first day of the announcement of the temporary truce.” Lebanese state media reported six people killed in Israeli strikes Saturday.

Trump Baselessly Calls Virginia Election “Rigged”

After Virginia voters approved a redistricting referendum that could give Democrats up to four additional U.S. House seats, Trump posted on Truth Social, “A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT IN THE GREAT COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA! All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive ‘Mail In Ballot Drop!’ Where have I heard that before.”

The referendum passed 51.45% to 48.55%. According to the Virginia Department of Elections data, most Fairfax County votes that “broke late” were cast on Election Day at the polls (52.8%), not by mail (13.7%). Republican-leaning counties like Bedford and Hanover also reported late.

Federal investigators have never produced evidence of widespread mail-in voter fraud. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger said voters “pushed back against a President who claims he is ‘entitled’ to more Republican seats in Congress.”

Giuffre Family Urges King Charles To Meet Epstein Survivors

The family of Virginia Giuffre held a vigil in Washington this weekend marking the first anniversary of her death, Prism News reports, and used the moment to publicly press King Charles to meet with Epstein survivors during his April 27-30 state visit.

Sigrid McCawley, Giuffre’s lawyer, called it a “missed opportunity” if Charles does not meet with survivors. Sky Roberts said his sister had turned “pain into purpose.”

Lawmakers including Rep. Ro Khanna have called on Charles to use the visit to advocate for the release of remaining sealed Epstein documents. Buckingham Palace has not committed to a meeting and has previously said the king cannot become involved while investigations remain ongoing. Charles’ brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles after Giuffre’s allegations and was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Chicago Officer Killed By Robbery Suspect Inside Hospital

Chicago Police Officer John Bartholomew, 38, was shot and killed Saturday morning at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, the Cook County Medical Examiner identified him Sunday. A 57-year-old, 21-year veteran officer remains in critical condition.

The suspect was a robbery suspect already in custody whom officers had brought to the ER for treatment around 10:50 a.m. Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said, “We ask that you keep the families of these officers in your prayers. This is a lot to go through. These are the dangers of policing.”

Hospital officials said the suspect was “wanded upon arrival” and “escorted by law enforcement at all times” but managed to obtain a gun and open fire. One source initially said the suspect disarmed an officer; another said police only realized he was armed when he was being stripped down. The suspect fled the hospital and was apprehended after a SWAT response and brief manhunt. Police recovered three weapons.

Bartholomew, a 10-year veteran of the Albany Park (17th) District, was a husband, father and stepfather.

Teen Charged With First-Degree Murder In Mall Of Louisiana Mass Shooting

Markel Lee, 17, turned himself in to Baton Rouge police Friday and was charged with one count of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of illegal use of a firearm in connection with Thursday’s shooting at the Mall of Louisiana, NBC News reports.

The shooting at about 1:30 p.m. in the food court killed Martha Odom, 17, a senior at Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette, who was struck in the chest. Five others were injured, including Donnie Guillory, 43, who underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.

Surveillance video appears to show Lee holding a semiautomatic pistol and pointing it toward the food court. License plate readers identified the white Honda Accord he fled in, registered to his grandmother’s address. The grandmother admitted transporting him to and from the mall, though police said there is no evidence she knew of his alleged actions.

Police Chief T.J. Morse described possible motives as “social media beefs and maybe gang-related stuff.” Police are still searching for at least one additional suspect.

Ex-USF Student Charged In Killings Of Two Bangladeshi Doctoral Students

Hisham Abugharbieh, 26, was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder with a weapon in the deaths of his roommate Zamil Limon, 27, and Limon’s girlfriend Nahida Bristy, 27, both University of South Florida doctoral students from Bangladesh.

Limon’s body was recovered on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Friday. Bristy is still missing. Investigators told Bristy’s family they believe she is also dead based on the volume of blood found at the apartment.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “This is a deeply disturbing case that has shaken our community and impacted many who were hoping for a safe resolution. While the discovery of Zamil Limon’s remains is heartbreaking, I want the public to know that our detectives worked and are working tirelessly and relentlessly to uncover the truth.”

Abugharbieh attended USF from Spring 2021 through Spring 2023 pursuing a B.S. in Management. He is also charged with unlawfully moving a dead body, failure to report a death, tampering with evidence, false imprisonment, and battery. He was arrested after a SWAT standoff at his family’s home. A 2023 protective order describes his brother alleging he “would start screaming in the middle of the night about how he is God and we should all bow down to him.” He is held without bond and will return to court Tuesday.

North Dakota Rep. Liz Conmy Killed In Minnesota Plane Crash

North Dakota State Rep. Liz Conmy, a Fargo Democrat, and her pilot Joe Cass were both killed Saturday around 11:51 a.m. when their Beech F33A crashed and burned in Southbrook Park in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, shortly after takeoff from Crystal Airport. The NTSB and FAA are investigating.

North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong said in a statement, “Liz served her state and community with care and compassion, from her service in the Legislature and on the state’s Human Trafficking Commission to her work on education, habitat and immigration.”

State Sen. Tim Mathern, Conmy’s running mate, said, “Rep. Liz Conmy was my running mate and friend. She had a zest for life and a strong work ethic. Our democracy needs more like her. She will be missed by Democrats and Republicans alike.”

House Minority Leader Zac Ista said, “We’re all just devastated. Liz Conmy was such a warm spirit. She had this joy around her that was infectious.” Armstrong has directed flags to be flown at half-mast on the day of her interment.

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Full Source List

WHCA Shooting & Cole Allen

NBC News: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/shooting-suspect-white-house-correspondents-dinner-cole-thomas-allen-rcna342146

CBS News (suspect profile): https://www.cbsnews.com/news/white-house-correspondents-dinner-shooting-suspect-cole-allen/

CBS News (manifesto): https://www.cbsnews.com/news/white-house-correspondents-dinner-suspect-manifesto-details/

NPR (Allen profile): https://www.npr.org/2026/04/26/g-s1-118826/cole-allen-suspected-white-house-correspondents-dinner-shooter-profile

CNN (teacher background): https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/26/us/white-house-correspondents-dinner-shooter-teacher-invs

CBS News live updates: https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/trump-evacuated-white-house-correspondents-dinner-security-incident/

NPR (scene): https://www.npr.org/2026/04/26/nx-s1-5800105/white-house-correspondents-dinner-shooting-scene-trump

MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/news/trump-evacuated-after-security-incident-at-white-house-correspondents-dinner

CNN live blog: https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/25/politics/live-news/trump-white-house-correspondents-dinner

NBC live blog: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/live-blog/live-updates-suspect-custody-gunfire-white-house-correspondents-dinner-rcna342157

Axios: https://www.axios.com/2026/04/26/trump-white-house-correspondents-dinner-reschedule

Fox News (security): https://www.foxnews.com/politics/security-scrutiny-whcd-attendees-cite-inconsistent-screening-shooting

News4Jax/AP: https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2026/04/26/trump-evacuated-after-security-incident-at-white-house-correspondents-dinner-no-sign-of-injuries/

Washington Times (Gruters): https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/apr/26/joe-gruters-rnc-chair-blames-radicalized-left-white-house/

Mediaite (Jennings): https://www.mediaite.com/media/tv/scott-jennings-infuriates-colleague-with-impassioned-take-down-of-left-wing-violence-just-a-disgrace/

Jeffries press release: https://democraticleader.house.gov/media/press-releases/leader-jeffries-fox-violence-never-answer-whether-its-targeted-right-left-or

Face the Nation transcript: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/face-the-nation-full-transcript-04-26-2026/

CBS Blanche transcript: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/todd-blanche-acting-attorney-general-face-the-nation-transcript-04-26-2026/

Fox News live blog: https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/white-house-correspondents-dinner-shooting-04-26-26

Iran War & Diplomacy

NBC News (base damage): https://www.nbcnews.com/world/iran/iran-caused-extensive-damage-us-military-bases-publicly-known-rcna331853

The Hill: https://thehill.com/policy/international/5849646-iran-damage-us-military-bases/

NBC live blog: https://www.nbcnews.com/world/iran/live-blog/live-updates-us-envoys-heading-pakistan-uncertainty-iran-talks-rcna342031

CNN live updates: https://edition.cnn.com/2026/04/25/world/live-news/iran-war-israel-pakistan-talks

Fox News: https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/iran-war-trump-us-ceasefire-deal-strait-hormuz-pakistan-talks-april-25

Mehr News (Khatam al-Anbiya): https://en.mehrnews.com/news/243973/Khatam-al-Anbia-warns-US-against-continuation-of-blockade

Tribune India: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/iran/iran-vows-decisive-response-if-us-continues-its-blockade-piracy-maritime-robbery-in-gulf

Iran International: https://www.iranintl.com/en/202604251435

Israel/Hezbollah

Times of Israel: https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-soldier-killed-in-south-lebanon-drone-attack-as-israel-hezbollah-trade-blame/

Economy

National Science Board

Science magazine: https://www.science.org/content/article/trump-fires-nsf-s-oversight-board

Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/2026/04/25/national-science-board-members-dismissed/

House Democrats statement: https://democrats-science.house.gov/news/press-releases/ranking-member-lofgren-reacts-to-latest-trump-scheme-to-undermine-science

DHS Green Card Policy

ICE PFAS Site

Clark Construction

Patel

Pope Leo & Death Penalty

Ellison Dinner

Hegseth & CREC

IRS Lawsuit

Virginia Election

Giuffre / King Charles

Chicago Hospital Shooting

Mall of Louisiana Shooting

USF Student Murders

Hillsborough County Sheriff: https://www.teamhcso.com/News/PressRelease/bf0589a6-ba0a-4511-9ae2-904b1e8dab1d/26-77

CNN: https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/24/us/usf-students-missing-dead

CBS News: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/roommate-murder-charges-deaths-university-south-florida-doctoral-students/

10 Tampa Bay: https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/local/hillsboroughcounty/police-investigation-lake-forest-usf-tampa/67-8dcd9466-dd00-4836-ac06-9f3aee39e510

Liz Conmy Plane Crash

Leon Smith