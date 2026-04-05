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Julie K's avatar
Julie K
9h

Thanks for all the day's news.

I can't believe I'm agreeing with MTG again.

I'm non religious but I'm on team Pope and may even consider the 4/11 prayer.

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Kelly Eggers's avatar
Kelly Eggers
13h

Thank you for the update. Stay well everyone.💔🇺🇸

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