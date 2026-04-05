by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Happy Easter, everyone. What a day.

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Let’s start with the good news: the missing American crew member has been RESCUED. The CIA ran a full deception campaign inside Iran, tricked Iranian search teams into going the wrong direction, and found the weapons systems officer hiding in a mountain crevice in the Zagros Mountains. Special forces pulled him out in the middle of the night. Trump called it “an Easter miracle.” For once, I agree with him.

Now the rest. As all of you know, Trump posted what might be the most unhinged message in the history of the American presidency at 8:03 this morning. On EASTER. He told Iran to “open the fuckin’ strait, you crazy bastards” and signed off with “Praise be to Allah.” Then he told ABC News he would “blow up the whole country” if no deal is reached. Marjorie Taylor Greene, his most loyal soldier for YEARS, called him “insane” and “evil.” Members of Congress are invoking the 25th Amendment. His own former White House attorney called him “clearly insane” on national television. Iran rejected every single demand. And the Pope used his first Easter address to beg the world to stop fighting.

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Now here is your Easter Sunday evening briefing.

Trump Issues Vulgar Easter Morning Ultimatum to Iran

President Donald Trump posted a profanity-filled threat on Truth Social on Easter Sunday morning at 8:03 a.m., warning Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating infrastructure strikes. He wrote: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!”

The post ended with the words “Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” a striking choice for a Christian-identifying president on Easter Sunday.

CNN’s Jake Tapper read the post uncensored on air, then looked into the camera and clarified: “I’m quoting, apologies.”

Brett McGurk, a veteran national security official who has worked on Iran policy under four presidents, responded on CNN by questioning whether there was any real plan behind the rhetoric. He noted the contradictions in Trump’s messaging on the Strait.

Trump first gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to open the Strait on March 21 and has shifted his deadlines repeatedly since, first by five days and then into a rolling window now set to expire April 6.

The president is skipping church on Easter Sunday and will host an Easter dinner following closed-door executive time, according to his daily schedule.

Trump Tells ABC News He Would “Blow Up the Whole Country” if No Deal Is Reached

In a phone interview with ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Trump said he expects a deal in “days, not weeks.” He then added: “If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, we’re blowing up the whole country.”

Asked whether “very little” being off limits meant targeting civilian infrastructure, Trump replied: “I don’t want to talk about that.”

Trump said ground troops are not currently necessary but that he is not ruling anything out. “I don’t think it’s necessary, but I don’t rule anything out,” he stated.

In a separate interview with Fox News Sunday, Trump said he is “considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil” if Iran does not accept a deal.

But in the ABC interview, Trump sounded less confident: “I have no idea with these people. There could be a deal, and there could also not be a deal.”

Trump framed NATO’s absence as a test, calling the alliance a “one way street” and writing on Truth Social: “Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer ‘need,’ or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance, WE NEVER DID!”

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CIA Ran Deception Campaign to Rescue Downed F-15E Crew Member Deep Inside Iran

U.S. forces successfully rescued the second crew member of an F-15E Strike Eagle that was shot down over southwestern Iran on Friday, marking the first American warplane brought down by hostile fire during Operation Epic Fury.

Before the rescue, the CIA launched a deception campaign inside Iran, spreading false word that U.S. forces had already located the airman and were moving him out via a ground route in southern Iran. The disinformation diverted Iranian search teams away from his actual location.

The CIA then used what officials described as “unique, exquisite capabilities” to locate the weapons systems officer, who had been hiding inside a mountain crevice in the Zagros Mountains. The agency shared his exact coordinates with the Pentagon and the White House.

A special operations ground force was inserted near the hide site using two MC-130Js and four MH-6 Little Birds late Saturday night. The ground team linked up with the evading crew member and extracted him.

Trump described the operation in a text message to NBC News as “an Easter miracle,” adding: “The Iranians thought they had him, but it wasn’t even close.”

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps units, Basij militia, and armed local residents had conducted a massive search for the downed airman. A regional governor had offered a bounty equivalent to roughly $60,000 for his capture.

CENTCOM confirmed both crew members were safely recovered in separate search-and-rescue missions and that strikes into Iran continue.

The downed jet is from the 494th Fighter Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath in England. It is the fourth F-15E lost during Operation Epic Fury, after three were brought down in a friendly fire incident over Kuwait on March 1.

The shoot-down came despite repeated claims by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Trump himself that the U.S. had achieved total dominance of Iranian airspace. During his April 1 address, Trump had stated there was “not a thing” Iran could do to stop strikes.

Iran Rejects All U.S. Demands, Refuses to Meet in Islamabad

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has officially told mediators it is unwilling to meet U.S. officials in Islamabad and that American demands are unacceptable.

Pakistani mediators confirmed that Tehran labeled the U.S. 15-point peace plan “extremely maximalist and unreasonable.”

An unnamed source told Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency that Tehran had also rejected a separate U.S. proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire.

Iran’s conditions for ending the war reportedly include reparations for damage from U.S. and Israeli strikes, a halt to targeted killings of Iranian officials, and firm guarantees against future attacks.

Turkey and Egypt are now pushing to find alternative venues, including Doha or Istanbul, to revive talks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged the exchange of messages through intermediaries but said it was not a negotiation.

MTG Calls Trump’s Easter Post “Evil,” Says He “Has Gone Insane”

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Trump’s Easter morning post, calling it “evil” and demanding that “everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President.”

Greene declared that Trump “has gone insane” and that all of his supporters are “complicit.”

She argued that striking power plants and bridges “hurts the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing.” She added: “Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians.”

Greene concluded: “This is not making America great again, this is evil.”

This follows her reaction to Trump’s April 1 national address, where she wrote: “I wanted so much for President Trump to put America First. That’s what I believed he would do. All I heard from his speech tonight was WAR WAR WAR.”

The White House responded to her earlier criticism, with spokesman Davis Ingle stating: “There is nothing more ‘America Last’ than quitting on your constituents and the MAGA movement in the middle of your term.”

Lawmakers Call for 25th Amendment After Easter Post

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan posted on X: “An Easter message from the president which should really force the VP and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

White House correspondent S.V. Date replied: “’He has gone insane.’ That would be 25th Amendment territory.”

Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh wrote: “His Easter morning post. And just 2 days ago, one of his ‘religious advisors’ compared him to Jesus Christ... 25th Amendment. Now.”

Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s former White House Communications Director, wrote: “It was at this point that our Founders thought the best thing to do would be to remove a mad man who has the executive office.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reacted on X: “Happy Easter, America. As you head off to church and celebrate with friends and family, the President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media.”

Pope Leo XIV Uses First Easter Address to Plead for Peace

In his first Urbi et Orbi message from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Leo XIV declared: “Let those who have weapons lay them down! Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace!”

He continued: “Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue! Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them!”

The Pope warned that the world is becoming “accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent, indifferent to the deaths of thousands of people.”

Leo departed from tradition by choosing not to list specific global conflicts by name, though the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Russia’s campaign in Ukraine loomed over the address.

Leo announced a special prayer vigil for peace at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, April 11. An estimated 50,000 faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the address.

Two Republican Election Officials Say Trump’s Mail-In Voting Order Will Be Overturned

Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt and former Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that they expect lawsuits against Trump’s executive order on mail-in voting will succeed.

Schmidt said: “We want voters to know that the election is going to be free, fair, safe and secure, and that everyone knows what the rules are prior to going into this. So confusion is never a positive thing unless you are seeking to sow distrust in the outcome of an election.”

The executive order, signed March 31, directs the Department of Homeland Security to compile a list of eligible voters in each state and instructs the U.S. Postal Service to send ballots only to voters on approved lists.

Over 20 states led by California filed a lawsuit Friday in federal court in Massachusetts to block the order.

Election law expert Rick Hasen of UCLA called the order “likely unconstitutional” and said it is “virtually impossible to implement in time for November’s elections.”

David Becker of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research was blunt: “Some may freak out about this, but honestly, this is hilarious. He might as well sign an EO banning gravity.”

Sen. Ruben Gallego Weighs 2028 Presidential Run, Says Democrats Must Win Back Latino Voters

Sen. Ruben Gallego told NBC News: “Obviously, like any other elected official, especially ones that won red states in 2024, we have to look at it.”

He set a clear benchmark: “No matter who runs, even if it’s not me, the candidate that wins in 2028 is going to have to get the Latino vote back to at least 62%. That is the ‘Pass Go’ line, collect $200 on the Monopoly board.”

The 46-year-old father of three said his chief personal consideration is whether he can run a national campaign while remaining present for his children.

He pointed to the erosion of Latino support in 2024, when Kamala Harris carried Latino voters only 51%-46% according to the NBC News Exit Poll, a steep drop from Democrats’ 65%-32% margin in 2020.

Speaking at the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association’s annual dinner in Chicago, Gallego told the crowd: “If you want this country to do better and be best, and you want to be the best in the world, then you need to invest in Latinos.”

Texas Mother Charged With Medical Child Abuse After Forcing Unnecessary Surgeries on 3-Year-Old

Kaitlyn Rose Laura, 31, of Glen Rose, Texas, faces charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an 18-page arrest affidavit, Laura systematically misled medical professionals about her 3-year-old son’s health to obtain unnecessary feeding tubes and other invasive procedures. She claimed her son could not eat by mouth and kept him confined in a posey bed, a tent-like enclosure that can only be opened from the outside. She also forced him to use a wheelchair.

After Laura was separated from the child, hospital staff observed the boy eating pancakes and sausages and moving around normally without any wheelchair.

Investigators said at one point the child was on 17 different medications, consuming fewer than 1,000 calories per day, and eating dog food.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn called the case “horrific,” saying: “These cases are often complex and challenging to investigate, which can lead to them being overlooked within the criminal justice system.”

Detectives found at least three GoFundMe accounts Laura created to solicit donations for fabricated medical expenses, and a separate investigation into possible Medicaid fraud is underway.

The child was removed from his parents’ custody on Valentine’s Day 2026 and is reportedly healthy in foster care without medical intervention. He is being weaned off all psychiatric medications.

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