by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

I just flew from El Paso to Dallas and I’m currently on a layover before my flight to St. Louis. I’ve been in New Mexico for the past four months, where my co-director Gavin lives. We got a lot done.

Today, Trump threatened the destruction of an entire civilization on Truth Social. Those are his words. Not mine. This is not normal presidential rhetoric, and it is not something that should be brushed off as just another post.

The U.S. is already striking targets on Kharg Island. Israel is warning civilians in Iran to stay away from rail lines. Oil is exploding. Democrats are now openly talking about impeachment, the 25th Amendment, and war crimes.

The stakes are VERY real.

I’m writing this report from an airport, and the Wi-Fi isn’t great, so I’m unable to add all the videos and photos I normally include. My apologies.

If you want to help us keep doing this work, reporting the news, investigating what matters, and pushing back against what is happening to this country, consider becoming a paid subscriber. It goes directly into keeping this organization alive and independent. Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

Here is your afternoon update:

Trump Threatens To Wipe Out “A Whole Civilization”

Donald Trump posted Tuesday that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran did not make a deal by his deadline, tying the threat to a demand that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters confirmed the post and the administration’s 8 p.m. deadline.

Trump’s wording went beyond vague saber-rattling. He wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” then added, “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.” Reuters reported that he framed the moment as “one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World.”

AP reported that the threats came as U.S. and Israeli strikes had already hit Iranian infrastructure, including bridges, rail targets, and military sites, ahead of the deadline. That matters because this was not just a hypothetical warning. Military escalation was already underway.

International backlash was immediate. AP reported Pope Leo XIV called Trump’s threat “truly unacceptable,” while U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure and warned that such strikes are prohibited under international law.

The legal context is serious. The U.N. genocide convention defines genocide as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group, including “killing members of the group” and “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction.”

The Guardian reported that Democrats and legal experts described the post as a “threat to commit a war crime,” while some lawmakers renewed calls for emergency action against Trump. That does not mean removal is likely, but it shows how far the rhetoric has escalated.

Kharg Is Already Burning As Iran Rejects A Temporary Truce

The United States hit military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island early Tuesday, according to Reuters. A U.S. official said the strikes were aimed at military sites and avoided the island’s oil infrastructure, even though Kharg is one of the most important nodes in Iran’s export system.

Vice President JD Vance insisted there was “no change to strategy,” even as the strikes expanded. Reuters reported that he said energy infrastructure would not be targeted unless diplomacy collapsed or Iran failed to produce what Washington considered an acceptable answer.

Iran rejected a temporary ceasefire proposal and instead set conditions for any talks on a lasting peace. A senior Iranian official told Reuters Tehran wants an immediate stop to U.S. strikes, guarantees against renewed attacks, and compensation for damages.

The Wall Street Journal reported that indirect talks were still continuing through intermediaries, but Iranian negotiators were refusing a short-term pause in exchange for reopening Hormuz. One Iranian ambassador described the moment as a “critical, sensitive stage.”

At the United Nations, Russia and China vetoed a resolution aimed at coordinated protection of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. AP reported the veto came as both countries objected to a measure they said ignored the broader military pressure being applied to Iran.

AP also reported that nearly 2,000 Iranians, more than 1,500 Lebanese, and additional civilians and military personnel across the region have already been killed in the wider conflict. The humanitarian costs are already staggering before whatever happens next.

Consider becoming a paid subscriber. It goes directly into keeping this organization alive and independent. Here’s 5% off: Get 5% off forever

Israel Warns Iranians To Stay Off Trains During A Blackout

Israel’s military issued a public warning in Persian telling people in Iran not to use trains or go near railway lines until 9 p.m. local time. Reuters reported the advisory said that being near trains or railway infrastructure could endanger lives, strongly signaling imminent operations around rail systems.

AP reported that rail and bridge infrastructure had already been struck ahead of Trump’s deadline. That means the warning landed in the middle of active attacks, not in a vacuum.

At the same time, Iran remains under a severe internet shutdown. The Guardian reported the country is experiencing one of its longest national blackouts in years, leaving large numbers of civilians cut off from outside communication.

The combination is brutal. Civilians are being warned to avoid specific infrastructure while many of them may not even be able to receive those warnings in real time. That sharply raises the danger for ordinary people on the ground.

Oil Nears Panic Levels As Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Reuters reported that the immediate physical oil market is now under extreme strain, with some crude grades trading near $150 a barrel as traders scramble to replace disrupted Middle Eastern supply.

Reuters said around 12 million barrels per day, about 12% of global supply, are being disrupted by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Physical cargoes are now pricing far above futures because refiners need crude NOW, not later.

Reuters also reported North Sea Forties crude hit a record $146.09 a barrel and Dated Brent rose to $141.365. That is not ordinary market volatility. That is panic pricing.

MarketWatch separately reported WTI rose above $116 and Brent above $110 as the deadline approached and the Kharg strikes hit headlines. Analysts were already gaming out scenarios where prices could move even higher if both Hormuz and other regional chokepoints stay under threat.

Democrats Move On Hegseth And Float The 25th

Rep. Yassamin Ansari announced she will introduce articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his handling of the Iran war. Axios reported that she accused him of repeatedly violating his oath of office and constitutional duties.

Ansari also called on Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. Axios reported that her argument was tied directly to Trump’s conduct and rhetoric during the Iran crisis, especially his threats and instability around the conflict.

Other Democrats are now talking openly about removal as well. Axios reported lawmakers including Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Maxine Dexter, Rep. Delia Ramirez, and Sen. Ed Markey have raised either impeachment or 25th Amendment language in response to Trump’s Iran post.

None of this has a realistic path right now. Republicans control Congress, and the 25th Amendment would require Trump’s own Cabinet to move against him. But the fact that this is now live public conversation tells you how severe the reaction has become.

Bahrain Shelters, UAE Intercepts, The Gulf Braces

The U.S. Embassy in Bahrain issued a security alert directing all U.S. government employees to shelter in place and recommending that all Americans in Bahrain do the same. The embassy’s notice told citizens to stay indoors, avoid windows, and remain in secure locations until further notice.

India also warned its nationals in Iran to stay indoors for 48 hours and avoid electric facilities, military sites, and upper floors of buildings. That is the language governments use when they think major escalation may be imminent.

Separately, UAE-linked reporting said the country intercepted 1 ballistic missile and 11 one-way attack drones in the last 24 hours, adding to a staggering cumulative campaign total. I am flagging this carefully because I found it in local reporting rather than Reuters or AP, but it aligns with the broader picture of sustained Gulf-region attacks and interceptions.

Consider becoming a paid subscriber. It goes directly into keeping this organization alive and independent. Here’s 5% off: Get 5% off forever

Vance Campaigns For Orbán In Budapest

JD Vance traveled to Hungary and openly backed Viktor Orbán days before a pivotal election. Reuters reported that Vance accused “bureaucrats in Brussels” of “disgraceful interference” while directly supporting Orbán in public.

Reuters reported Vance framed Orbán as a defender of “Western civilization” and used the trip to deepen ideological alignment between the Trump administration and Hungary’s nationalist government.

On Iran, Reuters reported Vance said there were two paths forward: Iran could join the global system or face continued economic pain if it kept supporting terrorism. That is a coercive message arriving in the middle of an active military showdown.

The Guardian reported Hungarian opposition leader Péter Magyar accused Vance of direct election interference, saying the vice president had crossed a line by effectively campaigning for Orbán.

DHS Shutdown Drags On As Mullin Threatens Airports

Reuters reported the Homeland Security funding standoff is still unresolved after weeks of deadlock, with House Republicans divided over how to fund DHS while separately handling ICE and Border Patrol.

AP reported the shutdown had reached 47 days by April 1 and that the proposed Republican fix would fund most of DHS while leaving immigration enforcement agencies to be handled later through separate legislation.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin escalated the fight Tuesday, saying the administration could stop processing international travelers at airports in sanctuary cities. Reuters reported that such a move could hit major international hubs in cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Mullin said the administration was considering whether jurisdictions that refuse cooperation on immigration enforcement should continue receiving federal customs services. If they actually try this, it would create chaos at some of the country’s biggest airports.

Florida Expands Its Terrorist Labeling Power

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law allowing state officials to designate organizations as “terrorist organizations.” Reuters reported the law gives the governor and cabinet broad power to freeze state funding and trigger dissolution consequences for designated groups.

Reuters also reported that students found supporting designated groups could face expulsion. Civil liberties groups, including CAIR and PEN America, warned the law threatens free speech and due process.

Critics told Reuters the measure is dangerous because it allows political power to be used against dissent, especially on campuses and around pro-Palestinian advocacy. That is a major civil liberties story, and it deserves more attention than it is getting.

A Trump Store In Illinois Says The War Killed Sales

A pro-Trump retail store in Crystal Lake, Illinois, has gone on hiatus after business collapsed. Shaw Local reported owner Lisa Fleischmann said sales “slowed since Iran war,” and she planned to close for at least a week to a month.

The Daily Beast reported Fleischmann said sales “died the minute” the war started and that she was “not even making half of my rent.” She said traffic had dropped to only a handful of people a day, most of whom did not buy anything.

The store had sold hats, flags, and Trump-branded clothing, but the owner said fear, uncertainty, and public discomfort around the war had clearly changed customer behavior. For all the loud online support, this is what political fallout can look like in real life.

Trump’s Artemis Call Turns Into A 63-Second Silence

Trump held a live call with the Artemis II crew after their lunar flyby, but the exchange included a 63-second silence that turned awkward fast. People reported commander Reid Wiseman eventually asked whether the communication had dropped.

Trump then said he was still there and blamed the delay on the long signal lag caused by distance. The astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, were returning from a mission that had just set a new record distance from Earth for a human crew.

The moment was not a major national crisis, but it was one more strange public scene in a week already overflowing with them.

Gates Gets Subpoenaed, Ye Gets Blocked

Bill Gates is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on June 10 as part of the committee’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation. People reported a Gates spokesperson said he “welcomes the opportunity to support the Committee’s important work.”

The Washington Post reported the committee is also examining other powerful figures tied to Epstein’s network and wants Gates to answer questions about his past association with him. Gates has said repeatedly that meeting Epstein was a “huge mistake.”

In the UK, Reuters and AP reported Ye, formerly Kanye West, was barred from entering the country, leading to the cancellation of Wireless Festival. AP reported authorities concluded his presence would not be “conducive to the public good.”

Reuters reported Festival Republic canceled the event and said ticket holders would be refunded. The decision followed public backlash over Ye’s antisemitic remarks and the broader controversy surrounding his recent conduct.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sources

Trump Threat And Iran Deadline

Reuters - Trump says “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran does not make a deal

AP - Trump’s threats, strikes, and international backlash

AP - Pope Leo XIV condemns Trump’s threat

The Guardian - Trump’s Iran threat and war crime backlash

Kharg Strikes, Iran Talks, And Hormuz

Reuters - U.S. hits military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island

Reuters - Iran sets conditions for lasting peace talks

Wall Street Journal - Indirect U.S.-Iran talks continue with limited progress

AP - China and Russia veto U.N. Hormuz shipping resolution

AP - Regional casualty reporting and conflict toll

Rail Warnings And Internet Blackout

Reuters - Israeli military tells people in Iran to avoid trains

The Guardian - Iran blackout and civilian warning context

Oil Market Shock

Reuters - Physical oil prices hit record highs near $150 as Hormuz crisis worsens

MarketWatch - Crude futures rise into Trump’s deadline

Ansari, Impeachment, And The 25th Amendment

Axios - Yassamin Ansari to introduce articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth

Axios - Democrats raise impeachment and 25th Amendment talk after Trump’s Iran post

Bahrain Alert And Regional Warnings

U.S. Embassy Bahrain - Security alert and shelter-in-place guidance

Vance In Hungary

Reuters - Vance visits Hungary to boost Orbán ahead of election

Reuters - Key quotes from Vance and Orbán news conference

The Guardian - Opposition backlash to Vance’s comments in Hungary

DHS Shutdown And Airport Threats

Reuters - Senate clears way for House to pass funding bill and end DHS shutdown

AP - Republican proposal and internal divisions over DHS funding

Reuters - DHS says U.S. could stop processing international travelers at some airports in sanctuary cities

Florida Terror Designation Law

Reuters - DeSantis signs law raising free speech and due process concerns

Trump Store In Illinois

Shaw Local - Trump-themed shop on hiatus in Crystal Lake

The Daily Beast - Trump merch store says sales collapsed amid Iran war

Artemis II Call

People - Trump call with Artemis II astronauts turns awkward after long silence

Bill Gates And Ye

People - Bill Gates to testify before House committee in Epstein probe

Washington Post - House Oversight seeks Gates testimony on Epstein matter

Reuters - Wireless Festival canceled after UK blocks Kanye West from entering

AP - UK says Ye’s presence would not be conducive to the public good

Legal Reference

OHCHR - Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide