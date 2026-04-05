by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

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Easter morning, the President of the United States posted one of the most unhinged messages in presidential history on Truth Social. At 8:03 a.m., while most of America was waking up to go to church, Trump wrote: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.” He then signed off with “Praise be to Allah.”

I am not making that up. That is a real quote from the President of the United States on EASTER SUNDAY.

And now Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump’s most loyal allies for YEARS, is saying he “has gone insane.” Members of Congress are calling for the 25th Amendment. His own former White House attorney called him “clearly insane” on television. Meanwhile, there was a MIRACLE rescue of a downed American crew member behind enemy lines in Iran, and somehow even that story is overshadowed by the fact that our president is publicly threatening war crimes while skipping church on the holiest day of the year.

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Now here is your Easter Sunday briefing.

Trump Threatens War Crimes on Easter Sunday, Tells Iran to “Open the F---in’ Strait”

President Trump posted an expletive-laden threat on Truth Social at approximately 8:03 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning, declaring that Tuesday would be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.”

The full post read: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell. JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

In a separate interview with Fox News, Trump told chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst that he believes a deal is possible by Monday but warned that if Iran does not comply quickly, he is “considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil.” He also said: “You’re going to see bridges and power plants dropping all over their country.”

Trump reportedly told The Wall Street Journal that the U.S. will destroy “every power plant” in Iran if the country does not agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, senior current and former military officials warned that striking civilian infrastructure as a negotiating tool is unlawful.

Iran’s U.N. mission stated that Trump’s threats to target infrastructure show that he is seeking to drag the region into further destruction. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Iranian civilians will be the first to suffer from the destruction of power plants and bridges, losing heat, electricity, water, and the ability to flee.

Trump is skipping church on Easter Sunday. His daily schedule lists only closed-door “executive time” before an Easter dinner with Melania Trump.

Members of Congress Call for 25th Amendment as MTG Says Trump “Has Gone Insane”

Former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, once one of Trump’s fiercest allies, responded to the Easter post by declaring that Trump “has gone insane.”

Greene wrote on X: “Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.”

Greene went on to say: “Trump threatening to bomb power plants and bridges hurts the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing.” She added: “Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians,” and called Trump’s behavior “evil,” writing: “This is not making America great again, this is evil.”

Greene also wrote: “I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit.”

Senator Chris Murphy urged top White House officials to spend Easter Sunday “calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment,” which empowers a presidential cabinet to declare that a president is unable to perform their duties. Murphy called the post “completely, utterly unhinged” and said: “He’s already killed thousands. He’s going to kill thousands more.”

Senator Bernie Sanders said Trump’s remarks were “the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual” and demanded Congress act immediately to end the war.

Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said on The Jim Acosta Show that Trump is “clearly insane,” pointing to the Iran war and late-night social media posts as evidence of unfitness. Cobb added that the current cabinet lacks the “intelligent, courageous people of character” who could push back, unlike figures from Trump’s first term like Defense Secretary James Mattis and Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded on X: “Happy Easter, America. As you head off to church and celebrate with friends and family, the President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media.”

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Second F-15 Crew Member Rescued in Dramatic Nighttime Mission Inside Iran

U.S. special forces rescued the second crew member of an F-15E Strike Eagle that was shot down over Iran on Friday, according to multiple U.S. officials. The crew member was a weapons system officer who was wounded after ejecting from the aircraft but could still walk, and evaded capture in the mountains for more than a day.

Trump announced the rescue just after midnight on Truth Social, writing: “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History.”

Trump said the officer was a colonel and “sustained injuries but will be just fine.”

According to CBS News, the CIA played a critical role, launching a deception campaign inside Iran by spreading word that U.S. forces had already found the airman and were moving him on the ground. A senior administration official stated that “while the Iranians were confused and uncertain of what was happening, the Agency used its unique, exquisite capabilities to search for and find the American” in a mountain crevice.

MQ-9 Reaper drones protected the crew member by striking Iranian forces that got within three kilometers of the airman, according to Air and Space Forces Magazine.

The rescued colonel had only a handgun to defend himself while stranded. U.S. aircraft dropped bombs on convoys that approached the area where the airman was hiding.

Iran had offered a bounty of approximately $60,000 for the capture of the American crew, and Iranian tribesmen were filmed shooting rifles at U.S. helicopters during the search effort.

Trump told NBC News the rescue was “an Easter miracle” and said: “The Iranians thought they had him, but it wasn’t even close.”

U.S. Forced to Destroy Its Own Aircraft During Iran Rescue Mission

Two U.S. special operations MC-130J Commando II aircraft were blown up on the ground in Iran by American forces during the rescue mission to prevent their sensitive technology from being captured, according to the Wall Street Journal. Each of those advanced aircraft costs more than $100 million.

According to CBS News, two transport planes tasked with flying out rescue crews were unable to take off from a remote base in Iran. The planes were demolished to keep them from being captured by the enemy, and commandos flew out on three extra aircraft that were sent in to retrieve them.

Iran’s IRGC claimed that Iranian forces destroyed a C-130 military transport plane and two Black Hawk helicopters during the operation, though U.S. officials have indicated the aircraft were destroyed by American forces themselves.

New images have revealed at least one destroyed AH/MH-6 Little Bird special operations helicopter at the improvised airfield in Iran that served as a hub for the rescue operation, according to The War Zone.

CNN has reported that at least seven manned U.S. aircraft have been destroyed during the war so far.

During the initial rescue on Friday, an A-10 Warthog aircraft was also struck by Iranian fire near the Strait of Hormuz. The pilot managed to fly the damaged plane out of Iranian airspace before ejecting and being rescued in Kuwait.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, shared images of the wreckage and commented: “If the United States gets three more victories like this, it will be utterly ruined.”

Trump Administration Orders Satellite Imagery Blackout of Iran War

Planet Labs, a California-based commercial satellite imaging company, announced it will indefinitely withhold all satellite imagery of Iran and the conflict region in the Middle East, complying with a request from the Trump administration.

The restriction expands on a previous 14-day delay that Planet Labs imposed last month, and the company says the blackout will apply retroactively to imagery dating back to March 9. The policy is expected to remain in place until the conflict ends.

Under the new policy, Planet Labs will release imagery only on a case-by-case basis for mission-critical requirements or in the public interest.

Competitor Vantor also applied enhanced access controls, though the company stated it was not directly contacted by the government.

Satellite images have been critical tools for journalists and academics studying hard-to-reach places, and media outlets and researchers warned the policy could significantly hamper independent verification of military developments.

The Pentagon said it does not comment on intelligence-related matters.

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Trump Requests $377 Million to Renovate White House, Including $400 Million Ballroom

The Trump administration’s fiscal 2026 budget proposal includes more than $377 million “for repairs and renovations to the executive residence,” with another $174 million projected for fiscal 2027, according to Politico. That represents an 866% increase over the $39 million estimated to have been spent in fiscal 2025.

At the center of the effort is a roughly $400 million new White House ballroom, which would dramatically expand the complex’s capacity for large-scale events and replace the current reliance on temporary tents on the South Lawn for state dinners.

According to the budget, $350 million of the $377 million total is classified as mandatory spending, a classification that effectively buries the number in budget jargon, making it harder for the public to understand the scale of the spending.

The ballroom project has been plagued by legal and oversight challenges and was blocked this week as part of a lawsuit brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon ruled that construction “must stop until Congress authorizes its completion.”

Ethics experts have expressed concern over the private funding of the renovation and possible conflicts of interest. Donors include Alphabet ($22 million as part of a legal settlement), Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Comcast.

A New York Times analysis found that 98% of the 32,000 public comments on the plan were negative.

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