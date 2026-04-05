Centered America

Centered America

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Tamie Swain 🌊📎's avatar
Tamie Swain 🌊📎
17h

Gheez, thanks for relying on no one Congress!

Impeach. Convict. Remove. Lock him and his nasty regime up.

You’ve got the power, but apparently not the will.

Do your jobs - House and Senate.

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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
17h

25th amendment is definitely needed by the US population wants this war over!

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